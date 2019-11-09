2 'Facts' Killing Retirees

We will do it while you watch.

They do not belong in the same box.

Do you know the difference between a fact and an opinion?

I got a good laugh out of the scene above when watching Inside Out with the family. For those that haven’t seen the movie, a large portion of the movie is inside a young girl’s head. The above characters are (from left to right): Sadness, Joy, and Bing Bong.

In this scene, they are on the “Train of Thought”. Joy accidentally knocks over two crates which are labeled “FACTS” and “OPINIONS”. While she quickly tries to get them back into their proper place, Bing Bong says that people confuse them all the time. And then, both comically and realistically, Bing Bong starts throwing all of them into the crate marked “FACTS”.

Knowingly or unknowingly, this is how many investors make their way through investing.

“Fact” #1: Diversification Is How You Protect Your Portfolio

If you have no idea what you’re doing, then it makes sense to invest in a diversified ETF. However, if you know how to do exceptional research, diversification starts to make little sense.

We invest for a purpose: to make money.

Whether you are investing in common stocks, preferred shares, commodities or tulip bulbs, the measure of your investing success is the total returns.

The returns come to investors in two ways:

Dividends paid on a regular basis. Capital gains when they sell the shares at a profit.

If you bought and sold an investment, all that will matter at the end of the day is the total return achieved on the position. After a position is ended, it is possible to know precisely what the values are by answering the following two questions:

What is the difference between the starting value and the ending value? How long did it take to get there?

Preferred shares have the advantage of allowing the patient investor to benefit from both dividends and capital gains. Preferred shares, like every other investment, are vehicles for turning your initial capital investment into a profitable investment with the best total return. Preferred stocks are particularly appealing because they routinely sport a high dividend and a relatively stable price.

REITs, our niche, are even more interesting because their dividend rates are higher than most, making it easier to turn your initial investment into a higher total return.

Our goal is to increase your total return in three ways:

Help you find the best entry points. Help you find the best/safest opportunities for steady long-term income. For investors interested in trading, the best exit price.

We are able to increase total returns because we have picked a niche market and know the sector better than the majority of analysts. We very rarely reach beyond preferred shares, REITs, and mortgage REITs. If we do, it’s because we see a large disconnect that offers excellent returns. For instance, when Mr. Market was wrong on Walmart (WMT). When Walmart was trading in the $60 range, we knew it was an excellent time to get in.

“Fact” #2 Index Funds Outperform All Active Managers

Do all active managers know what they are doing? Clearly not.

Does that mean all active managers are bad? No.

At The REIT Forum, we like to look for companies where we see a solid dividend yield. However, we also want to see a clear path for growth. With preferred shares, we like to get into undervalued shares with a 6% to 8% yield. Our results have been exceptional in terms of long-term growth:

We aim to carry less risk in the portfolio with a large allocation to preferred shares, baby bonds, and REITs which we view as carrying low risk relative to peers.

Investing isn’t only about finding the best deal. We’d like to show a great example of how to spot where not to invest based on price. As we monitor the valuations of preferred shares throughout the sector, we're also tracking which shares are reaching painfully high prices. These are shares where investors are encouraged to just wait it out before buying shares or consider harvesting some gains to redeploy into our buy ratings.

To show investors how this works, we need to go back a few weeks to our Preferred Shares Week 174 article which came out on 10/20/2019.

Preferred Shares Week 174 - 10/20/2019

We made charts with writing on it so investors could visually understand what was going on. All the price charts are from Schwab. We will have writing on the charts to break it down for you.

DX-B (DX.PB) is well above its normal trading range. Despite going ex-dividend, shares are commanding a large premium to call value. This is extremely rare. Shares are trading over 5% above their average stripped price from the last year.

IVR-B (IVR.PB) put together another solid week and rallied to a remarkable premium. $27.77 is exceptionally high. Shares are over 6% above their normal range:

MFA Financial (MFO) merits a warning. This is a great baby bond, but the share price is painfully high. It comes with no call protection and just went ex-dividend. Investors buying at this price are taking on risk of a significant loss.

NYMTP (NYMTP) comes in at $25.61. That's painful:

PMT-A (PMT.PA) ripped through the top end of their range. Now they are ex-dividend and STILL running at $26.80. Bad deal:

TWO-A (TWO.PA) was has been on our radar a few times. We've owned shares before and were quite happy with the performance and the risk/reward ratio. The recent rally is nuts:

When the call date is approaching, it pushes the yield to call lower if shares trade above $25.00. The sooner the call date, the less time investors get with their high coupon rate. However, the call date is about 8 years away. That's a good thing, but it isn't enough.

Despite having 8 years of call protection, investors would have to write off $3.41 from the share price over that time. That's about 1.7 years of their dividends. Is anyone good with buying shares and throwing away 1.7 years of dividends? That's why this price is too high. Yes, they should consistently trade above $25.00. However, they don't belong at $28.41. If they had 20 years of call protection, we might be able to justify $28.41.

Now, let’s fast forward to recent prices. We will be discussing some of our content in our Preferred Shares Week 176 to subscribers.

Preferred Shares Week 176 - 11/3/2019

We picked 6 shares that we believed were overvalued and about to fall on 10/20/2019. I hope you didn’t invest in them.

Out of our 6 calls, we nailed 5 of them:

The only 1 of the 6 shares which didn’t fall was PMT-A.

We still consider PMT-A to be significantly overvalued.

But What About Buy Ratings?

Some investors may see all our “Overpriced” calls and simply just not care. We will humor you for a moment with our buy ratings over that same period.

These are our prior top picks (Preferred Shares Week 174) and their performance since:

We just averaged a gain of 1.02% across the five picks. That’s exceptional.

Final Thoughts

The REIT Forum has a different focus than most. While we include high-yield securities, we focus on safety first. Because of our experience, we know that high-yield securities with “50% to 100% upside”, often end up plunging because of risks the analyst underestimated. We beat the indexes by having very few losses, rather than huge winners. We weren’t swinging for the fences, we were taking the easy singles and doubles that many individual investors look past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVR-C, MFA-B, AGNCN, AGNCO, AIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.