Briggs & Stratton Corp.: Fundamentally Weak Despite 100% Rally

Briggs & Stratton Corp. (NYSE:BGG) with a market cap of $325 million is a manufacturer of gasoline engines and outdoor equipment with an extensive product portfolio for residential and commercial applications. The company produces motors used in everything from portable generators, lawn mowers, tractors, and construction equipment through a number of internal brands and is also a supplier for some major customers. It's been a challenging period with stagnant growth amid shifting trends in residential lawn equipment moving more towards electric power alternatives. Back in August, the company reported an unexpected loss and announced a dividend cut, resulting in the stock losing nearly 50% of its value in a single day. Impressively, shares of BGG climbed all the way back and was up by nearly 100% from the lows, highlighting the extreme volatility. The company just released its latest quarterly results which showed better-than-expected revenue growth along with some positive comments by management, although there are still a number of long-term challenges to return to profitability. This article recaps the latest developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: FinViz.com)

Q1 Earnings Recap

Briggs & Stratton reported its fiscal 2020 Q1 earnings on November 1st with a non-GAAP EPS loss of -$0.67, yet a beat to the consensus and $0.05 ahead of expectations. Revenues in the quarter at $313.7, up 12.4% year over year, surprised to the upside and $22.6 million higher than the estimate. The company cited higher shipments of non-storm-related generators, Ferris-brand commercial mowers, and higher service parts business as driving the sales increase while engine sales increased 12% to 90,000 units. The operating loss improved to negative a $34.2 million on the quarter from negative $54.1 million in Q1 last year.

The company continues to generate losses and is free cash flow negative, but the story here is better than expected in the context of deeply disappointing Q4 earnings results which at the time included a larger-than-expected loss with the company citing the impact of tariffs. Fast forward three months and BGG has made progress in its operational restructuring. The stock price performance, up nearly 100% from the lows of the year, is simply a reflection that it averted some of the most pessimistic scenarios and is also benefiting from more favorable developments in the U.S.-China trade negotiation. Still, there's a long way to go for a real turnaround, but the results this quarter along with management comments suggest a renewed sense of stability.

(Source: Company IR)

As was expected, ongoing cost pressures have led to a lower gross margin which declined by 190 basis points to 13.8% in Q3 compared to 15.7% in the period last year. This quarter,

BGG cited an unfavorable sales mix along with residual costs related to its ongoing operational restructuring "business optimization program", and higher product costs related to the impact from ongoing tariffs. The company sees some savings from greater efficiency going forward, including the consolidation of its small engines business.

(Source: Company IR)

Here are some highlights from the conference call with company citing recent achievements and areas of focus:

Improving throughput in service parts operation; shipped 30% more parts during the first quarter than a year ago. Throughput at distribution center increased over 100%.

Customer fill rates in Europe and North America approaching historical trends.

"Vanguard" brand commercial engines sales up 10% for the quarter.

Increased manufacturing production staff by about 15%, about halfway through hiring goal for increased headcount.

Grand opening of new production facility in upstate New York.

On track to consolidate small engine facilities, costs on track which target a savings of $10 million in pretax by fiscal 2021 and $14 million by 2022.

Plan to improve working capital efficiency, and reduce inventories by $100 million by fiscal year end 2020.

BGG refinanced its revolving credit agreement with new limit up to $625 million in borrowing capacity from previous the $500 million, representing more flexibility.

One of the short-term sales drivers for the stock historically has been the demand for generators following natural disasters and now the situation in California with recurring power outages. The company highlights the dynamic as representing potentially incremental sales growth potential as it benefits from being a leader in this segment, but is not forecasting how significant the effect will be, and thus not included in current guidance. Nevertheless, recent headlines of wildfires and consumers buying generators in California are positive for the stock even if it only has a marginal impact to earnings.

Fiscal 2020 Guidance

For the year ahead, the company maintained its guidance from the previous quarter, targeting a revenue range between $1.91 billion and $1.97 billion, which represents a 5.5% increase at the midpoint compared to fiscal 2019. Favorably, the company sees a path towards profitability and is guiding for an adjusted net income within a range of $9 million to $17 million, or $0.20 to $0.40 per diluted share, which excludes costs related to the business optimization program and the engine manufacturing consolidation project.

Longer term, the company see revenue growth in the 3-5% range driving an 8% or better adjusted operating margin. The goal is to generate positive free cash flow at 3-4% of net sales and deleverage to under 3x debt to EBITDA. Based on the current numbers, these goals appear a number of years out and there are reasons to be skeptical at how these targets will be achieved.

(Source: Company IR)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Looking back to the Q4 earnings release when the company lost nearly half its value on the report, it was hard to imagine shares would climb back so quickly. Still, it's important to recognize the stock is still down by nearly 55% from its 2019 high and 70% from its all-time high in early 2018. The numbers this quarter beat what were already depressed and revised-lower market expectations, but the reality is that not much has changed. Yes, the top-line growth at 12% was a strong print, but the company still faces serious challenges, including a high debt position and recurring negative free cash flow.

BGG has a long-term debt position of $566 million, which compares to a market estimate of approximately $115 million in EBITDA for the year ahead, representing a forward debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 5x. Even considering management's own revenue guidance of 5.5% growth for the current year, we think the company will need significantly higher margins to materially improve the financial position over the long run. Pricing power becomes an issue considering BGG operates globally and competes with maybe some lower-cost manufacturers particularly from Asia. The margin impact from the cost side can only go so far and the weaknesses here will likely be around for the foreseeable future.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Full year 2020 EPS consensus estimate currently at $0.21 per share excludes items like the expected ongoing restructuring charges and stock-based compensation. The company is projected to have a negative GAAP EPS of $0.01 in 2020, and it's hard to envision much upside. BGG is trading at a forward P/E of 36.5x based on the adjusted EPS estimate. More normalized metrics including a forward EV to EBITDA multiple of 7.3x and forward price to sales rate of 0.17x highlight the deep discount in shares which are related to the high leverage position and current negative income.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Following the recent rally from the lows of the year, our take is that BGG is at fair value in a best-case scenario while considerable risks are tilted to the downside. Beyond a global cyclical slowdown, which would clearly be bearish for the stock, we think the current year targets will be difficult to achieve particularly on the cost side. The potential that BGG misses quarterly estimates opens the door for renewed downside.

Since September, the improving market sentiment in regards to the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute is likely responsible for some of the recent rally in shares. Our view is that the weakness in BGG goes beyond the "trade war" and tariff impact. Renewed tensions or a breakdown of negotiations could also pose risks as the market may have already priced away those impacts going forward. We think the stock will see renewed selling pressure based on its weak financial position.

Takeaway

We rate shares of BGG as a sell, as there are enough financial weaknesses in Briggs & Stratton Corp. that the stock should remain under pressure, precluding a sustained breakout higher in shares from the current level. We note that the stock trades at a deep discount to sales, and we believe this to be justified and a reflection of the low margin business, ongoing operating losses, and high debt position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.