Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of November 10

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Aaron's Inc. (AAN) 12/18 1/6 0.035 0.04 14.29% 0.27% 17 Atmos Energy (ATO) 11/22 12/9 0.525 0.575 9.52% 2.14% 36 Emerson Electric (EMR) 11/14 12/10 0.49 0.5 2.04% 2.71% 63 Evergy Inc. (EVRG) 11/26 12/20 0.475 0.505 6.32% 3.20% 15 Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 11/20 12/5 0.366 0.3665 0.14% 1.52% 18 Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 12/12 1/3 0.275 0.28 1.82% 1.09% 17 WestRock Company (WRK) 11/18 12/3 0.455 0.465 2.20% 4.68% 11 Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) 12/30 1/15 0.275 0.33 20.00% 1.71% 11

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday November 11 (Ex-Div 11/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 12/13 0.22 25.84 3.41% 16 Consolidated Edison (ED) 12/16 0.74 87.92 3.37% 45 Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 11/27 0.2 24.4 3.28% 18 Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) 11/29 0.41 81.77 2.01% 10

Tuesday November 12 (Ex-Div 11/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cummins Inc. (CMI) 12/2 1.311 186.27 2.82% 14 TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) 12/5 0.23 59.23 1.55% 23 WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) 12/1 0.59 87.83 2.69% 16

Wednesday November 13 (Ex-Div 11/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) 11/29 0.31 63.79 1.94% 10 American States Water (AWR) 12/2 0.305 85.06 1.43% 65 Church & Dwight (CHD) 12/2 0.2275 67.58 1.35% 23 Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) 12/16 0.945 89.95 4.20% 15 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) 12/6 0.095 19.24 1.98% 20 Emerson Electric (EMR) 12/10 0.5 73.88 2.71% 63 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 12/1 0.738 CAD 37.47 5.99% 23 Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 12/10 0.145 36.54 1.59% 47 Honat Bancorp Inc. (OTCPK:HONT) 11/29 0.46 113.01 1.63% 15 Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) 11/29 0.23 44.64 2.06% 15 International Paper Co. (IP) 12/16 0.5125 46.21 4.44% 10 Kroger Company (KR) 12/1 0.16 27.02 2.37% 14 Lindsay Corp. (LNN) 11/29 0.31 91.16 1.36% 17 Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) 12/2 0.25625 59.39 1.73% 47 Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) 11/29 0.25 37.22 2.69% 17 Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) 12/6 1.13 581.35 0.78% 41 J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) 12/2 0.88 106.27 3.31% 22 Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) 12/2 0.23 55.37 1.66% 10 Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) 11/29 2.1 154.49 5.44% 10 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) 12/2 0.545 78.09 2.79% 13 United Technologies (UTX) 12/10 0.735 148.88 1.97% 26 Visa Inc. (V) 12/3 0.3 178.97 0.67% 12 Aqua America Inc. (WTR) 12/1 0.2343 43.59 2.15% 27

Thursday November 14 (Ex-Div 11/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) 12/2 0.4 86.07 1.86% 15 Bunge Limited (BG) 12/2 0.5 55.89 3.58% 19 Black Hills Corp. (BKH) 12/1 0.535 75.09 2.85% 49 Carlisle Companies (CSL) 12/2 0.5 157.9 1.27% 43 Chevron Corp. (CVX) 12/10 1.19 120.93 3.94% 32 Ryder System (R) 12/20 0.56 53.86 4.16% 15 Southern Company (SO) 12/6 0.62 61.26 4.05% 19 United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 12/4 0.96 124.3 3.09% 10 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 12/12 0.4575 59.24 3.09% 44

Friday November 15 (Ex-Div 11/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years WestRock Company (WRK) 12/3 0.465 39.75 4.68% 11

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Accenture plc (ACN) 11/15 0.8 1.69% Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) 11/15 0.97 2.45% A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) 11/15 0.24 1.84% Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) 11/15 0.32 0.77% Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) 11/15 0.43 2.58% Clorox Company (CLX) 11/15 1.06 2.86% Costco Wholesale (COST) 11/15 0.65 0.86% Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 11/15 0.145 3.99% Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 11/15 0.1275 3.96% Eagle Financial Services (OTCQX:EFSI) 11/15 0.26 3.34% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 11/12 0.4425 6.72% Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) 11/15 0.71 3.08% Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 11/15 0.375 3.13% Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 11/15 0.145 1.07% General Dynamics (GD) 11/15 1.02 2.20% Hasbro Inc. (HAS) 11/15 0.68 2.85% Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) 11/12 0.6725 11.57% Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) 11/15 0.21 2.00% Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) 11/15 0.355 2.75% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) 11/15 0.455 1.76% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) 11/14 1.02 6.73% National Retail Properties (NNN) 11/15 0.515 3.73% Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) 11/15 0.18 4.24% Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN) 11/15 0.4775 2.95% Realty Income Corp. (O) 11/15 0.227 3.57% Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 11/15 0.67 6.53% ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 11/14 0.915 5.19% People's United Financial (PBCT) 11/15 0.1775 4.19% PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) 11/15 0.27 4.67% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 11/15 0.7459 2.49% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 11/15 0.355 8.95% 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) 11/15 0.29 2.24% Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) 11/15 0.52 2.34% Texas Instruments (TXN) 11/18 0.9 3.00% Unum Group (UNM) 11/15 0.285 3.80% Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) 11/15 0.41 2.45%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

