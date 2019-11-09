Why Emerging Markets May Benefit The Most From A China-U.S. Trade Deal

On the latest edition of Market Week in Review, Chief Investment Strategist Erik Ristuben and Rob Cittadini, senior director, U.S. institutional, discussed the latest trade news, recently released economic data and third-quarter earnings season.

Positive trade headlines boost global markets

The ongoing trade spat between the U.S. and China has been a roller-coaster ride of ups and downs, Ristuben said. He characterized the week of Nov. 4 as an up week, due in part to comments from the Chinese government that the two countries may be close to reaching an agreement to roll back existing tariffs on each other's goods. This positive development helped lift markets around the globe the week of Nov. 4, Ristuben noted, with the S&P 500® Index rising approximately 0.6% and the STOXX® Europe 600 Index climbing 1.2%. Emerging markets fared even better, ending the week up roughly 2.3%, per the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

"It's not too surprising that emerging markets equities performed so strongly this week," Ristuben said, "because the biggest beneficiaries of a potential trade agreement between the U.S. and China will likely be those markets that have the most exposure, economically, to trade." Emerging markets, he said, have the highest levels of exposure, followed by Europe.

Growth in U.S. services sector highlights week of solid economic data

Economic data released the first week of November has generally been fairly solid, Ristuben said. As evidence, he pointed to the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) non-manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index), which climbed to 54.7% in October. This marked a roughly 2% rise from September, Ristuben observed, which is fairly substantial.

"Even more significantly, the employment component of this survey rebounded from 50.4% in September to 53.7% in October - and that's really good to see," he remarked. Why? The bulwark against a U.S. recession is the American consumer, and the key to a strong consumer is continued employment, Ristuben explained.

There was even a bright spot in the U.S. manufacturing sector, as the ISM's manufacturing PMI for October ticked up slightly from the previous month, Ristuben noted, adding that the manufacturing sector still remains in contraction. Jobless claims, meanwhile, dropped the week of Nov. 4, and consumer sentiment stayed essentially flat, he said.

"All in all, while the economic news from this week wasn't universally positive, it was certainly good enough to make markets feel a little bit better about the arc of the U.S. economy," he said.

Earnings season update

Although third-quarter earnings season continues to trend better than expected in the U.S., growth continues to be negative, to the tune of roughly -2% to -3%, Ristuben said. "This means that the third quarter is likely to be the third straight quarter of negative earnings for S&P 500 companies," he said, noting that this story is playing out in similar fashion across the globe.

"Earnings are under pressure due to increased input costs from the China-U.S. trade war, in addition to higher labor costs stemming from wage growth around 3%," Ristuben explained. He added that while the pressure corporate earnings are facing isn't extreme, it makes it harder - in his opinion - to buy into the consensus expectations for earnings growth in 2020. "I believe it's wise to have modest expectations for corporate earnings heading into the new year," he said, adding that he believes industry expectations will be lowered a bit in the future.

Disclosures

These views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and are current as of the date at the top of the page.

Investing involves risk and principal loss is possible.

Past performance does not guarantee future performance.

Forecasting represents predictions of market prices and/or volume patterns utilizing varying analytical data. It is not representative of a projection of the stock market, or of any specific investment.

This material is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to purchase any security. Nothing contained in this material is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type.

The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax and investment advice from a licensed professional. The information, analysis and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual entity.

Please remember that all investments carry some level of risk. Although steps can be taken to help reduce risk it cannot be completely removed. They do no not typically grow at an even rate of return and may experience negative growth. As with any type of portfolio structuring, attempting to reduce risk and increase return could, at certain times, unintentionally reduce returns.

Investments that are allocated across multiple types of securities may be exposed to a variety of risks based on the asset classes, investment styles, market sectors, and size of companies preferred by the investment managers. Investors should consider how the combined risks impact their total investment portfolio and understand that different risks can lead to varying financial consequences, including loss of principal. Please see a prospectus for further details.

The S&P 500® Index, or the Standard & Poor's 500, is a stock market index based on the market capitalizations of 500 large companies having common stock listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ.

With a fixed number of 600 components, the STOXX® Europe 600 Index represents large, mid and small capitalization companies across 17 countries of the European region: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. It is derived from the STOXX® Europe Total Market Index (TMI) and is a subset of the STOXX® Global 1800 Index.

MSCI Europe Index: A free float‐adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe. The MSCI Europe Index consists of the following 15 developed market country indexes: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

MSCI Emerging Markets Index: A float-adjusted market capitalization index that consists of indices in 24 emerging economies.

Indexes are unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

Russell Investments' ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners and Russell Investments' management.

Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the "FTSE RUSSELL" brand.

Copyright © Russell Investments Group LLC 2019. All rights reserved.

This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments. It is delivered on an "as is" basis without warranty.

CORP-11561

Original post