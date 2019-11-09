Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

Shares are undervalued against historical norms, but we aren't convinced that the company will grow sufficiently over the long term. The recent surge on buyout speculation only reduces appeal.

The company's operational performance has trended lower over the years despite an economic recovery over the same period.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Today, we take a look at restaurant owner and operator Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN). The company owns numerous well-known restaurant names, but both revenues and margins have contracted over the years. With buyout speculation pushing shares higher (rather than fundamentals pushing the stock), we fail to see appeal for a long-term investment at this time.

Overview

Bloomin' Brands is a restaurant conglomerate that owns and operates a handful of casual and fine dining brands throughout the United States and internationally. The company's brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's. The company's international operations are lumped together under "Bloomin' Brands International". Outback Steakhouse is by far the company's largest brand, accumulating just over half of its total $4.1 billion in total annual sales. The remainder of sales are pretty evenly spread out among the other brands. Bloomin' Brands was established in the late 1980s, but the company went public in 2012.

The restaurant industry is notoriously competitive with players competing at both a national, and local level. Bloomin' Brands has felt the heat from this industry. Both revenues and net income have contracted over the past several years.

Over the past five years, revenue has contracted at a CAGR of -0.75%. Meanwhile net income has contracted at a -6.36% rate over the same time period.

Fundamentals

To gain a better understanding of what is driving this contraction in Bloomin' Brands (as well as begin to identify a potential turnaround), we will begin by reviewing a number of key fundamentals.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Bloomin' Brands has seen margins and FCF conversion suffer an extended downturn for much of the past decade. The restaurant business is very price competitive, yet costs can inflate because the business is sensitive to wage and commodity costs for ingredients. Fortunately, margins have begun to rebound and management has a long-term plan to cut costs and grow a higher-margin international business that will hopefully bring overall margins to a target of 7%. The company's CROCI has been a bit volatile, but its current rate of 9.97% isn't bad. Our major point of interest moving forward of course will be margin expansion.

A company's operational results can fluctuate over time, but a company's balance sheet is an underrated component of any potential investment. A balance sheet can make a difference between a business working through a downturn and taking away from strong operational metrics. A poor balance sheet can potentially expose poor decision making by management and expose investors to risk.

Unfortunately, the company's operational struggles appear to have tempted management to become a bit short-sighted. The company carries approximately $1.09 billion in long-term net debt, which results in a leverage ratio of 2.81X TTM EBITDA. While not any sort of emergency, the company's leverage does now surpass our cautionary threshold of 2.5X. What do we mean by shortsighted? Let's move below to look at the company's distributions to shareholders.

Dividends & Buybacks

Bloomin' Brands is brand new to the dividend growth scene. The company just started paying a dividend to investors in 2015 and has raised the payout every year of its short history. The current dividend totals an annual sum to shareholders of $0.40. The resulting yield of 1.73% will not win over income investors, just short of 10-year US Treasuries yielding 1.93%.

On the other hand, the dividend has grown quite well. Over the past three years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 14.5%. The payout only consumes about 28% of cash flow, so there is still plenty of room for future growth in the short term. Long-term growth will be impacted by the company's growth and priorities with its largest current cash expenditure - stock buybacks.

Probably in part because of the company's contracting margins and revenues, management has spent large sums of cash over the past several years on buying back shares of stock. Since going public, management has brought the share count down from 128 million in 2014 to approximately 87 million today. This has helped prop up EPS, but at the cost of putting debt on the balance sheet.

This is what we meant earlier when describing management's balance sheet decisions as short-sighted. Rather than spend on a potential acquisition to drive growth, the company decided instead to prop up EPS growth with buybacks. Without organically growing cash streams, money for buybacks eventually runs out. This isn't the "end of the world", but we prefer to see management dedicate resources towards solving a problem, and buying back stock when there is truly excess cash being generated.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

The restaurants under the Bloomin' Brands umbrella are well known and have been around for some time. To spark growth, the company is pulling on a couple of levers to drive top line growth.

The easiest path to growing revenues is for the company to expand its footprint. Domestically, the company is adding another 50 Outback locations and another 25 Fleming's. Outside of the US, the company is adding another 50 Outback locations and another 50 Abbraccios. In addition to new builds, the company is relocating existing locations to spark underperforming restaurants. About 50 locations have relocated since 2012, with an average sales boost of 30% per relocation.

Geographic expansion also remains on Bloomin' Brands' priority list. The company has a modest amount of international exposure and can tap emerging markets as middle-class demographics mature. The company is growing well in Brazil where it has invested to acquire controlling interest in its Brazil Outback Steakhouse operations.

With such a strong presence in the United States, the overall business remains sensitive to the US economic climate - which remains the company's biggest risk moving forward. Bloomin' Brands has struggled despite an extensive economic recovery. If a recessionary environment forms where people reduce their expenditures on eating out, it could easily have a negative impact on the company's efforts to grow.

Valuation

Shares of Bloomin' Brands have been quite volatile over the past year. Currently trading at just over $23 per share, the stock sits at the top of its 52-week range ($15-$23).

Analyst estimates currently project Bloomin' Brands to earn approximately $1.57 per share for the full fiscal year. This puts the stock at an earnings multiple of 14.77X, which is a sizable 28% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio. This, despite a large uptick in shares resulting from speculation that the company could be sold.

If we look at the stock's FCF yield, the recent uptick in shares really suppressed the yield from what was an attractive level, near the top of its 10-year range. The current yield of 5.88% is solid, but closer to middle of its range.

While the stock's current discount on an earnings basis is attractive, the company's performance over the past couple of quarters hasn't instilled long-term conviction in us. Shares are certainly not expensive, but to chase the stock after a recent surge on a speculative catalyst such as a potential buyout simply isn't our blueprint.

Wrapping Up

This leaves investors in a potentially tough spot. Traders could try to play a bounce on buyout rumors, but that ship may have already sailed. Meanwhile, there isn't much here for investors in the short term. We want to see more concrete evidence of an operational uptrend, and the company's dividend yield isn't enough to make it worth one's time to stick it out. Because of the currently middling nature that is Bloomin' Brands, we would rather pass on the name altogether at this time.

