Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation's (NTTYY) CEO Jun Sawada on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you very much for attending today despite your busy schedule. We would now like to start the briefing of NTT Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2019.

I would like to introduce today's attending members, President and CEO, Member of the Board, Mr. Sawada. Senior Executive VP, Member of the Board, Mr. Shimada; Senior Vice President, Head of Finance and Accounting Department, Member of the Board, Mr. Hiroi; Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy Planning, Member of the Board, Mr. Kitamura.

Now, Mr. Sawada, the President and CEO, will be explaining the results outlined and receive questions later on. Mr. Sawada, please?

Jun Sawada

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us despite your busy schedule. We appreciate your kind attendance. So we would now like to start presenting to you the financial results of the first half for fiscal year 2019 for NTT.

Let’s start with page four. In a nutshell, we experienced increase in operating revenue, but decline in operating income. As far as operating revenue is concerned, we recorded second quarter levels for three years in a row.

As far as operating income is concerned, there was a decline in operating income due to drop in mobile service revenue at DOCOMO, as well as costs related to reorganization of our global business.

So that being the case, we realized -- we experienced rather drop in operating income on a year-on-year basis. But, although, we have not disclosed our internal guidance, both operating revenue and operating income actually exceed our internal business plan and so we are making very positive stride.

So, in terms of net profit or profit, there’s a decline year-on-year. There is valuation gain from consolidation of ENNET as a subsidiary firm in the first quarter. However because of the impact of the decline in operating income, we saw a declining profit -- net profit on a year-on-year basis as far as overseas sales and income margin is concerned.

Since these concerns with the timing of the reorganization and operating correction oversea sales remain very strong, and the impact of foreign exchange is about ¥30 billion. We have been able to absorb the foreign currency impact and still realize an increase in operating revenue. However, as far as operating income is concerned and focusing on income margin per se, it’s negative ¥9 billion for one thing.

We are making investment for expanding our digital offering and also as we have consistently been pointing out, we want to shift to high-value, high-margin services, such as managed services, but there is a delay in such a shift, and also, we require cost for rebranding. So, that being the case, operating income margin declined by 0.9 percentage points.

Let me now focus on the consumer factors by segment, top shows operating income and the bottom right shows increase in operating revenue per se, correction, on the top. Long Distance, International Communication Data and Other business, in particular, other business -- the other business, because of the consolidation of ENNET subsidiary firm, we saw increase in operating revenue as a result. So the drop in regional and mobile communication was offset by increase in those aforementioned sectors -- segments. As for the bottom part, this relates to the operating income.

In the case of DOCOMO, there was already announcement by DOCOMO, there’s decline in operating income as regional communications segment. It seems as though there’s a slight decline in operating income. However, on a full year basis we anticipate an increase on a full year basis, so this is in line with our plan.

As far as Long Distance and International Communications segment is concerned, if we focus on this particular segment. Yes, there is about ¥10 billion related cost for integration purposes. So that impact is there.

And furthermore, as I mentioned earlier, we are spending money on branding, but these are all one-off cost as far as we are concerned. Going forward, we would like to further pursue structural reform in this segment.

So next page, if you could focus on the next page. This is the financial results forecast for fiscal year 2019. As far as DOCOMO is concerned, there is impact of better-than-expected net increase in mobile in the first half, and then, also there’s increase in handset sales.

Although the sales, the absolute sales is lower than the previous year. However, the actual sales are stronger than our initial expectations. So that being the case, we are going to revise the forecast for operating revenue by ¥60 billion.

On the other hand, as far as operating income is concerned. Yes, there’s increase in handset sales. However, the net -- however, the gross profit from handset sales is not that high. So, therefore, the increase in handset sales does not contribute too much to the increase in operating income. And also, there is expenses related to disaster countermeasures, and also at the same time, we have to consider the possible measures that Duckton [ph] will take when they enter the market, so we need to be prepared for that.

So that being the case, as far as operating income is concerned and as far as the profit is concerned, we are not going to revise our forecast -- full year forecast at this juncture. Naturally, we are going to make effort so that we will be able to exceed our annual guidance.

Let me now turn to topics as there are many items. So I would just highlight some of the major points, if I may, I would appreciate your understanding. First relates to digital, like, support our customers digital transformation, B2B2X projects.

I mentioned, in three years, we will have 100 projects in full. This year, we have been able to achieve 54 such projects. So therefore in terms of the number of projects we are making very strong strides. We have been expanding such projects. For example, support the offering of new lending service for financial institutions and also supporting VOC, voice of customer, data analysis for contact center industry. So we have begun to offer such services.

Next relates to the 5G services, I think, this is familiar. From September 20th, we begun the 5G pre-commercial services and as far as the investment is concerned, we are talking about 10,000 stations deployed by the end of June 2021, which means there’s more than 8,000 stations increase.

Let’s turn to the following page, accelerating our own digital transformation. First relates to global. This year we are -- in June this year, we launched NTT Limited and we intend to complete the whole process by December this year.

But in relation to the company in terms of the company names in each region, we want to make sure that we will be able to change all the names so that they will include NTT and all the logos of the subsidiary firms will be changed to NTT logo, and the company names will also be changed to include NTT. So this is the stage and characterized as day two. And we will, sorry, day one, day two, day three. So by day three we will complete this whole process.

Also, as I mentioned earlier, we want to change from product sales to manage sales. We want to accelerate transformation to such managed sales services, and also we want to realize implementation of unified ERP, cloud version of unified ERP. We want to introduce a unified ERP based on cloud within two-year period.

And next, with regard to extended partnerships to strengthen our branding, please look at the following page. In September, we signed a -- we rather entered into a technology partnership with Major League Baseball in September this year. This represents a technology partnership.

So it’s not just about a straightforward sponsorship, we will also be providing technology, which means that this is a bilateral relationship and before we already had that for INDYCAR Series and Tour de France and also J League here in Japan and also for Major League Baseball, we are going to be expanding such a partnership.

So we want to leverage NTT’s technology and make sure that we will be able to experience new type of experience for the brands, we want to support that. So, as a result, we believe that the brand awareness will be enhanced as a result of this initiative.

In terms of the digital transformation of our own, the IT systems that were not integrated need to be integrated. The first part is the operation or service operation side from accepting the subscription, providing the service to the billing of a service and we are making inter-cloud-based IT service and we would like to automate the process, which is scheduled to complete it by 2024.

So excluding DOCOMO’s consumer service, for DOCOMO it’s only going to be corporate customers. But excluding certain services, we are going to integrate all of the services and we have started the initiative already.

The second is the unified ERP. On the global side, we would like to complete that within the next two years. But for the domestic side, it is going to take longer. And in the global side, S/4HANA, a platform that will be implemented overseas, we are going to implement it in Japan too, but we would like to spend the next four years to create this unified integrated ERP.

As for RPA, 17,000 robots already have been implemented for the business processes. Last year was 500 and it tripled to 1,500, and more than 4,000 customers we are providing the WinActor, which is the RPA service. We are providing it for the group too.

Next is utilizing the people, technology and assets. IOWN Global Forum has been established in partnership with Intel and Sony. We would like to bring in the photonics structure within the platforms and we have started this forum.

And IOWN W, which is W, we have announced it today. The wireless site, together with JAXA we are working on the research and development of ultra high speed large capacity communications infrastructures between the ground and space, which is going to be a seamless link.

And also in Chiba City, we are planning to have a field demonstration test of the DC power transmission. Chiba actually was impacted by the typhoon and they want NTT Anode Energy to provide the disaster power as soon as possible, so we are accelerating this initiative.

Next page, it’s now regarding the smart infrastructure platform we are building. We have created NTT Geospace Corporation to come under the NTT InfraNet and we would like to reorganize it and complete it at December 2019.

At Real Madrid, as written here, the Real Madrid Foundation, which is a foundation for the football school, Japan. We are going to participate in this as an executive sponsor and within the community building, that will be going on nationwide, we are going to participate with them, so that we can utilize this as part of the community building.

Next is regarding the community and economy. One is towards food and manufacturing business or school or a local government that will be using that network. We would like to create aid system or cloud-based system to develop the community.

And also in Vatican, they have the archives created. But in Japan, with NTT East, we would like to utilize this technology to preserve and succeed the local culture and art resources by utilizing this digital art archived technology.

And next is regarding disaster countermeasures. The impact of typhoon number 15 and 19 was large and quite serious. I am sorry, it’s in small letters, but typhoon number 15, 35,000, and in typhoon 19, 45,000 subscribed networks went down, and for base station, 1,900 and 1,600 specifically for each typhoon has gone down and we have been largely impacted by the typhoon.

So regarding these countermeasures for disasters, as shown in the next page, we would like to strengthen the equipment and our facility. And also we would like to accelerate the recovery process.

From the government perspective, all the base stations should operate 24 hours, seven days a week. But it’s actually better to incorporate these medium zone base stations. One is 1 million, if we have 160,000, it’s 1 million times 160,000 base stations, so think about the large amount.

So we would like to actually utilize our EVs, the 8,000, we were going to renew it every seven years. Actually, the electric vehicles cost wise it’s going to be lower compared to the conventional gasoline running vehicles. And actually, these electrical vehicles can be used as a power source. Therefore, we would like to accelerate or front-load the implementation of it.

And regarding the mobile power generation vehicles, currently, we have 400, but we would like to manage it in a centralized manner and utilize it more.

And also regarding the cables, we would like to bring it underground to count -- as countermeasures for natural disasters. But it does -- it’s costly, so we would like to prioritize the areas.

And also acceleration of the recovery support through the typhoons that we have just experienced, Miyakojima or Miyako Island. There was -- we found out based on the big data communication that the Miyako Island was going to be impacted by the typhoon. So we have implemented recovery countermeasures beforehand with full preparation. So we have done that.

So we would like to utilize an eye to generate damage forecast and also we would like to further -- in terms of recovery system and secure personnel, and we would like to strengthen support to the customers.

In the public phone offers, we would like to have a Wi-Fi station or the storage batteries, so that we will be able to cover the communications in these areas and enhance disaster countermeasures.

And next is regarding return to shareholders and the first part is regarding the share buyback. For the shares buyback, we would like to strategically and flexibly conduct it. But what I would like to explain today are the two measures written on the next page. This will be mainly for the individual shareholders. But the first one is according to the original guideline.

The share price has gone up to ¥5,500. So in the investment unit it will be ¥550,000 [ph]. So we would like to split the stocks, and through this we would like to expand the number of younger investors that will become our shareholders.

And the other thing is the distribution of d points. Right before two years, many shareholders seem to be selling their shares. So we would like to retain these shareholders. So in two years, we would like to provide 1,500 points and second year onwards 3,000 points.

Of course, if all the shareholders will be subjected to this. So up to two years is 1,500 and two years or more will be 4,500 points. So this will also lead to the expansion of the d point members by distributing this and the record date of the stock split will be 2019, December 31. And through these measures we believe it is going to be quite effective countermeasures to secure shareholders.

It’s been long but that will be all for my explanation. Thank you very much for your kind attention.

Question-and-Answer Session

Natsuko Fujiki

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] the first question, please?

Daisaku Masuno

Masuno from Nomura Securities. I have two questions. The first question relates to the short-term performance. And the second question relates to the outlook for the coming year. Earlier, you talked about structural reforming global business, also you talked about strengthening your brand in overseas business and ¥10 billion for reorganization, so additional extra for rebranding. Going forward, you mentioned that this will continue until December, meaning that, how much will this be -- how much branding and structural related costs will be expended for the full year? And also based on that spending, what positive impact you see on your operation, if you could talk about the outline of your structural reform, I would appreciate your elaboration?

Jun Sawada

Well, thank you for the question. I mentioned ¥10 billion for structural reform. I think in the second half, we anticipate ¥8 billion further for structural reform. Now in the immediate sense, I mentioned that there’s delay in the transition to managed services. So, therefore, ¥2 billion impact from lack of sales and security and other sectors.

So in the second half, it is likely that similar impact will be felt. So for the full year, I would mention, I would believe that there’s still further ¥10 billion impact in the second half. But we will be pursuing streamlining and rationalization.

We are talking about ¥60 billion over a three-year period. We are anticipating ¥30 billion, sorry, correction, ¥60 billion for a three-year period. We are talking about the figures three years from now. So I think it will be heavily skewed toward the second half, if you will, in terms of three-year plan. But the impact of the streamlining I think and structural reform will be that level.

And also, as a result of ¥60 billion impact from shifting to managed services that will be profit and revenue impact, if you will, as a result of transitioning to higher margin managed services. Now this will take five years, roughly five years, but the target for 2023 will be margin of 7%. So that will be ¥190 billion thereabout. So ¥130 billion the gap from now will have to be covered by the two aforementioned pillars. So that is the plan we have.

Daisaku Masuno

Let me confirm, so in three-year period, ¥60 billion for three-year period. Talking about cost reductions ¥60 billion, right, okay? And the remaining ¥60 billion, that’s a profit increase to the increase in revenues?

Jun Sawada

Yes. That’s right.

Daisaku Masuno

So impact on profit, you are talking about the impact on profit, okay? Thank you for that clarification. My second question, digital communication, you had the impairment loss in the previous first -- second half last year. You were able to cover that and also structure reform is underway. So for this fiscal year, as a result, I think in the process of those various initiatives, both the medium- to long-term and three years or five years from now, well, what about next fiscal year? What will be the situation if you will for next fiscal year, if you could talk about each segment and your outlook for the next fiscal year? DOCOMO will be recovering into the profit -- in the positive profit territory, but what about other segments? What will 2020 be like for each segment? So in the context of three years, five years from now, what will be position of the next fiscal year?

Jun Sawada

Thank you for the question. With regard to DOCOMO, as you mentioned, Mr. Masuno, next year will be the bottoming out year. We are anticipating a recovery for DOCOMO starting for next fiscal year. So we want to make sure that we will be projecting our profit in DOCOMO.

As for NTT East and West, the first optical fiber backend system integrated assistant will begin in -- will begin its operation towards the second half of this fiscal year. And the impact of the unified network will be roughly ¥10 billion perhaps, that positive impact that is going to be felt.

And aside from that, with regard to digitization and we are trying to change processes to enable digitization. So as a result of those activities, NTT East and West will likely be able to have -- be in the positive territory in relation to their operating income.

Now turning to global business, we want to separate into two, NTT Limited and NTT Data. We want to separate into two. As for NTT Data, very strong performance right now. I will be very frank, order taking is very, very substantial. We anticipate further in the pipeline for the third quarter, very large contracts. So for next fiscal year, NTT Data will be very, very strong performance in terms of the global performance, that potential is very high.

Now as for NTT Limited, they have just begun their streamlining and rationalization efforts. So in two-year period, they will be carrying out its migration process. So, although, not as much as this fiscal year, but the expenses will be much lower next year.

But they will, of course, they will be expanding their operating income but facing a lot of challenges. That’s the type of year it will be as far as operating revenue is concerned, as I mentioned earlier. It’s not dropping. It is increasing. So that being the case, what they need to do is to further make sure that they translate the marketing activities into actual profits.

Now as for other business, be it power business or be it urban solutions, building, real estate are concerned, it is not clear who is able to reap benefits from the various initial activities. So we will not likely see substantial profit from the other business segments next fiscal year. Thank you for that.

Daisaku Masuno

Thank you for that.

Natsuko Fujiki

The next question, the second row from the front.

Satoru Kikuchi

SMBC Nikko Securities. My name is Kikuchi. The global business is my question, for NTT Limited I have a question. The structural reforms, you are spending ¥10 billion and you are in the process of doing so is what I think. The first quarter and second quarter profit. When I look at it, is it costing more or if you exclude the structural reforms, it’s not performing as planned. And during the structural reform period, it seems that there is a downsizing or the business worsening, we don’t have to think about that -- those factors, meaning that it doesn’t seem like it is doing very well. And the global NTT Limited business environment or the operation’s current situation, can you share that with us?

Jun Sawada

Yes. First of all, United States at the center, the market itself is rapidly moving towards digitalization. The NTT Data group and for NTT Limited, both will be impacted by this. And NTT Data group, they provide -- they have to provide the solution by industry. That’s their mission. And NTT Limited, they will have to provide a managed service. That is the mission.

So the missions are separated. But both sides, they are consulting to do the digital offering or hiring talent or preparing. In total, they are using the ¥4 billion. That is a fact. It’s about ¥2 billion, ¥2 billion each.

In addition to that, NTT Data, the recent order receiving situation is good, but limited side. The security or the managed service, it is not selling us what we have originally planned. What’s selling because the revenue is going up, that is, they are continuing the product sales and with just that we are not able to gain much of gross profit.

Therefore, that impact is about ¥2 billion. Therefore, as a growth investment is ¥2 billion and the struggling part is ¥2 billion, so that -- those are the expenses other than the structural reform. And the previous ¥2 billion, that I mentioned, I did say that is going to continue onto the second half.

So, as Mr. Kikuchi say, if you look at the end numbers it may seem that this is structural reforms but the numbers may be larger, I think, that’s where you want to ask about. But in reality, well, the management of the business is done -- doing it together with Jason and we think that we will be able to clear that. Thank you very much.

Satoru Kikuchi

My second question is a simple question, maybe. The regional communications I believe on the West side, it seems that expenses is increasing. Is that a one-time temporary increase within the regional communications, it seems that, well, the West especially is declining in profit, so can you explain about that?

Jun Sawada

Well, this -- the first half from that point, it -- you can -- it looks like the expenses are accumulating. That is because the disasters from last year and the response and countermeasures of that disasters are included. And also till now we changed the depreciation method.

The ones that were in the floating profit that we had, there were various depreciations or amortizations or there is a special amortization and loss that we have recorded and there is some removal of the or a disposal of assets. But this time, the cable, depreciation we have the reverse return from last year, so that is done last year, so overall, this year it is going to turn into positive.

Satoru Kikuchi

Thank you. I have the third question. In order to have a more advanced group management, S/4 SAP for HANA, you are going to integrate it those systems. Can you share with us the meaning of doing so, meaning that right now in the existing business part, you are using SAP and there are some conversion migration, but there are some new areas too, so you have changed the database to HANA and everybody goes to S/4HANA, will be integrated into S/4HANA, I believe that there is going to be quite of a cost?

Jun Sawada

Yes. As you have mentioned, currently, the global side subsidiary companies, they are on SAP, but they are all standalone SAP systems. So there is a connecting system. So for the consolidated -- connected type of work there is no problem, but the codes that they are using is not consistent. So we are making it into one consistent one this time.

And also by implementing S/4HANA, the Concur or Ariba or SuccessFactors, which were the external system, all of that is going to be commonized and based on that the database is going to be integrated into one and through that we are going to seek higher efficiency.

The existing license, when those are replaced, whether it’s going to be higher or lower, it’s going to be maintained the same. That’s depending on the negotiation. But basically, we think it’s going to be the same. So it is going to impact efficiency and also it will become more visible.

Satoru Kikuchi

So the Japan side, too, you are going to integrate all that too, right?

Jun Sawada

Yes.

Satoru Kikuchi

So to what extent are you going to do that integration? The financial accounting, the managed accounting, all of that is going to be consolidated to the holding company and you can look over it? Are you going to go that far or if you are not going to that far, but is it you are doing it to make the group structural reform easier in the future, if you do have an integrated system, you are able to freely do things? Well, but it’s a holding company, all the domestic subsidiaries companies and overseas companies and the general accounting and the managed accounting, all of that you are going to integrate that into one and you want to manage that under the holding company, is that what you are thinking of?

Jun Sawada

Well, on a consolidated basis, well, it’s all integrated. But we would like to make it -- the codes that are used for the system, the employee IDs were all integrated too into one. So we are starting it. But there is a system, accounting system called Active. That’s communications data DOCOMO and are not included and for the subsidiaries they have a different system.

So we want to replace all those systems, because we have to renew the system at some point. So at that time, we would like to replace them with the cloud-based IT system. I think that’s a better way of looking at this. And with this, we will be able to see all the KPI performances at real-time basis, so we -- it will be realized. Thank you very much.

Natsuko Fujiki

Thank you very much. We would like to go into the following question. The gentlemen in the front row, please.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

Tsuruo from Citigroup. Thank you for this opportunity. I’d like to follow up on Mr. Kikuchi’s question. So the medium-term, how much investment will this require if you want to introduce SAP for both domestic and overseas operations, I know that you have counterparts, you to discuss, maybe you will be able to respond to all. But over the medium-term, how much investment do you think this will require in relation to using SAP or will this have a major impact?

Jun Sawada

Well, thank you for the question. First of all, NTT, when I was the President of NTT Security, S/4HANA was introduced in one year and a half. That took about ¥3 billion. So we are talking about 1,500 people.

So the basic functions were the same. But the IDs because of the licensing question, well, let’s say, we are anticipating ten-fold increase, ¥600 billion for twenty-fold. So I think we are talking about tens of billions of yen for global operations, so tens of billions of yen for the global side of the operation. But then that’s not all. I think we need to find the details. So that’s the overseas operation.

As for domestic operation, it’s more complicated. To be quite candid, we don’t have clear set of numbers for CapEx for domestic side. But as far as the outline is concerned, annually, we spend about ¥20 billion for IT -- for the NTT Group as a whole.

So, we exclude overseas business, it will be above ¥200 billion. So ERP, CRM and other processes included, one-third is CRP, let’s assume. So we are talking about ¥100 billion max. So, this includes a P&L. So as far as the initial investment is concerned, the maximum -- we have maximum numbers. So it should be -- the actual number should be lower than the ceiling. Thank you.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

My second question relates to the medium-term outlook. At the SCUBA Expo [ph] the other day, you talked about the common usage of towers. I understand that there are discussions underway, so you are investing in J tower. So can you give us an update as to the common usage and sharing of towers, what are your thoughts at NTT, I would appreciate your response? Thank you.

Jun Sawada

Well, we have consistently been involved in various initiatives, for example, within been tunnels or within buildings, introducing common antennas for those areas. This was already being carried out without any forceful move on our part.

Now the second part, 4G and existing telecom specs such as 4G where J Tower already had common usage. So placing antennas outside the common usage parts for 4G, that’s what we want to accelerate.

We have three operators and with Rakuten coming into the marketplace, it will be four parties involved. And hopefully, we will be able to accommodate those -- all those four parties. So this requires engineering as we need to come up with prototypes. So that’s what we are discussing right now, the discussions have already begun.

And the final part relates to 5G per se, we have to do this on an antenna by antenna basis. So it’s not just limited to 5G, but we need more cognitive type of antennas. We need to consider the possibility of more cognitive antennas. So it’s not so much NTT per se. The initiative is with J Tower.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

If there’s an idea, let’s say, in the case of 5G, how many towers do you think this will require or how much towers can be commonly used for 5G, any ideas?

Jun Sawada

Well, we can’t tell. In the case of signaling, you can’t place four antennas at the same time. So, but if you use the J tower, we can cover all that, we are talking about 200,000 towers, no, 800,000 towers, sorry, I don’t -- I forgot the actual number. I think it was 200,000 towers. Yes, 200,000 towers. That will be the basis I understand. And if you can achieve such antennas, it means, it will be on utility poles.

So, ¥20 million for power and ¥12 million for NTT. So how much of the towers do we have can be accommodated, whether it’s 10%, 3 million -- 30,000, correction. So the scale we are talking about if the -- point of reference, but it’s not yet visible, sorry.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

You don’t have to respond to this, but I’d appreciate this number. But primarily, we are talking about CapEx for our fixed line business, right? So CapEx will be in the fixed line business. In the case of -- how will base station related CapEx be allocated?

Jun Sawada

Well, fixed rates for base stations it will be J Tower. But then the network to connect that will be in the fixed line business, so that’s going to be quite large.

Natsuko Fujiki

Thank you very much. Any other question from the floor? Third row from the front. Please go ahead.

Shinji Moriyuki

SBI Securities, my name is Moriyuki. On slide number nine, you have the current status of mid-term management plan. You did explain part of it, but there is 54 the B2B2 projects and making that -- capitalizing on that, what is the percentage of that? And also, the two -- the two points, the second and third point you see on this page, when are they going to contribute to the profit, sorry it’s a very, vague question?

Jun Sawada

Well, I cannot tell what percentage is that being monetized and at the POC, proof-of-concept stage, I don’t know how -- what percentage that is yet. But I am told that there is no numbers to be disclosed. Several ¥10 billions in the yen level I think. At Profit level, no, no, no, revenue levels, sales levels.

Our Profit though is at the struggling levels still. These 54 projects. It’s not 54 companies but partners. The managing pals [ph], that’s a one project, we would like to expand that to 10 --several hundreds. So even though the project is the same, by -- as the time passes, many of them, the number increases and by repeating those, the margin is probably going to increase. Therefore, the numbers that I can share with you right now, I don’t have it on hand. But in terms of revenue that is steadily going up, is how you can understand that.

For example, the first line -- the first two, in the second and third point, the lending platform has already started. So the money is already coming in. That is Shinsei Bank. That is our partner. Well, it will depend on the bank’s business plan, so I cannot share with you solid numbers. However, it is going to increase more.

And the third one, the -- at the call center, NTT West has already implemented this service to their customers. So this also through sales activities, this model is going to be implemented an increase. So for both two, they are not at an experimental stage, they are already implemented.

The same one, the DOCOMOs bus, AI bus. Those buses in areas in Japan has already been implemented. So even though it’s one project, but it has been deployed in various locations and increasing.

Shinji Moriyuki

Understood. And my second question is regarding our disaster countermeasures, you said you are going to increase your efforts in that area. You will wait for the revenue coming in, but this is like an insurance for contingency. But what is going to be the ending expenses that you will be looking at, you are going to expand gradually, right?

Jun Sawada

Well, this is all depends on how you think about this. For us, how we are going to respond to during the disaster moments is what we have been thinking, because we cannot cover everything. So the breakdown maintenance, meaning that even though it breaks down and we repair it in terms of economies when you compare it, which is better, depending on that, we decided the formulation.

The past experience is up to now, for example, to bringing in the cables underground, it’s about 100 million per kilometer and that’s not going to pay off. But if it breaks down once a year in certain zone, it’s 10 million, 20 million. If it breaks down or cuts off every year, it’s going to be 100 million, 10 years.

In the past, it wasn’t so, but we have to compare the economies based on the probability, because meaning that the probability is going up and that is what we are targeting at, is that the scope that we can manage within the current cost and the cost itself, we would like to reduce that through digitization.

So the question you asked, meaning that the additional investments for disaster countermeasures, how much is that investment going to be a burden on us? We don’t look at it from that angle. We are looking at it from the angle to not increase the cost, but be able to manage within the current situation and how we are going to compare the economies and make the decision is how we are looking at this.

Shinji Moriyuki

I just want to confirm once again, so this fiscal year the expense is going to go out in advance and that’s going to flatten out throughout the years?

Jun Sawada

We have a vast number of equipment and facilities, and to make them all resilient and robust, looking at the Chiba Prefecture and looking at the Typhoon Number 19. They are still at the level that they will be damaged and we cannot make it all strong, all of them. So it’s going to go out as maintenance and repair expense. And this year, we have already spent ¥8 billion and next year it may be ¥8 billion again.

So those -- that amount in a sense is the additional spending. But in the next several years we would like to make the core equipment and facilities a robust and resilient, so that we will not have this additional expense.

We have so much of the equipment and facilities. So I cannot give you out specifics, because we also have batteries too. So it will all depending on the wise decisions based on which will be the core. Thank you very much.

Natsuko Fujiki

Thank you very much. Next question, please. The gentlemen in the second row from the front.

Jun Tanabe

Tanabe from JPMorgan. Thank you. I just have one question, sir. It’s about the medium-term outlook related question. Earlier, Mr. Tsuruo asked on this question as well. So as you heard toward 5G. With regard to -- you mentioned the CapEx for fixed facilities will not increase that much to accommodate 5G. But aside from DOCOMO, be it NTT East, West or NTT Communications, in relation to fiber, how much CapEx will be required for 5G? And also, with the increase in 5G traffic, do you think there will be increase in revenue for fixed line portion and also with regard to local 5G? I think NTT East and West and Communications? How do you -- how will NTT Group companies be involved in local 5G. So they will be able to realize increase in profit? That’s my question. Thank you very much.

Jun Sawada

Thank you. Yes. I’d like to go back to the question raised by Mr. Tsuruo earlier. It’s not so much 5G specific. But in relation to common antennas, CapEx for common 5G antennas, I think, that was the question. So, we are talking about 5G specific investment, starting from next fiscal year NTT East and West will be offering backbone as a service to accommodate 5G, so that investment, yes, will be required.

But with regard to fiber per se, considering the utilization rate for fiber, this can be covered from the macro perspective. But then macro level, there are some shortfalls. So we will have to adjust that. We are talking about 800,000 base stations 5G among the four parties. So we have 800,000 subscription fiber? Yes, we already have fiber to accommodate that.

So that being the case, on the fiber side we don’t expect the need for -- substantial need for investment into fiber to support 5G. But as I mentioned earlier, in order to deliver backend service, we need to invest in certain level of notes. That is the situation.

But if there is further congestion going forward. If for example, people begin to download video at a very rapid pace, if that is going to be recorded on the mobile phone side and then it’s at just fiber course, but the transmission efficiency will have to be improved.

So that will involve and entail additional investment down the road. That is a possibility. But for the current circumstance, we did not believe there is the need for substance increased investment. Actually, we are trying to cut back on the investment per annum and we believe that we will be able to accommodate this even in a decline in CapEx. In local 5G, we have a lot of expectation for local 5G.

NTT East and West, if they are connected, integrated, then it will be like DOCOMO, the second DOCOMO, so that’s not allowed. But if it is a close circumstance that’s all right. I know that the competition is to make a lot of noise, but we are able to be involved to certain elements.

For example, in the Yamanashi Prefecture we created a joint venture, it’s an agriculture related house. It will be [Inaudible] or 4G was used. But we want to use -- introduce 5G and connect that from -- connect with the network. If that’s the case, then the image data and more detailed data can be accessed on a real-time basis, which means that the system for the farms, we will be able to deliver and sell such farm related systems much easily. So how much scale are we talking about? We have to formulate the business plan, but we have a lot of expectation for local 5G. Thank you.

Natsuko Fujiki

Thank you very much. The person in the third row from the front.

Yoshio Ando

Ando from Daiwa Securities. This is a question for confirmation. Just before, you said that overseas business or global business, you said, 7% and ¥190 billion. What is the calculation formula for that? So I just wanted to confirm with -- under what calculation you have reached those numbers?

Jun Sawada

¥2 billion revenue, profit margin 3%, that is fiscal year 2018’s current situation. ¥2.5 billion revenue target, 7% margin, 2020 -- fiscal year 2023. That’s the target. When you compare those two years, fiscal year 2018 is ¥60 billion approximately. 2023, I can’t calculate right away, but it’s about ¥190 billion, I am -- I think and that difference is about ¥130 billion. That is what I have said.

On the profit base, in five years, ¥130 billion, when we want to generate that, half is going to be cost. The other half is going to be increasing revenue and profit. That’s how we would like to compile this number. That’s what I mean.

Yoshio Ando

Okay. Thank you very much. Because I wasn’t able to calculate. That was very helpful. Thank you. Sorry about that. And related to that, the increase in revenue, this is after you shift over to managed service, is what you have explained. So you are going to increase the revenue through mainly managed service, is that the correct understanding?

Jun Sawada

No. There are about four key points. The first is the digital solution of NTT Data and on the NTT Limited side is the managed service and in addition to the managed service, they have data centers, which is performing very strongly.

And moving forward, there will be continuous increase of data. We have Gaphis [ph] as our customers. Therefore, in each area we believe that the data amount is going to increase in various areas.

And the next will be security including equipment and devices. There are a lot of factors that can experience growth. So digital solution, managed service, data centers and security, with these four, those will be the drivers for the increase.

Yoshio Ando

So the order that you mentioned, is that the order of your priority or expectations or you just did it at random, you just said it at random order?

Jun Sawada

It’s not in the magnitude. But it is the order of expectations. The highest expectation will be digital solution and next maybe data center, the third is managed service and the fourth will be security. Well, that may change -- interchange. The magnitude, in the -- the profit is at 20% with data solutions, data centers, about the same. Security right now is not doing that well. So we have to improve that point.

Yoshio Ando

So, if that is so, the effect -- positive effect of the structural reform, if that is generated. So those points are going to be easier to increase or through hiring new talents and others. You think that, that’s going to bring in more addition and you have expectations towards that through efforts at work?

Jun Sawada

Of course, we need to put it in our efforts, including recruiting people. But for the security side, we have acquired Secure 24 last year and they are performing quite strongly, and their capabilities is quite high.

So how are we going to expand that in the same managed service, the NTT global network? This is the form of Virtela. They have a 20% of margin and they have -- they are scalable, they are SAD -- SDN and they still have room to expand.

So in the conventional thinking, we had people hired in the front side. But in the special company having a special sales and special SVEs, I think, it’s more important, so we are going to hire those type of people.

So on the other hand, on the front side, like, NTT Comms, local subsidiaries and the NDDs [ph], each region’s people, the people were selling the products and the people who want to do security, and there’s those people who will have them shift over to that side. But on the other hand if the productivity does not go up, that needs the improve -- the efficiency in those areas need to be improved is what we are thinking of.

Yoshio Ando

Okay. Understood. Very well. Thank you

Natsuko Fujiki

Thank you very much. Next question, please? Yes, Please.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Q Research, Soja [ph] is my name. Thank you for this opportunity. I just have one question. It’s about B2B2X. You provided us with an update. It seems much stronger than initially expected. But just one thing I would appreciate. You talked about Las Vegas. Is there a case, you have already introduced the cases in Vegas, for example. But right now, here in Japan, B -- what about the models for B2B2X model? Do you think that can be transplanted outside Japan? Do you have models for B2B2X model here Japan that can be applied directly outside Japan, I would appreciate your insights? Thank you.

Jun Sawada

Well, thank you. As far as the current situation is concerned, we don’t have any firm orders per se. But the trial is underway. On this page is the contact center VOC -- offering VOC data analysis support.

Foresight mining, this is the basis of this model. NTT TechnoCross is selling an R&D technology. This is a contact center solution and we are trying to apply that outside Japan. We are in the trial phase.

NTT Limited will be the one marketing and selling this particular technology. But as far as the product is concerned, we believe that it will be more than viable in European markets as for the center in North American markets. So that’s one possibility, but this is something down the road.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, up until now, this was not -- this wasn’t the case for your company. But now this type of model is becoming viable. What is the backdrop? What has led to you -- what has led to situation where it is possible for you to market this type of technology? What change took place in your company? What is the change that took place in your company? And what has enabled you to take this technology outside Japan or is it simply the case that this particular model is a very outstanding one, so NTT Limited is trying to expand that? So do you have a system in place whereby you will be able to extract fiber models from Japan and then transplant that outside Japan?

Jun Sawada

Well, I can’t say anything, okay, I can’t say anything with great confidence, but we are trying to create such a system and the driver will be NTT Limited -- NTT Data’s overseas companies. They want to sell whatever products that are viable outside Japan.

And when they do benchmarking in the marketplace, call center solutions that we just talked about and also multi-lingual translation services and engines, this is where you are being delivered by COTOHA. We get the sense that these are properly viable outside Japan. Actually, our global side non-Japanese marketing reps take a look -- are very focused on such technologies. So this is a very natural outcome. So, there is a request on the part of the sales team.

So it’s important -- so we don’t have a systematic delivery. That is because the vendor-related functions are still weak. So be it Japanese product or non-Japanese product, it’s important that we need to deliver those products to customers throughout the world.

When the customers place orders, their invoice and their delivery and they do the fine tuning. This type of systematic pipeline is not yet fully established, which means that the same applies when we want to introduce non-Japanese product from outside Japan into Japan. So I think we have just begun this process to create this system. But I think, structurally, I think, it’s very positive that we now have the will to address this. There’s an attention emerging.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much for the response.

Natsuko Fujiki

Well, thank you very much. Any other response from the floor? No more questions from the floor. With this, we would like to conclude the briefing session for today. Thank you very much for attending despite your busy schedule. Thank you very much.

Jun Sawada

I had a cold today, so it may be difficult to hear my voice, so very sorry about that. Thank you.