HeidelbergCement AG's (HDELY) CEO Bernd Scheifele on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Christoph Beumelburg – Investor Relations

Bernd Scheifele – Chief Executive Officer

Lorenz Näger – Chief Financial Officer

Paul Roger – Exane BNP Paribas

Sven Edelfelt – ODDO BHF

Tobias Woerner – MainFirst

Arnaud Lehmann – Bank of America

Gregor Kuglitsch – UBS

Arnaud Pinatel – On Field Investment

John Fraser-Andrew – HSBC

John Messenger – Redburn Europe

Rajesh Patki – JPMorgan

At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, 7 of November 2019.

Christoph Beumelburg

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HeidelbergCement’s Q3 call – earnings call. Thanks for joining us a little earlier today than in our previous calls. This is due to the schedule we have today meeting investors in London. As usual, we have Dr. Scheifele and Dr. Näger as ours speakers today. They will both guide us through the presentation. Also, in the room we have Dr. von Achten, our Deputy CEO and the IR team with Ozan and Piotr.

And with that little introduction, I hand over to you, Dr. Scheifele.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, Mr. Beumelburg, thanks a lot. Hello, and good morning here from London. Thanks a lot for joining us for our Q3 call. As usual, I’ll lead you through the operational results and Dr. Näger will concentrate on the financial report.

I start with the overview on Chart 3. If you look to Q3, what are the key issues? I think the company continues to grow. Top line growth of Heidelberg is a strong, that is good. Operational result is up. We – if you look to the regions, obviously it’s a little bit of mixed picture. I think we have done very well in Western and Southern Europe. We have done a good job in Northern Europe and Eastern Europe. Also, Asia was good, Africa, clearly improving. And we were a little bit short in North America for good reasons. And I will explain that.

For us, important is that the quality of earnings has clearly improved and continues to improve. Our cash conversion is significantly up versus last year. The operating cash flow has – went significantly up. And that’s why we have upgraded our net debt target before IFRS 16, that we come down to a level of about EUR 7.4 billion. So the company is well on track to reach its targets, which we announced at the last Capital Market Day, that we want to get our net debt level by 2020 down to EUR 7 billion. We are clearly in that respect ahead of our schedule.

If we look then to Chart 4, that shows you the key messages also on the disposals. We are on our way. We have reached about EUR 400 million. In Q3, we sold off two cement plants in Italy to Buzzi and also we sold one of the sand-lime business in Germany. And we’re going to continue with the disposal strategy in Q4 and also next year.

Chart 5 gives you the overall overview on our key numbers. And maybe I spend shortly a little bit time on the volumes because that gives you then also finally the result. If you look to cement volume, what you see in absolute numbers our volumes are down by about 2.7 million tonnes for September versus last year. And the question is where does that come from? That is a very simple. About half – about 900,000 tonnes comes from disposals. As you know, we have sold our Ukraine business and we have also sold cement plant in Italy. That in total for September is about 900,000 tonnes. Then in Europe, we stopped exporting in Europe, mainly from Spain and Northern Europe, which is a loss of about 500,000 tonnes. We stopped exports due to the CO2 pricing.

Another key issue with Egypt, as you all know, in Egypt, the market is negative this year for September by about minus 6%. Our volumes are down by about 700,000 tonnes. And then in Asia, we are down by more than 1 million tonnes, mainly in two countries. First of all, India, market was weak due to the election campaign and heavy rain. We focused clearly on price increases, especially on the region South, our prices in India are up more than 10%. So in India, we lost about 700,000 tonnes volume. And the other one is Indonesia, where the market was also for September still negative and where our volumes are down by about 300,000 tonnes.

If you look to the second business line, aggregates. You see in aggregates the volumes are more or less flattish. We talk about a difference of about maybe 350,000 tonnes. What is that? Here, in the – if you look to the big aggregates countries of Heidelberg, we talk about four countries, two are down, one is up, one is flat. Flat is UK, U.S. is up by about 3.5 million tonnes. Australia is down due to the drop in residential in Sydney and in Brisbane especially by about 2.2 million tonnes. And also Canada, Western Canada is down due to the downturn in the Prairie provinces by about 1.2 million tonnes. And the rest is more or less washout. Okay. And then you see group share profit is down. That has to do with the sale of our Ukraine business, which triggered a loss, mainly accounting-driven due to IFRS, of about EUR 140 million. That is the main item.

The profit bridges of Charts 6 and 7, I think they are more or less self-explanatory. You see that prices, especially if you look to Chart 7, are clearly up. Here, you see prices especially in Europe are up, by and large, between 5% to 15%, that you see the clear impact of the increased CO2 price, which is now reflected also in the prices in the market. All European countries have more or less increased prices quite significantly.

Chart 8 shows you the profit bridge for Q3. And you see that, for us, the comparison base was, especially in North America, a difficult one because in North America, there was included last year the sale of a quarry – of an exhausted quarry with about EUR 25 million. And in the Nordics, we have sold land in our Kunda plant, which we are about to close now in Q1 2020. That’s the wet plant in Estonia. And that was about EUR 15 million.

Energy is down. You see that from Chart 9 that shows you the energy bill of our cement division. We have two different developments. Coal and pet coke are clearly down whereas electricity is up. And in between, we still have a positive reduction of about EUR 29 million. We expect this trend to continue in Q4 because we are losing in Q4 now the coal and pet coke, which we have typically bought, in May until July, August. And we made purchases at a very low level.

Then on CO2, obviously a key issue now for the industry. You see on Chart 10 our reduction target on the CO2 emissions per tonne of clinker. And what’s the message? As you know, we are part of the European trading scheme. And the current trading period ends 2020. By the end of that period, Heidelberg will be long roughly around close to 5 million tonnes. And we are cut off until 2020, mid- or end – 2022, mid- or end 2022.

And we have set up now a master plan for CO2 reduction per plant level with very detailed measures, key responsibility and have incentivized plant management, country management and also the Board to get CO2 emissions down after 2022 with a target that the allocations which we will get in the next trading period are sufficient to cover our CO2 emissions so that we do not have to buy additional certificates.

We think we are well on track with that target. We concentrate mainly on three areas, increase of alternative fuel rate, decrease of clinker content. There, we have stagnation, especially in Europe, over the last years. We can do better. And thirdly, that we use more and more carbon-free raw material in order to avoid process emissions in the kiln.

Chart 11 shows you the price of the CO2 price, the development. We think we will be – we will benefit from that development because we are long until 2022. Some competitors are already short nowadays, others ran out earlier. And secondly, what we see is that pricing, especially in Europe, is clearly influenced by the rising CO2 price. And furthermore, we expect capacity consolidation.

If we go now to the areas, let’s look to Chart 13. If we look to Chart 13 on the volumes in North America, you see volume was growing slightly for us. We had two areas which went well with good growth rates around 5%. That’s our region North and South, South especially Texas, Alabama, Florida, whereas Canada, Western Canada and especially also California were very weak. Especially California, the cement market is for the first nine months, I think, down 8%. Western Canada is also down at least 3% to 5%. And that level overall to a small increase.

If you look now to the operational result, you see that the result is like-for-like down. And that has mainly three reasons. Canada, which is for us a very profitable region with very high margins, volumes were clearly weaker. And there, the result is clearly negative. The same applies to the region West, California. The result is clearly down whereas the result is up mainly in the region North and slightly down in the South. But that, it has more to do with production scheduling, which we will recoup by inventory gains in Q4. So the main message is Canada was weak, market is weak in the Prairie provinces, California was weak.

And if you look to the volumes, you see the volumes are up 6.5%.. And then the result is down. What’s the problem? The problem is that the mix of our business has changed. We lost business and volumes in markets with high margins like especially in Western Canada whereas the growth was typically in the South of the U.S. and in the North, where the margins are smaller.

And in the South, also partially the cement sales are covered by imports into Florida. Obviously, the margin is significantly lower than on our cement sales in Edmonton or Calgary. So the mix effect plays quite a significant role. If you look to margin on aggregates, you see very clearly last year, the margin was obviously influenced by a land sale, 43.2%. This year, we are at 35.4%, which is still a very good one. And that explains the numbers.

If we go to Western and Southern Europe, that’s the Chart 14. Let’s first look a little bit on the volumes. If you look to cement, you see volumes are slightly down. What’s the reason? One is exports stopped in Spain from our Málaga plant. That’s about 300,000 tonnes. And secondly, we sold in Italy cement plants especially to Buzzi, which is about 400,000 tonnes. And then you see that the other markets were all positive.

From a results point of view, result is significantly up. All countries except UK has been clearly better. Germany is clearly up. Italy is clearly up. France is clearly better, Bene is better. All countries had a relatively solid volume growth, especially France was good with more than 4%. But pricing in all countries was strong and energy costs, they’re flattish or down. And the only problem, UK was a little bit down by maybe by 1 million against last year. But all the countries are – had been okay. And that’s you see also in the cement margin, the cement margin went up close to 5 percent points. There, you see the clear impact of pricing.

If we look to Northern and Eastern Europe, let’s first have a look on the volumes. You see the cement volumes are also down by close to 700,000 tonnes. What is the reason? First of all, deconsolidation of Ukraine is about 500,000 tonnes. And then we stopped also in Sweden. We stopped exports due to CO2 costs, which is about 200,000 tonnes. And then we lost also volumes in the Polish market.

The market was relatively flattish or weak. The main reason is that we have led a price increase in Poland this year of about 15% and have had a clear pricing first policy, which has cost us some volumes. The other markets in Eastern Europe are very strong. So Romania is good, Czech Republic is good, Hungary is good, Kazakhstan is good. Even Russia is coming back.

And if you look to the result, EBITDA is slightly down. But that is explained by the missing sale of land in Kunda last year, which had an impact of about EUR 15 million. If you take that, then it’s overall flattish on a high level. We had a market weakness – or we have a market weakness in Norway and in Sweden. In Norway, it’s mainly the big project, big tunnel project in Oslo has finished and we are getting new broad big infrastructure turnpike project in Oslo next year. And in Sweden, residential is weak. And that – let’s say, that slowdown on result in the Nordics is compensated by key result improvements in Eastern Europe.

If you look Asia Pacific, let’s look to the volumes. Chart 16 also, you see volumes are down, close to 700,000 tonnes. That has mainly to do with two countries. As I mentioned earlier, India is down and also Indonesia is down. Both countries, we had elections whereas the volumes, for example, in China are okay and Thailand is close to be flattish.

If we look to the results and you see results are up in Asia. And we have one country where results are clearly down. That’s Australia. In Australia, the residential sector, especially in Brisbane but mainly also in Sydney, is clearly negative with volume growth of minus 16%. That has impacted the result negatively whereas we have a significant result improvement especially in Indonesia. If look through the first nine months, yes, our results in euro terms in Indonesia has more than doubled. Very clear, pricing is up 10%. India is also clearly up, pricing up 10%. China is strong. And also, Thailand has a very strong recovery. And all this more than overcompensates the market weakness in Australia.

If we go to East Africa, Eastern Mediterranean, also here, you see the cement volumes are slightly down. That’s driven by the Egyptian market, which is weak. And also, Ghana, the market is down 5%. So both markets, we are in total down by about 1 million tonnes whereas the other markets, especially Togo but also Benin, Burkina Faso, Congo and Morocco, Tanzania, are growing.

From a result point of view, you see, I think, that’s a very good result for Africa. Our result is up by EUR 20 million. Even when the market was very negative in Egypt and Turkey, where our results are significantly down versus last year, but good performance in our African countries has more than compensated the result weakness in Turkey and Egypt. Then you see also in cement that the margin is clearly up. That has to do with a good market in total and also our new kiln line in Congo clearly contributes now to a very positive result development.

On Group Services trading, what you see is the result this – over this year, well, why we have taken a cautionary position on a doubtful receivable from a trading business, which has cost us about EUR 7 million. And if we look to the normal activity, what we see that the trading activity overall is going down. If we look to clinker, then we see that clinker prices in the Mediterranean due to the overcapacity and weak market in Turkey are coming down below $30 per tonne whereas at the same time, the clinker price ex Shanghai – or Shanghai goes clearly up because China is importing this year about 40 to 50 million tonnes. And that’s why clinker in Asia is short and clinker prices in Asia are up, whereas in Europe, they are under significant pressure.

Chart 19 sums it up. So we stick to our guidance. We’re going to – we have increased our saving targets for SG&A to EUR 130 million. We have already achieved our EUR 100 million. And strong – cash flow is very strong. And that’s why the net debt guidance has been reduced to EUR 7.4 billion. That means we will clearly reach our EUR 7 billion target, which we announced in the last Capital Market Day, ahead of schedule.

With that, I hand over to Dr. Näger for the financial report.

Lorenz Näger

Yes. Thank you very much, Dr. Scheifele. Good morning from my side to all participants. I will lead you through the financial messages, and we will start on Slide number 21.

If we look to our group share of profit, if we adjust it for the additional ordinary result, we are in line with – at prior year, so – and will reach EUR 827 million as of end of September. We have below the operating result some accounting effects, which weigh on the results. In the additional ordinary results, the foreign exchange rate loss from the sale of the Ukrainian business was EUR 140 million. The result exchange rate loss was during our operation of the Ukrainian business between 2005 and 2019. And this can only be deconsolidated when the whole business is deconsolidated. And that’s now came into our account.

The financial result is hit by decrease of discount rates for provisions, and secondly, which makes about EUR 20 million, and the reclassification of the interest portion of the lease under IFRS 16, it makes about EUR 23 million. This explains the increase of our net financial result of our net finance expense by roughly EUR 40 million. The pure interest payment, as you know, they went down by roughly EUR 30 million due to the reduction in interest rates of our new bonds and the maturity of our expensive old bonds.

Tax expense increased to EUR 340 million in the first nine months, which is up roughly EUR 80 million. This is primarily due to a higher tax base in the current year and the release of a tax provision in the previous year. So that makes around 18%. We maintain our guidance towards the tax rate by end of the year of 25%.

Now if we look to the cash flow, we see a significant deleveraging. The free cash flow increased significantly to EUR 1.7 billion. In net debt, on the other hand, reduced by EUR 1.1 billion, which is a great achievement, based on the strong free cash flow, a high cash conversion rate and a very strict CapEx discipline, especially in the area of growth CapEx, that contributed to very favorable development of our net debt position.

Our portfolio optimization continued. We have done about EUR 103 million in the third quarter. And we are well under way to reach our target of EUR 1.5 billion over the three years, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Based on this favorable development, we have taken down our net debt target from EUR 7.7 billion to – down to EUR 7.4 billion by end of this year and this is before IFRS 16.

So on Slide 22, you can see the income statement. If we start below, results from current operations, you see additional ordinary result turns from a positive EUR 94 million to a negative EUR 74 million. I explained it, this is the Ukraine FX effect. Financial results, EUR 289 million coming from EUR 244 million, predominantly accounting effect and income taxes, higher tax base and a release of provision previous year coming from the U.S. American tax reform. This brings us to group share of profit of EUR 752 million compared to EUR 915 million previous year, adjusted for additional ordinary result at EUR 827 million compared to EUR 821 million, an increase of 1%.

If you look to the cash flow statement on Slide 23, you can see that we have two main areas of improvement. This is the operating cash flow, which is up roughly EUR 400 million. This benefits by roughly EUR 200 million by IFRS 16. So this is – because we do not show in 2019 the lease payment as part of the operating cash flow, but it’s now in the financial cash flow. So that has a certain contribution. But even if we take that out, this is a very, very strong result development.

Here, cash conversion rate has really increased. Second main element is strict CapEx discipline. We spent EUR 762 million in total cash investment compared to EUR 1.2 billion in the same period of the previous year. You remember that previous year included two major acquisitions, which was Cementir Italia and Alex Fraser Asphalt aggregates recycling business in Australia. So that drives the development in the cash flow.

Slide 24 then reviews the portfolio optimization. We have now reached EUR 961 million from our target of EUR 1.5 billion. We are down 21 months from the 36, so we are well underway. And we are very confident to achieve our target of EUR 1.5 billion divestment. Just for your memories, I’d like to remind you that almost all of these divestments have no impact on the EBITDA or the operating result because it’s predominantly assets which are not required to do our core business.

Okay. Then we can move to Slide 25. On Slide 25, you can see the net debt bridge. You can see on the horizontal green line the development of our free cash flow. This is operating cash flow minus stay-in-business CapEx. This goes drastically up, EUR 1.65 billion coming from EUR 1.1 billion. And as I said earlier, the IFRS 16 effect in that is roughly EUR 200 million. So still taking that out, we still have a very nice improvement and – of our free cash flow.

On the growth CapEx, we have spent very small amount, very disciplined approach here. Our disposals in the first – in the last 12 months exceed our growth CapEx spend. So there’s a possible balance of EUR 62 million. And this allows us to pay down EUR 1.1 billion in debt over the last 12 months. For dividends, we spent EUR 417 million for HeidelbergCement and EUR 174 million to noncontrolling interest shareholders of our subsidiaries.

Slide 26 then shows you the net debt bridge. We start in the accounts at last year’s in the third quarter, EUR 9.518 billion. IFRS 16 adds EUR 1.3 billion, a bit more than we initially expected. We thought it should be EUR 1.1 billion to EUR 1.2 billion. The reason predominantly is that the interest rate has dropped and are now – are lower than we expected. And that increased the net present value of our leasing payment, so it came out at EUR 1.3 billion, bringing the total net debt like-for-like post IFRS 16 in September to EUR 10.830 billion.

We have added in the last 12 months EUR 120 million new leasing contracts. We paid down the free cash flow EUR 1.651 billion. And we have dividends, net growth CapEx and the small accounting items, which brings us now down to EUR 9.8 billion. As we are here ahead roughly EUR 300 million ahead of our plan, and we do not believe that this will change until end of the year.

This brings us to tighten the target for our net debt position by end of the year to EUR 8.6 billion that you can see on Slide 27. And then our mid-term target, which we announced in the last Capital Markets Day two years ago, EUR 7 billion net debt pre IFRS 16 translates into EUR 8.2 billion post IFRS 16. And we are very confident that we will complete our journey to reduce debt and solid leverage ratio earlier than initially expected, as you can see.

Slide 28 then shows you the balance sheet. I mean that’s more for reporting purposes. So fixed assets go up by EUR 2.1 billion. This includes the EUR 1.3 billion IFRS 16 right-of-use assets. That’s the main driver. The remaining EUR 700 million are predominantly exchange rate changes. The euro has strengthened predominantly against the U.S. dollar. And that is reflected in about EUR 700 million of increase in fixed assets.

That’s it in substance on the financial part. And I would like to hand over to Dr. Scheifele.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Thank you, Dr. Näger. The outlook, we can keep very short. Outlook is unchanged. We stick to our targets. We have upgraded our net debt target. From a result point of view, we are okay with the consensus and think that we’re going to reach also our result targets this year. Okay, that’s it from my side. And I hand back to Mr. Beumelburg in order to manage now the Q&A session. Thanks a lot.

Christoph Beumelburg

Thank you, Dr. Näger, Dr. Scheifele. Operator, do you want to start the Q&A session?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Sir, our first question comes from the line of Paul Roger from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Paul Roger

Yes, good morning, everybody. Just two questions to start then, please. So the first one is on Western European volumes. You mentioned that you basically exported less due to CO2. Could you remind us how much you still export from Europe and whether those exports that you are still doing, whether they’ll fall further? And that’s the first question. The second question is more specifically actually on CO2. If we look at Slide 10, you’re very helpful in providing an emissions reduction bridge. That bridge doesn’t seem to include things like new products, such as green cement or carbon capture. Could either of those help you cut emissions further? Or is their potential quite limited?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Mr. Roger, hello. Thanks a lot. As a general policy, we have stopped exporting from Europe because CO2 price is too high and our two export plants was mainly the hub in Málaga or in the south. And then from the Nordics, you know that typically, traditionally, concerned, they have always supplied North America for us our Brooklyn terminal in New York and also in Florida. And we have stopped these exports and we have switched them to our Turkish operation in Çanakkale. So the moment, no exports from Europe. And for total Europe, if you take – you know that’s different from our competitors, we have Western and Southern Europe. At Spain, 300,000 tonnes, and in the Nordics, it’s 200,000 tonnes from Norway and Sweden. So Europe in total is about down 1.5 million tonnes. That’s the message.

And the second one, on CO2. You are right. The picture on Chart 10 shows you only the messages that within the next trading – the message is that short term Heidelberg has not a problem. Second message is we think we can manage the next trading scheme and period until 2030 by – with a clear target to come more or less to a zero position as far as purchase of allocation, additional allocations is concerned.

And you have to bear in mind that the numbers which are flying around, that was also reported yesterday from UBS, this assumes always that the economy in Europe continues like it is. If there is a recession, we are positioned on CO2 allocations for the industry and also for Heidelberg would again obviously improve because we are long in quite a lot of countries, which we acquire from Italcementi because there, a recession was very deep and they had not recovered yet like Italy or like Spain, partly also Eastern Europe where we have allocated, whereas in the Nordic countries, where the economy is already back, like in Germany, on our Poland or Nordics, we are short. Overall, we are long.

And now the question is beyond 2030, what can we do in order to reduce CO2 emissions further? And here, we have clearly set out in public that we as Heidelberg, we have the vision of a carbon-free concrete by 2050. And we are working on mainly on two – in two areas. The one area is called carbon capture storage. That means we separate and capture the CO2, which is created in the process of cement production. And then we can either reuse the CO2, for example, in order to press oil out of oilfields.

That’s a project which we do in Edmonton. And the other one is the famous Northern Light project in Brevik, where we are with our cement plant ready together with Statoil and ArcelorMittal, where we want to a set up an amine project and then we’re going to capture 50% of the CO2 emissions of our operating plant, which is about 400,000 tonnes. That’s the carbon capture exercise. And for – we are running also two projects in Germany, one in Lengfurt in our plant, together with Linde, where we do a carbon capture trial project with a target to capture about 70,000 tonnes. And then we have different technology, which is oxyfuel, where we have set up a joint venture together with SCHWENK, Vicat and Buzzi in order to test that technology.

And the other area where we are working is by using in the future more CO2-free raw material in the production processes. And that has to do with recycling, meaning we want to recycle concrete. And if you recycle concrete, you get gravel, stone, you get sand. And if you recycle very fine, you have a third product, you have what we call concrete paste. That’s the mixture of cement obviously, chemicals and some very fine sand. And this concrete paste is chemically only CaO without CO2. And we can use this material, we can use in the kiln again instead of limestone. And then in the process itself, there would be no CO2 created anymore. And we are working also on this recycling piece. So long term, we think we can produce concrete in a carbon-neutral way. That’s the clear message. That’s on CO2. That must be a lot. But I think it’s important to understand between the trading scheme and what we are doing on research beyond in order to realize the vision of a carbon-free concrete. Okay, thank you.

Paul Roger

Absolute. Great. Thank you.

Operator

We get another question, it comes from the line of Sven Edelfelt from ODDO BHF. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sven Edelfelt

Yes. Hello, thank you for taking question. The first one is on Europe. I would like to better understand, first, the dynamic between North and South. Looking at cement volume, it seems that the cost inflation has been lower in South than it has been in the North. So is it a fair assessment if you cling to price/mix effect or to the export volume? And especially, I think you closed down a plant in Sweden. Has there been any cost that you might have incurred? And the second one is on Indonesia. The press, local press has been reporting fire at your Citeureup plant early October. Can you confirm this is only linked to conveyor and therefore your production has not been impacted?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. Okay. On Indonesia, I was there with Dr. von Achten on our trip around the world end of October. There was a fire on our conveyor belt from the quarry to our plant. But we settled this issue immediately. I think we did not stop production. We could handle that in relatively – within one or two days, that was not a problem. In the Nordics, on the – you talked about the cost structure, you are right. In the – we have booked all Degerhamn closure costs already in the first nine months. And that effect will help us now in Q4, so the cost base will come down. I think we had additional burden of Degerhamn closure costs between EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million, which we have already – which we have booked already because Degerhamn closure happened in April. And that will phase out now over the – in the next quarter.

Sven Edelfelt

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Tobias Woerner from MainFirst. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Tobias Woerner

Yes. Good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for taking the questions. Two questions, if I may. Number one, you kindly show this year in your presentation in the Q3 bridge, EBITDA bridge, the breakdown between costs and others of minus EUR 70 million and minus EUR 76 million, respectively. Probably a question for Dr. Näger, could you kindly also break that down for the previous year Q3, the last year you put them together into minus EUR 165 million, just to see the respective impacts, how they diverge? That’s number one. Number two, please, with regard to Canada, Western Canada, just remind us – and California, remind us of their respective exposures or percentage profit contribution in North America. And what do you expect from those two regions going forward into 2020, please?

Bernd Scheifele

So on Canada and California, just to have an idea. Our Canadian result plus September on RCO level in euro terms is about down close to EUR 28 million. That’s quite significant. And also, Western region is down around EUR 12 million, EUR 13 million. And that has been compensated by better performance in the region North and okay in the region South. That shows you a little bit that our North American result is significantly impacted by Canada and by our exposure in California. And if you compare our numbers to our competitors, which we obviously also do, you have to look at the footprint. We have quite a little bit of a unique position with three cement plants in California where others are not present. And our Western Canadian position is also very significant.

And what’s the way forward? We would – California, I personally was disappointed. Everybody who knows the North American market, it was clear that residential in California are under pressure. Housing starts are on a clear downward trend. But I would have expected that the infrastructure program of the state of California would have a much bigger impact. But that rollout came a little bit slower than expected. And for Western Canada, I would expect that also next year, the market in the Prairie provinces, Saskatchewan, will not really turn positive. I will expect that to stay sluggish. Lorenz?

Lorenz Näger

Okay. And I have checked it, but we don’t have the split here over the last – of the previous year figure. I would guess that the split is – but that’s really as is completely different because last year, we faced a strong energy cost inflation, especially in Q3. But I really have to check and we’ll come back on you.

Tobias Woerner

Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Arnaud Lehmann from Bank of America. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you very much. Good morning, gentlemen. I have three questions, if I may. The first one is on your debt target. As you said, you targeted EUR 7 billion of net debt a couple of years ago. On the other hand, since in the last couple of years, you could argue that the macro rate have gone up, the trade war, the Brexit situation, et cetera. And maybe in the meantime, your EBITDA didn’t grow as much as you hoped two years ago. So are you happy with this EUR 7 billion target? Or would you consider pushing it a little bit lower? That’s my first question.

My second question is just a follow-up on CO2. You mentioned that you expected potential capacity closures from some of the smaller competitors. Maybe can you be a bit more specific about in which countries you expect that to happen, maybe Italy or Germany? And on your side, would you also consider closing capacity or just not produce if the cost of fuel goes up too much? That’s my second question. And lastly, could you give us a feel for your pricing outlook for 2020? Especially for Europe, I guess we are seeing, as you mentioned, most stable trend on the cost side. CO2 prices have been more or less stable in the last month. So is that good enough to support further price increase in Europe next year?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Mr. Lehmann, now to talk about price and mix is a little bit early for two reasons. First of all, we haven’t had our budget meetings yet. And secondly, I could put out now a very steep number and look to my colleague, Mr. von Achten, and say, hey, now, you just deliver. But we do not work that way in Heidelberg. What I would say on Europe, what you see what is very positive, and you see that clearly in our numbers, that price trend in Europe this year was really good. If you look now per quarter, for example, prices in Germany are up close to 5%, Bene, more than 5%. Even France, which has seen downward trends in cement prices over last years, is up by more than 4%. Italy is up close to 10%.

Even UK in a difficult market is up. So pricing was clearly strong. In Poland, we are up 15%. We are up in Romania, 8%, Czech Republic, 8%. So we had a very strong pricing momentum. And I do not see that we will change this push in strategy in our budget meetings. Our message is clear, CO2 prices probably will go up and cement price have to stay ahead of the game. And that’s why we will continue to push. So I personally would expect, just looking to Dr. von Achten, who nods also, we would expect the positive pricing trend in Europe clearly to continue. Heidelberg will work very hard in that respect. And we have again set up special training sessions in Europe for our total sales force in order to make sure that we get a very good execution.

On the reduction, rationalization of the cement plants, Heidelberg has closed already its small plant in Degerhamn and we are about to close then one of the Kunda plant in Estonia that’s still a wet plant, which helps us a lot on CO2 emissions. And then we have done a little bit our job and we obviously have still a little bit restructuring to be done in Italy. We will have a look closer to Central Italy. And then France is for us also an issue because in France, we have still three plants with a relatively old production technology. We are working on that. And I would expect that smaller independents will also follow. And if you ask what countries where I would see consolidation, especially Italy, but it’s also Spain is under heavy pressure. These are the two countries which I think where you will see movement.

And on the debt targets, EUR 7 billion, we feel very happy with that because that’s the target where – which we had explained at our Capital Market Day there in Bergamo. And I think we are on our way. And the EUR 7 billion is, of a company the size of Heidelberg, I think is a very good number. And that would lead us then also down to a net debt-to-EBITDA of what we said around 2%, plus/minus, 0.2, you know what I mean. And that is a leverage where we think we can comfortably live with. If we look to our country portfolio, which is more on the mature market side, we are less exposed to emerging market risk. And on the product portfolio, where we have with these aggregates, a very stable and price-resilient business and that’s why with such a leverage, I think we feel very confident.

Lorenz Näger

And we think the rating agencies also feel confident on the debt level of that. So we think that’s the right level of debt.

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you very much.

Operator

Another question comes from the line of Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Good morning. I’ve got a few questions. Can you just remind us sort of what changed in the cash? And maybe if you could just update your kind of all-in CapEx guidance because I guess from where I’m sitting, that’s probably the biggest difference. And perhaps a point of detail, I think you’ve done two deals in the second half. I think one is in the U.S. and then the other one is in Morocco. Are these in the numbers this year? Or do they fall into next year? It’s a little bit of a detail point.

And then just coming back on CO2. So can you just confirm how you think about it in terms of the shortfall that you estimate you would have everything else equal by, say, 2022 on a spot basis? And what kind of reduction that implies? Is it around 15%, 15%, 20% of European carbon emissions per tonne that you need to reduce by? And in that regard, can you also just update us on your latest thinking on import rules into the EU, if you have any?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Mr. Kuglitsch, we are not doing any deals in Morocco. In Morocco, we reduced our stake in our public listed company in Q1 and we bought Ocean. We made an investment in Ocean there that in the South, close to Laâyoune. You were really following the market, right, a little bit a lost place, I tell you. I’ve been there. That deal is supposed to be executed in December and it’s – in Morocco, you never know whether it is in December or in January. But normally, that’s in our plan that it would come into December whereas the other transaction with Elementia, that’s the cement plant in the Lehigh Valley, that’s the $150 million acquisition that would come in Q1 or maybe even Q2, depending on the Federal Trade Commission decision. And that’s within our guidance.

And then on CO2, I’m a simple man. I can tell you only the following. We have calculated – and that’s always the assumption I told you earlier and that’s also in your report that obviously which you wrote. The assumption, the numbers I give you now is the assumption that there is no cyclical economy anymore, meaning Europe runs economically on the same speed as it does at the moment. If that’s the case, it’s an rate increase. So if there’s a recession, the whole thing obviously looks again different than more positively for the industry.

As we said, we’re going to be covered until 2022. And then without management action, our deficit, our yearly deficit would go up over the years to maybe 3, maximum 3.5 million tonnes. And we have set up now en masse an action plan on plant level, where we think we will reduce emissions by about 2, 2.5 million tonnes. And if I add then my carbon capture storage in Brevik with about 400,000 tonnes, then you see. We can reduce by about 3 million tonnes.

So our target is then for – the management target is to get – to come into the – in the next trading period also to a position where we do not have to buy additional CO2 allocations. And the three main levels are alternative fuel. And the second one is reduction of the clinker factor. And the third one, as I explained earlier a little bit to Mr. Roger, is the use of carbon-free raw material. And just to say that we are not only talking about that, you know that in Germany, we have just modernized our two biggest plants in Bavaria in Burglengenfeld and Schelklingen. In these two plants, we go from an alternative fuel rate of 30%, we go now up to 80%or even 90%. And that is a significant emission reduction, what we can do. Okay?

Gregor Kuglitsch

And the import rules, please, any comments?

Bernd Scheifele

That’s very difficult. The new commissioner, Ms. von der Leyen, is not in yet. I think this is like looking in your coffee cup and expecting what’s the weather tomorrow. I think that’s very unclear at the moment. We would expect – finally, we expect that the European Commission is very open to CO2 order adjustment. That’s very clear. They have understood that if they allow non-CO2 countries – non-CO2 trading countries to import into Europe and we have to carry the heavy CO2 price, that, that is not a fair competition, they have understood. And that’s why I would expect on the long run that there will be a CO2 order adjustment. Ms. von der Leyen is clearly even open to that. And as you know, the French, for example, are also rather protective. So Germany and France are politically clearly in favor of order protection on CO2. Also, the German Greens, by the way, are in favor.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Thank you.

Christoph Beumelburg

Gentlemen, we have quite a number of questioners on the line. So can I please ask you to limit your questions to one at a time, please?

Operator

We’ve got another question. The next question comes from the line of Arnaud Pinatel from On Field Investment. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Arnaud Pinatel

Yes. Hello, gentlemen. It’s Arnaud Pinatel from On Field Research. As I’m just restrained to one question, I will ask the other ones I hope tonight. But just on Canada, can you share with us a little bit the pricing outlook for Canada? Because we – you are clear on the fact that CO2 prices are – and regulation are driving the pricing for cement in Europe. Is it happening also in Canada at the moment when the Canadian government has also implemented an ETS? And could you share with us a little bit more flavor on what was pricing trends in Q3 in Canada and in the U.S.?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. Mr. Pinatel, I think Canada, you have to be – we have to be very clear in the coming more details. In Western Canada, we have two different markets which are very different. We are very strong in the Vancouver, B.C. market. And Vancouver and B.C. are still running very strongly, no problem. The problem is in the Prairie Provinces. You have these oil sand businesses, et cetera, that’s what we – where we have – where the market is weak. That means our Alberta, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Regina and also Winnipeg, that’s what we call the Prairie provinces. This is a raw material – a resource-driven business, which has suffered a lot under Mr. Trudeau. And they are at the moment under – they are under pressure.

And pricing overall in Canada has been stable. We have only be impacted by lower volumes. Just to be precise for you, for example, our supplies to the oil patch industry this year are about 180,000 tonnes down versus last year. Normally, in a normal year, we supply about 300,000, 350,000 tonnes to the oil patch. This year, this is down to 120,000. And that is a very high margin – contribution margin there is maybe $60, $70, $80 per tonne. So that has a clear impact on the result, just to give you an idea. Pricing is not down. Pricing in Canada overall is about $4, $4.50 up. It’s about CAD 182. So it’s not a price pressure, it’s volume – it’s a clear volume impact, yes?

Arnaud Pinatel

But you don’t see the CO2 costs in Canada driving the pricing in the coming, I don’t know, year or...

Bernd Scheifele

Yes, I see that. Canada has a very similar regulation as in Europe. They have CO2 tax, especially also in carbon, which drives electricity up, et cetera. And that has obviously impact on the market and on the pricing. I see Canada, to be clear, Canada, the Western Canadian, are now at the moment in a downturn. But this is still highly profitable and cash-generating business. So I would say we complain on a relatively high level, but it disturbs a little bit our numbers because in Canada, our numbers are clearly down and they have a clear impact on the total North American result. Okay?

Arnaud Pinatel

And the utilization rate in the U.S., just to get an idea of – you mentioned you had to supply your gross stock with imports. From your integrated plans, as an average, you are already very high, I suspect?

Bernd Scheifele

We can discuss it later. I would say we are around 80%, depends a little bit. We still have some capacity left in the Midwest and in our plant close to Toronto whereas in the South, in Leeds, we are sold out. And that’s why due to the growing market in Florida and Alabama, we have increased imports. And that’s why the revenue in our North American business is fine, you know what I mean. But the mix change, we have good volumes in Florida and whatever, but the margin is very low and the volumes were low in the oil patch, which has a very high margin. And that explains a little bit the difference between sales development and result development. That’s the message.

Arnaud Pinatel

Thank you very much.

Operator

We’ve got another question, it comes from the line of John Fraser-Andrew from HSBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

John Fraser-Andrew

Thank you. My question is North America and this issue having in California. Can you talk about the infrastructure there? You also mentioned in your presentation, you’ve got a good order book. You’re expecting catch-up of delayed projects in Q4. And so also in Q4, in North America, where are you with quarry sales? You’ve indicated that’s going to reverse in Q4. We know that Carroll Canyon was the big profit in Q4 2017. Where are we 2018, 2019 Q4 on quarry sales?

Bernd Scheifele

Mr. Fraser, Carroll Canyon, that’s a long time ago. That’s now two or three years. That is really industry history. Dr. Näger just told me that’s industry history. No, you know that we have always a program where we sell our exhausted quarries. And that has to do then also with permitting. Rezoning regulation, that’s always a little bit difficult to predict. And that’s why we have a significant, let’s say, excess land still in the Washington and also in the Oregon area. So we talk about Seattle and Portland. And we have one transaction we are working at the moment, which is close to Redmond. Redmond, that’s where the Microsoft headquarter is, so it’s a – but there were some delay. And for us always, the price is important and not that we give you expectation on land sales on a quarterly basis. So that’s why that will come. But we think it will come in Q4, but it could also be that it comes then next year.

And on California, obviously the fire there in September – in October now is also not helpful. You saw the fire was again very strong in California. We’re going to be in California next week and talk to our people. What we see is we see order book especially in asphalt, aggregates is better. And what we also – what was market weakness for us, also what was weak in the Western province was for us also with Seattle market. In Seattle, we have clearly delay in projects. We have a very big work. We have a big job in the new Microsoft campus, that’s a multibillion-dollar project in Redmond, Seattle, where we are the prime supplier. But there was delay in that project. But what I understood from our management talking to them in October, our volumes are clearly increasing. It’s not that the volume is not there. It’s more timing issue. So if the weather is okay, we should have a strong finish in that respect.

John Fraser-Andrew

All right. Okay. Just a quickie, the Q4 2018 quarry sales profits in the Redmond work. Please?

Bernd Scheifele

I don’t know. We’re going to tell you tonight. I don’t know by heart.

Lorenz Näger

EUR 80 million.

Bernd Scheifele

EUR 80 million.

Lorenz Näger

EUR 80 million.

Bernd Scheifele

EUR 80 million. For total group, it was about EUR 75 million.

John Fraser-Andrew

Thank you.

Christoph Beumelburg

We got time for two more question.

Operator

Another question comes from the line of John Messenger from Redburn Europe. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

John Messenger

Hi, there. Maybe just on that last comment made. Can I just confirm that EUR 75 million was in the fourth quarter? Because it seems like a surprisingly large number, just so we’re all clear in the...

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. Answer is yes.

John Messenger

For Q4.

Bernd Scheifele

Q4.

John Messenger

Yes. In terms of just Middle East, Africa. Obviously, when we think about year-to-date or for the quarter, could you just give us – obviously, you mentioned Egypt is a negative EBITDA producer or was. Can we just have an idea of how that has evolved in the third quarter? And what is your kind of prognosis for both Egypt and for Turkey thinking of next year for the M&A?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. Mr. Messenger, I think I mentioned it. I think we can be really proud of our result in Africa in Q3. And if you look also for the full year, we are just a couple of millions below last year. And that shows you, even with the two very bad markets in Egypt and Turkey, we can compensate by better results in other African countries. And just to be very clear, our Egyptian result on RCO level is down versus last year, EUR 30 million. That’s a lot of money. And Turkey is also down close to EUR 9 million or EUR 10 million. And this EUR 40 million for the first nine months, we have more or less compensated by better results in Morocco, better results in Tanzania, Ghana, Togo, et cetera. That shows you that our portfolio is quite balanced, that we can compensate even big problems in a big market by good performance in other markets.

The outlook for Egypt is for the Q4 better for two reasons. First of all, we have dramatically cut the cost structure in Egypt again. We have totally closed the famous Tourah plant. Tourah plant was set up by Holcim by the grandfather of Thomas Schmidheiny. That’s a very old, traditional plant. We have very closed it down significant. And we have closed it down totally. We have also closed one line in our Suez plant close to the Red Sea. And we have already laid off 700, 750 full-time employees again in Egypt. Since Heidelberg took over Italcementi, we have laid off in Egypt 3,500 people. So that’s what we do. And that’s why the cost base is significantly down. And what we see now in October that the market came back quite – the market was until September negative, minus 6%, minus 7%. In October, volumes are very strong. And we have also led a price increase in Egypt in October by about 15%, which seems to stick. So let’s wait and see. But at the moment, the actual trend is our friend, let’s put it that way. And that’s it.

John Messenger

And can I just – have all the write-offs for Tourah, has that all been taken? Or will that hit in the...

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. That’s all in our cost base, obviously. Yes, of course. That’s why for next year our result improvement for Egypt will be significant with the target to be us breakeven because we have a cost saving. Volumes and pricing is unchanged at about EUR 15 million on annual basis, EUR 1-5 million, that’s a lot. So we have taken the pain this year, okay? Thanks a lot.

John Messenger

Great. Thank you.

Christoph Beumelburg

Thanks, John. Last question, please.

Operator

Okay. Last question comes from the line of Rajesh Patki from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Rajesh Patki

Yes, good morning, everyone. Just one question then, probably on Indonesia. Results, very strong in Q3. Do you see room for further improvement in pricing in that market? And also, volumes were a bit soft in the third quarter. Are you already seeing a pickup in the quarter?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. Indonesia, I have to say, our market assessment for the full year was too positive. If you recall, we said due to election, first, we are flat, first half year flat. And then we said second half, we said we would expect a run of about 8% and then we would say 4% for the full year. That did not realize because for September, you can check with Ozan Kacar, I think the total Indonesian market according to published figures was down 2.8%, was still negative or even more.

So of total loss again, but not – October was better for us especially as we are in October more or less on last year’s volume, so – but it’s not, what I mean, it’s not – clearly, the problem is that the commercial part is still relatively meek or made a little bit hard for the new government, all the ministers haven’t been appointed yet and the administration is not still settled in. And that’s why also infrastructure at the moment is relatively slow. For next year, we would expect Indonesia maybe to grow again 4% to 5%.

On the pricing side, that needs to be watched on the market. What we see now, pricing is up 10%. We have been not very pushy on price increases in bag cement for some strategic reasons. And we will see next year, the market will been busy because Semen Gresik is switching from the Holcim plant to their own brand. That will create some trends in the market, so we will see.

Rajesh Patki

So are you happy with the current level of margins in Indonesia?

Bernd Scheifele

Not fully yet. We gave a guidance that we want to go back in cement to an EBITDA margin of 25%. And if you look to our numbers in Indonesia, I told you by heart, we are at the moment at 23-point-something. So there is still a little bit upside. In the worst case, we go down to 19%. We have significantly improved the margin this year by 4 or 5 percent points.

Rajesh Patki

Great. Thank you.

Christoph Beumelburg

Thank you for asking. And sorry to cut the rest of the questioners off. But we have time I guess tonight at the analysts’ dinner. We will also be on the road today in London, tomorrow in Dublin, next week in the U.S. And thereafter, we’re going to attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference in December. So there’s ample room for meetings with us. Thanks for joining in today. And speak to you all later. Thank you very much.

Operator

