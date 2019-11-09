WTI Weekly: Minor Price Discovery Higher To 57.88s Before Balance Ensued

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 54.70s as support. This expectation played out as buying interest emerged after last Friday’s NY close, and price discovery higher developed to 57.85s into mid-week. Buyers trapped there, developing balance, 57.88s-55.76s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 57.24s.

03-08 November 2019

This week’s auction saw price discovery higher in Monday’s auction as Friday’s late buyers held the auction. Price discovery higher developed in Monday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 57.43s. Minor sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence ahead of Monday’s NY close. Price discovery lower developed early in Tuesday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 56.30s. Balance ensued, 56.30s-57.50s, into Wednesday’s auction.

Narrow balance continued, 57.31s-56.74s, early in Wednesday’s auction before a failed buy-side breakout developed to 57.85s into the EIA release (+7.9mil vs. +1.5mil expected). Buyers trapped amidst structural sell excess, 57.86s-57.50s, rejecting the high as price discovery lower developed back into prior balance to 56.11s into Wednesday’s NY close where minor buy excess halted the sell-side sequence. Rotation higher developed early in Thursday’s auction before a re-test of Wednesday’s resistance developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 57.88s. Buyers trapped there, driving price lower again from key resistance to 56.95s into Thursday’s NY close. Price discovery lower continued in Friday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 55.76s, where buy excess developed within this week’s key demand. Aggressive price discovery higher ensued to 57.48s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 57.24s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery higher. This probability path did play out as price discovery higher developed to 57.88s before balance development ensued. This week’s rotation (212 ticks) traded well below the average weekly range expectancy (451 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to key supply, 57.50s-57.88s, will be key. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key cluster will target key supply clusters overhead, 58s-59.50s/61.50s-62.60s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key cluster will target key demand clusters below, 54.50s-53.70s/53.25s-52.85s, respectively. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the current developing balance, 63.38s-50.52s. Near-term bias is buy-side, barring failure of 55.76s as support. The larger context remains neutral between 63.38s-50.56s.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. MM short posture then trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. This week’s report reflects minor decrease in MM short posture (108k contracts) as the MM short posture trend higher stalls. MM net long posture has increased from the October lows, typically seen near structural price lows. While it generally requires a larger quantity of MM short posture to form structural lows, MM long:short ratio, MM net long as % of open interest, and MM net long posture are all at levels where structural lows can develop. In all, MM posture is largely nearing levels where asymmetric opportunity on the buy-side develops. This development continues as WTI approaches a typical seasonal low period (November-December).

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.