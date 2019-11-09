Chesapeake Energy: Shrinking To Recover Appears To Be Failing

Although this bought them additional time, it does not appear to have actually decreased their leverage and thus it seems increasingly unlikely they will recover from this downwards spiral.

Throughout the last seven years they have aggressively slashed their capital expenditure and divested assets in an attempt to gain control of their leverage.

The future for Chesapeake Energy is looking extremely cloudy following their third quarter 2019 results containing warning regarding their ability to remain a going concern.

Introduction

It appears as though Chesapeake Energy’s (CHK) torturous death by a thousand cuts is finally reaching its end following their third quarter 2019 results including a going concern warning. This subsequently sent their share price plunging with it losing approximately one-third of its value, which is in stark contrast to their high-flying days before the 2015-2016 oil price crash when their now decimated share price was trading for almost $30. Although their strategy of divesting assets whilst slashing capital expenditure may have bought them more time, it appears as though once removing the impact from changes in oil and gas prices their leverage has not improved.

A Time-lapse Of Their Attempted Deleveraging

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the six graphs included below summarizing their financial position from the last seven years:

Whilst their debt has fallen 27.51% since the end of 2013, this has been accompanied by their cash falling by almost 100% to essentially nothing, which reduces their liquidity and increases the risks they face if capital markets were to have a period of turmoil. Although their net debt has also fallen during this same time period, it has been slightly less at 22.59%. Whilst this is technically positive, it should be noted that this stems from a large fall throughout 2014, as following this, their net debt subsequently increased 25.58%.

Aside from their plunging operating cash flow, the extent they reduced their capital expenditure is quickly apparent; however, this was clearly insufficient to produce any material positive free cash flow. Since the beginning of 2013, their free cash flow has totaled negative $8.6b, obviously this has further hindered their deleveraging progress and thus place an even greater importance on asset divestitures.

To supplement their negative free cash flow and attempt to reduce their crippling leverage, they embarked on a large asset divestiture program that has seen net divestitures of $12.197b since the beginning of 2013. The sheer relative magnitude of these divestitures can be further put into perspective as these approximately equal their market capitalization at the beginning of 2013.

It should come as no surprise that the outcome of these large reductions to capital expenditure and asset divestitures is steadily falling oil equivalent production. Since reaching its peak in 2014, it has been falling every year, and based on annualizing the first nine months of 2019, it now sits 31.40% lower. This clearly further hinders their ability to deleverage as the source of their earnings has been steadily dwindling.

Overall, the standard leverage ratios show mixed results with all of them worsening since the period before the oil and gas price crash, whilst also showing an improvement since 2015, which was the first year of this price crash. Naturally, these large fluctuations are primarily caused by volatile oil and gas prices, which will be neutralized with the following customized leverage ratios.

This is the most important graph that indicates that after neutralizing for the changes in oil and gas prices, their leverage, as measured by net debt to EBITDA, has remained broadly the same since 2013 and worsened considerably since the oil and gas price crash started following 2014. Admittedly, this measure may be rather unusual; however, given the volatility in oil and gas prices, a measurement was required to assess whether their underlying strategy has been effective. Whilst this leverage ratio is not exactly perfect, given the clear signal it provides, it is difficult to argue that shrinking the company has allowed them to deleverage.

The idea behind this ratio was to scale their EBITDA in any given year by their EBITDA per barrel of oil equivalent in both 2013 and the first nine months of 2019, thus neutralizing the volatility in oil and gas prices. Admittedly, there are more moving parts within their cost structure that impact their EBITDA across time; however, regardless of whether 2013 or the annualized first nine months of 2019 are used as a reference point, the result is still the same. This indicates that even if oil and gas prices were the same during the first nine months of this year as they were in 2013, their leverage would still be broadly the same despite their large asset divestitures and reductions to capital expenditure.

Conclusion

Whilst divesting assets has bought them time through temporarily increasing their liquidity, it appears to have failed to actually lower their leverage and thus it is not overly surprising they have now issued a going concern warning. Unless there is a large and sustained increased in oil and gas prices, it is difficult to see them escaping their current situation, as it does not appear as though their strategy of reducing capital expenditure and asset divestitures is doing anything more than kicking the can further down the road.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Chesapeake Energy’s SEC filings and Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.