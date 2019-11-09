Sophos Group plc (SPHHF) CEO Kris Hagerman on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call transcript

Sophos Group plc (OTCPK:SPHHF) Q2 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Kris Hagerman - CEO

Nick Bray - CFO

Michael Briest - UBS

Charlie Brennan - Credit Suisse

George O'Connor - Stifel

Kris Hagerman

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you to everyone for joining us on the call. This is Kris Hagerman, the CEO of Sophos, and accompanying me on the call today is our CFO, Nick Bray. I'll provide a summary and overview of the results, and then I'll hand it over to Nick for a detailed look at the financial performance in the period. After that, as usual, we'll be happy to take your questions.

Just one additional note, a reminder that Sophos is currently in an offer period and governed by the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers. As such, our discussion today will be limited to the financial results for the period under review.

In the first half of the year, revenue grew 8%, and billings grew 9% on a constant currency basis. We made further progress in transitioning our business to our next-gen product portfolio, which contributed 56% of total billings in the first half of the year. Our subscription business remained strong, with cross-sell helping to deliver a modest improvement in the net renewal rate to 121% versus 118% in the comparative period. Sophos Central, our strategic cloud platform, grew by 47% and contributed over 40% of total subscription billings. In the period, we saw growth in end user, network, new business and MSP. The small pretax loss for the period of $2 million reflected the negative impact of certain exceptional restructuring and legal costs. Adjusted operating profit was flat year-over-year at $49 million, after further planned investment. We continue to make progress in our product portfolio. In the period, we launched Sophos MTR, our Managed Threat Response, built on Intercept X Advanced with EDR to deliver expert-led managed threat response. We have also just opened the early access program, or EAP, for our XG Firewall v18 product for all of our customers and partners. In short, we continue to execute on an effective and differentiated strategy.

Turning to the overview of the financial performance for H1 FY '20. I won't go through each of these in detail, I'll just mention a couple of highlights. Revenue grew by 7.9%, and billings grew by 8.7% at constant currency. The growth we have seen in subscription billings over the past few years was driving revenue growth, offsetting the weaker hardware sales we saw in the period. Cash EBITDA rose by 24% to $66.8 million in the first half from $54 million a year ago, partly aided by the introduction of IFRS 16. Pre-IFRS 16 growth in cash EBITDA was 10%.

Cash flow from operations rose by 15% to $93.8 million, boosted by the absence of variable performance pay for the FY '19 period, the expected phasing of some costs into the second half of the year, and again, the introduction of IFRS 16. If we look at Sophos Central, we continued to see growth in the Sophos Central platform, our single integrated cloud-based management platform. Sophos Central grew by 47% and contributed over 40% of total subscription billings.

Moving on to Managed Service Provider, or our MSP channel, we also saw continued growth in this strategic channel for us. Sophos Central and Synchronized Security represent a compelling offering for MSP partners, and MSP billings in Q2 FY '20 equated to $32.8 million in ARR.

In terms of the total -- in terms of our number of customers, we also saw consistent growth in our customer base. Term customers, excluding MSP, closed H1 with 347,000 customers compared to 317,000 a year ago. Total customers, including term and MSP, closed H1 with 409,000 customers compared to 353,000 a year ago.

Let me spend just a moment to talk about our Managed Threat Response release that we announced in October. In early October, we launched our new threat-hunting detection and response service, which is called Sophos MTR. MTR fuses machine learning technology and expert analysis for improved threat hunting and detection, deeper investigation of alerts and targeted actions to eliminate more sophisticated and complex threats. Through this service, we are providing customers with the capabilities of a modern security operations center, all delivered as a fully managed service. We can proactively hunt for and validate potential threats and incidents. And we can use all available information to determine the scope and severity of threats. Importantly, we don't just monitor and notify, we actually take action. We remotely initiate actions to disrupt, contain, and neutralize threats.

With that, I'd like to now hand it over to Nick Bray, who will take you through the financial results for the first half of the year in a bit more detail.

Nick, over to you.

Nick Bray

Thanks, Kris, and good morning, everyone. I will now take a few moments to give you a summary of the financial performance in the period. So let's start with revenue performance. At reported exchange rates, revenue increased by 4.7% to $365.8 million, showing a continuation of the trends we outlined at the time of the Q1 trading update in July. Adjusting for a currency headwind, revenue increased by 7.9% at constant currency. Subscription revenue was a principal growth driver with 11.1% constant currency growth. This more than offset the decline in hardware revenue, which fell by 4.7% at constant currency in line with our expectations. From a product perspective, end-user revenue increased by 11.7% year-over-year, and network revenue increased by 4% year-over-year. From a regional perspective, the Americas grew 8.9% at constant currency, EMEA increased by 7.4%, and APJ was up 7.3%.

Turning to revenue by year of recognition. The deferred revenue balance at the end of the period was $732.5 million, which increased $30.7 million year-over-year, an increase of 4.4% or 7.8% adjusting for the impact of currency. The growth in deferred revenues driven by the billings growth in the period partially offset by adverse effects impact. Revenue growth from the opening period deferred revenue released in H1 was up by 10.3% at constant currency, and revenue from in-period subscription billings increased by 9.4%.

Now we turn to look at the billings performance in the period. Subscription billings increased by 12.4% at constant currency, offsetting the modest decline in hardware billings. The growth in subscription billings was aided by a modest improvement in the net renewal rate in the period, which increased to 121% compared to 118% in the comparative period. Billings from brand-new customers increased by 6% at constant currency, driven by growth in our MSP business, typically smaller customers paying monthly.

Looking at the billings performance in more detail shows the growth by product and region. End-user billings remained strong in H1 with 14% constant currency growth. Network billings rose by 4% reflecting good growth in subscription supported by an increase in the net renewal rate within network, offset by the decline in hardware billings in the period. We saw growth in all regions, with APJ up 14.7%, Americas increased by 12.6%, and EMEA up by 4.6%, all at constant currency.

We now look at our next-gen transition. And here we have provided an update to the slide we first showed at our Capital Markets Day in June. Sophos is fully embracing the next-gen opportunity and billings from next-gen. Looking at billings over the last 12 months, you can see that next-gen has now reached 56% of total billings and grew 40% year-over-year. We are making solid progress. If we now consider next-gen portfolio progress, we are seeing good growth in next-generation products for both end user and network. And we now have over 237,000 next-gen customers, including MSP. 95% of new customers in end user are taking our next-gen solutions, 65% in network.

Turning to key billings metrics. The split between billings from new and existing customers remained broadly stable, and there has been no discernible change in the billings by organization size analysis. Our MSP business continued to grow rapidly. MSP monthly billings are broken out in this chart, representing 5.6% of total billings in the first half of the year versus 3.9% in the comparative period. And the percentage of customers with both our UTM and end point increased to 12.1% from 11.7% a year ago. And this does perhaps understate the success we're seeing in cross-sell billings given the strong growth in our customer base over the same time frame from 353,000 to 409,000 customers.

Now turning to the 5-year renewal rate. The data on this chart has been updated to show the 5-year renewal rate history. Renewal rates are prominently determined by levels of cross-sell in the period, which remained healthy in the first half year. Now considering expense performance. Cost as a proportion of billings increased modestly in H1 to 85.9% from 84.9% in the comparative period. We continue to invest in R&D and in supporting our go-to-market efforts. Meanwhile, the cost of sales and GF&A expense both remained largely stable. Turning to cash EBITDA and the statutory income statement. Cash EBITDA increased by $12.8 million or 23.7% to $66.8 million in the period, representing a margin of 18%, up from 15.3% in the prior period.

It should be noted that much of the increase derived from the benefit of IFRS 16, which removes operating lease expenses from adjusted operating profit. Normalized for IFRS 16, the growth in cash EBITDA was 10%. Exceptional items included within general finance and administration were a net expense of $14.3 million in the period compared to a net credit of $5.5 million in the prior year. These exceptional expenses rose as a result of restructuring costs, legal costs, and legal and professional fees incurred in the connection with the review of our sales and operational processes and controls. The group's loss before tax for the half year was $1.5 million compared to a profit of $26 million in the prior year, and the group's loss for the half year of $7.6 million compared to a profit of $11 million in the prior period, revenue growth being offset by a modest increase in expenses, the introduction of IFRS 16 and exceptional items. Adjusted operating profit remained broadly similar at $49.4 million compared to $49.9 million in the comparative period.

Finally, turning to cash flow. Net cash flow from operating activities increased by $12.3 million to $93.8 million from $81.5 million in the prior period. This strong operating cash performance was aided both by the application of IFRS 16 and the continued strong management of working capital. Pre-IFRS 16 growth in operating cash flow was 6%. The modest decline in CapEx was due to timing through the year of planned expenditure. Unlevered free cash flow of $90.4 million compared to $71.6 million in the prior period, reflecting the increase in net cash flow from operating activities adjusted for the cash flow impact of exceptional items.

Now with that, I'd like to hand over to Kris for his concluding remarks.

Kris Hagerman

Thank you, Nick. Just to quickly wrap up before we begin Q&A. In H1, we saw a continued top line growth in revenue and billings driven by our subscription business. We saw further progress in our transition to next-generation cybersecurity with clear benefits in protection and for the business models of our partners, our customers and for Sophos. Cross-sell billings are supporting our subscription renewal rates, underpinned by Sophos Central and continued product innovation. And again, in summary, we continue to execute on an effective and differentiated strategy.

Just one final comment I'd like to make, and that is to say thank you to my colleague and friend, Nick Bray, who will be stepping down on November 15 as the CFO of Sophos after a highly successful 9-year career at the company. Nick, all of us at Sophos, with me at the front of the queue, appreciate all of your many contributions to the company during your tenure here, and we wish you the very best for the road ahead. On behalf of the entire team at Sophos, I want to sincerely thank you.

Now before we open it up for questions, I'd like, again, to remind you that Sophos is currently in an offer period and governed by the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers. As such, our discussion today will be limited to the financial results for the period under review. If you do have questions relating to the offer, we'd be happy to take those outside of this call, and I would encourage you to get in touch with our Investor Relations team, who can organize that for you.

With that said, I'd like to open up the call now for questions. Operator, can you please begin the Q&A?

Michael Briest

Michael Briest

My congratulations to both the Sophos team on the transaction and both of you in your sort of post-public market life after this. But a couple of questions which may be relevant to us still. In terms of the competitive environment, are you seeing any change with the Broadcom-Symantec transaction? I mean typically, Broadcom tends to focus on large enterprise.

So does that create a bit more opportunity for you? And then secondly, on the macro, a lot of companies have talked about weaker demand trends, not so much in SME, and not so much in security, but have you noticed any change through the quarter or half that would suggest things are getting a bit tighter out there?

Kris Hagerman

Thanks, Michael, I can take both of those. And Nick, if you want to add anything, please do. But on the macro environment, no, we're not really seeing any change in the overall demand landscape for cybersecurity. We continue to see a robust demand environment, really across all of our major geographies. On the first question you asked around Symantec and Broadcom, I think it's too early to tell. The short version is we're seeing a fair amount of disruption associated with that announcement and their intended plans at least as they've communicated them to their customers and partners.

So over time, I think there's certainly the potential that we might be able to benefit from that, but I think it's pretty early days at this point. Nick, anything you want to add?

Nick Bray

No. Thank you, no. Good. Thanks, Kris.

Charlie Brennan

Charlie Brennan

Just a couple of questions from me as well. Firstly, just following up on a competitive question. It seems like Microsoft continues to emphasize security as an area of importance for them. And we continue to see product releases come out from them. Do you see anything from the Microsoft stable that's giving you pause for thought?

And then secondly, just a number-based question, I guess there's a limit to what you can say, but operating profits during the period were a little bit better than I was expecting. And you talked about the phasing of investment costs falling into the second half of the year. Is there any way you can help us quantify that so we can get the shape of the year right?

Kris Hagerman

Why don't I take the first one on Microsoft, and Nick have you address the second more financial-related question. So on Microsoft, Microsoft is certainly an active player in cybersecurity and has been, frankly, for some time. We do not see the impact of Microsoft kind of being detrimental to our business. The fundamental value proposition that we have of delivering highly advanced, highly innovative cybersecurity, all managed in a single cloud platform, all accessible through APIs, all those products actively communicating with each other and providing the opportunity for organizations of any size to have truly enterprise-grade security, we think that value proposition continues to be very compelling regardless of what the, kind of competitive landscape looks like.

Certainly, Microsoft is a prominent competitor and one that we should continue to keep our eyes on. But we believe if we continue to on that value proposition and continue to execute well against it, that we will be able to continue to grow and succeed.

Nick Bray

And then for your second question, Charlie, on the operating profit. We had a solid first half year, but bear in mind -- let me talk about increased investments in the second half year. It's predominantly relating to the split of the variable pay plan, which we've talked about quite a bit over the last year or so. So just as a reminder, I think we previously said that the variable pay plan in total at plan is about $25 million, and that's roughly split 1/5 in the first half year, 4/5 in the second half year. That's the phasing. So that's the biggest single item which is why we've got quite strong operating profit first half year, but you'd have to take that into account in the second half year.

George O'Connor

George O'Connor

Two quickies from me. First of all, I wonder if you can give us any insight in terms of MSP usage patterns over a 12-month period? So is it a, sort of a start small, grow large? Is it very variable on a quarterly basis? And then secondly, Nick, in terms of the drivers on the renewal rate, can you give any color in terms of, was it churn, price, upsell or cross-sell?

Kris Hagerman

Thank you for the question. Why don't I take the first part on MSP? I think the short version is we continue to see healthy growth in our MSP business. We believe it's a strategic channel and a strategic growth opportunity for us. And as we mentioned at the full year and at our Capital Markets Day, we believe that the value proposition that Sophos has around our next-gen portfolio, around Sophos Central, the APIs that we've introduced, the benefits of Synchronized Security, we think those planets align very nicely with our MSP partners, both in the protection they deliver to their end customers as well as to the benefits that they entail for their own business models. I would say that with regard to the specific questions you have about usage patterns within MSPs during the period and so forth, that's a level of detail that I don't think it's appropriate to share, but let me say overall, that we continue to be encouraged by the growth we're seeing in MSP and the opportunity ahead. Nick, maybe over to you for the second.

Nick Bray

Yes, Thanks, Kris. On the renewal rates, George. It's as you said about continued healthy renewal rates, and we spent a bit of time at the CMD talking about the renewal rates and just sort of dissecting a little bit further. I think what everyone understands is that the underlying renewals, the net renewals, are healthy, and on top of that, what takes us over 100% is cross-sell. And we've just seen a continuation of that same theme in H1.

[Operator Instructions] And there are no further questions at this time. Please continue.

Kris Hagerman

Great, well, I'd like to thank everyone, again, for taking the time to join us on today's call. And I also want to take this opportunity to thank all of our Sophos team members all over the world for their commitment and dedication to protect our customers every single day. Thank you, everyone, and have a great day.

That concludes presentation today. Thank you for participating.