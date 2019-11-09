NG Weekly: Buy-Side Breakout Through Key Resistance To 2.90s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher barring 2.73s holding as resistance. This probability path did play out as a gap higher open developed in Monday’s auction before price discovery higher developed to 2.90s. Structural sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side auction, before a pullback developed to 2.75s, testing the breakout area ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.78s.

03-08 November 2019:

This week’s auction saw a gap higher open in Monday’s auction as last week’s late sellers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery higher developed in Monday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 2.84s. Balance developed, 2.84s-2.78s, as buying interest emerged, 2.79s-2.82s, into Monday’s NY close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher continued, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.90s. Structural sell excess developed, halting the buy-side sequence, developing balance, 2.90s-2.83s. into Tuesday’s NY close.

Balance development continued early into Wednesday’s auction before buying interest emerged, 2.84s, into Wednesday’s NY close. Wednesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower developed into Thursday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 2.76s, in the London auction. Sellers trapped there, driving price higher as the buy-side sequence accelerated into the EIA release (+34 bcf vs. +45 bcf expected), achieving a stopping point, 2.88s, near key resistance. Buyers trapped amidst sell excess, halting the buy-side sequence before aggressive price discovery lower developed to 2.75s where buying interest halted the sell-side sequence into Thursday’s NY close. Balance development ensued, 2.75s-2.82s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.78s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did develop as key resistance, 2.73s, failed. Price discovery higher developed to 2.90s, where sell excess developed, driving price lower in retracement to 2.75s into week’s end. This week’s auction is buy-side continuation from the key support, 2.35s-2.20s, within the structural low development in the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week’s buy-side breakout area, 2.75s-2.70s. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.63s-2.57s/2.40s-2.35s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.86s-2.90s/3.50s-3.72s, respectively. The buy-side sequence from 2.20s has likely terminated into 2.90s. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path, near-term, is sell-side, barring 2.70s holding as support. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture from mid-June-September 2019 reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-September (-207k contracts). MM net posture remains short (-98k contracts) and appears to have bottomed, August-October 2019. This development implies that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows but has now balanced following the initial rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s MM posture saw decrease in shorts amidst increasing net longs and unchanged open interest (OI). These developments occur as MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of OI reach levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.