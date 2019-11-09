Chesapeake Energy: Going Concern Worries Out Of Control

As was previously noted, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) announced a larger than expected loss along with a "going concern" line in the 10-Q. Many commenters further pushed the panic button by noting that the long-term debt (without the current portion) climbed from $7.3 billion to $9.1 billion in the latest 10-Q. How much more proof do you need that the company is going broke? There was of course the usual comment about the larger than expected losses to demonstrate that costs are clearly out of control when management cannot meet their own forecasts.

But this is what happens when a speculative investment hits a bump that attracts a lot of attention from commenters that do not normally cover the company. A lot of "rule of thumb" comments are quoted without tying those comments back to the specific situation and then it's on to the next article in another industry. So let us take some of these arguments one step at a time and see exactly where this company is in the process of recovery.

Larger Than Expected Loss

Seeking Alpha had an announcement that the company missed guidance by $.02 per share. The chances of that being a statistically significant miss are slim to none. So many times this industry has a lot of variables even to the adjusted earnings that management cannot forecast accurately. Getting as close as management did to the actual result is probably the best an investor can expect.

In fact, the only reason larger companies tend to have accurate quarterly forecasts at all is a lot of one-time fluke events cancel each other out in a larger company. Smaller companies often have a far more difficult time with quarterly accuracy that the market demands. It begins at the top line forecasting oil and gas prices. Even with hedging there is usually considerable variation at the top because producers rarely hedge 100% of production. That is probably wise because most producers have no idea what will happen during the quarter to have enough faith to hedge all the production ahead of time.

Long-Term Debt Climb

The largest problem with the "long term debt climbing" alarm is that there was a long term strategy that crossed the fiscal year-end. That crossing means that many short term articles missed the total strategy involved.

The easiest way to find the total series of transactions in this strategy is to first read the 10-K. In there, a sale of the Utica Shale leases is noted that enabled the company to pay down the debt to the amount noted as the December balance in the latest 10-Q. Then when the WildHorse Resource Development (WRD) transaction completed, debt climbed back to the previous level (roughly).

The net effect of these two transactions meant that the company swapped mostly gas production for mostly oil production. Several noted that the acquired properties had a fairly high breakeven. There was a failure to notice that the high breakeven was an attraction for Chesapeake to do the acquisition. Chesapeake Energy has considerable expertise in the Eagle Ford already. Management was betting they could use that expertise.

During the second quarter reporting, management noted in several places that the WildHorse Resource Development properties now were down to a new well breakeven of $39 WTI. Given the location of these leases in the oil rich area of the Eagle Ford, it is very likely that further breakeven progress will be made in the near future. But that progress is not guaranteed.

However, it takes time for acquisition costs to fade and routine operational issues to dominate the reporting. The net income is such a small part of sales, that those seemingly small one-time costs dominate the income headlines for some time. WildHorse Resource should prove to be a highly profitable acquisition. But it will take time to prove that statement.

Going Concern Statement

So many comments were made about the association of the current loss with the going concern statement. Nothing could be further from the truth.

"As of September 30, 2019, we were in compliance with all applicable financial covenants under the credit agreement and we were able to borrow up to the full availability under the Chesapeake revolving credit facility and had $1.443 billion of borrowing capacity thereunder. Fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices have a material impact on our financial position, results of operations, cash flows and quantities of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves that may be economically produced. Historically, oil and natural gas prices have been volatile, and may be subject to wide fluctuations in the future. If continued depressed prices persist, combined with the scheduled reductions in the leverage ratio covenant, our ability to comply with the leverage ratio covenant during the next 12 months will be adversely affected which raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern. Failure to comply with this covenant, if not waived, would result in an event of default under our Chesapeake revolving credit facility, the potential acceleration of outstanding debt thereunder and the potential foreclosure on the collateral securing such debt, and could cause a cross-default under our other outstanding indebtedness. We are actively pursuing with support from the Board of Directors a variety of transactions and cost-cutting measures, including but not limited to, reduction in corporate discretionary expenditures, refinancing transactions by us or our subsidiaries, capital exchange transactions, asset divestitures, reductions in capital expenditures by approximately 30% in 2020 and operational efficiencies. We believe it is probable that these measures, as we continue to implement them, will enable us to comply with our leverage ratio covenant."

Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019, 10-Q

The actual statement shown above makes very clear that continuing weakness in oil and gas pricing (mostly the gas prices right now) MIGHT cause a covenant code violation that COULD POSSIBLY result in bankruptcy. It also makes clear that the covenants tighten over time (maybe too fast for the current situation). Everybody and their brother appears to be changing the "might" to absolutely" and they are heading to bankruptcy tomorrow (or at least a reverse stock split by the end of next week).

The fact is that this company had far worse debt ratios when Lawler accepted his current job. Some of us were reporting huge losses and out of control costs for what seemed to be an endless list of problems. When it came to cash flow from operating activities on the cash flow statement, there were periods of no cash flow as judgments ate any cash generated by operations.

The only reason there was no going concern statement is that management took advantage of the debt market to quickly improve the debt due profile. At the time, Mr. Market quickly accepted one new debt offering after another. When there is no debt due, then there is no going concern necessary because no one has to be alerted to the financial situation.

But that means the "going concern" clause is not necessarily correlated with the company's financial situation. Don't get me wrong as "going concern" clauses are definitely linked to speculative situations. These are definitely not widows and orphans investments.

Indeed, as management noted during the conference call, they have a very high chance of getting a waiver. This author has yet to see a waiver request that was not approved in the oil and gas companies he follows. In fact, extensions have often been granted even when it is evident that the end is near. Banks have rarely pushed management into bankruptcy before management was ready to go themselves. It is more like a group acknowledgement that the situation was not working. If anyone pushed for bankruptcy, it was often an outside vendor. Generally management realized when things were coming to a climax and the ultimate remedy needed to be applied.

Finances

In this case, the costs since Lawler became CEO have made material progress.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Annual Meeting Slide Presentation May 2019.

This is the kind of debt progress that any management is seldom able to produce. The current management has actually produced a near miracle in cleaning up the debt mess left behind by the previous management. So many managements would have looked at the chart above and just filed. Management would have been awarded new stock incentives and maintained their salaries while working in a far less challenging situation. Sometimes the killer is not on the balance sheet.

The Future

Clearly, this investment is still speculative by any measure, and should commodity pricing decline and sustain that decline long enough, there will be a reverse split. Let us not mince words about the worst possible outcome. However, let us also look at the industry.

It would be rational to assume that the individual industry players are working to maximize individual company profits.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides

In any commodity business, the unprofitable part of the business sooner or later goes out of the picture. Clearly, the dry gas acreage is experiencing lower levels of activity as shown above. As Antero Resources' (NYSE:AR) management has repeatedly told analysts, the process above will take time. Wells will be completed before the cessation of activity and those wells will take time to decline. But industry help appears to be on the way sooner rather than later.

So far, this looks like a typical cyclical downturn. Dire warnings normally happen at the bottom. But this management appears decently prepared for the future. The relatively high debt load means a little less flexibility for an unfavorable outcome. Then again, I cover managements doing far worse than this one in a speculative situation.

The bear case normally has management "rolling over and playing dead". But everything above mitigates against that possibility. Already management swapped some debt and preferred stock for common shares. Almost any dilution is preferred to the alternative outcomes in this situation. Following such a swap, one can bet the ratings agencies will weigh in with an unfavorable review. They should have done that years ago. But that is another article.

In the meantime, not much has really changed in regards to the speculative investment in Chesapeake Energy but the headlines. This management was reporting income under a very different acceptable accounting. But the accounting was changed to the more prevalent reporting accounting for larger companies during the last fiscal year. Clearly, management could have taken the easy way out any number of times but did not. That bodes well for the future as this last challenge appears far more manageable than the headlines would have you believe.

There is an argument that this investment is not the cheapest. Since I follow a whole lot of cheaper companies by either a few or a lot of measures, I can confirm that easily. However, this company is much more efficient due to the trading size and the listing on a major exchange. It is far more likely to appreciate as the good news continues to arrive. I follow a lot of small companies where the good news is ignored by Mr. Market for years on end. They need a visible catalyst. This company has far more visibility. This latest bump is a lot less significant than many make it out to be. The investment is risky. But given the challenges already met, this next hurdle seems almost routine.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Chesapeake Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy more CHK at any time.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.