Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 10

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) 12/30 1/15 0.28 0.29 3.57% 4.23% 7 Air Lease Corp. (AL) 12/19 1/6 0.13 0.15 15.38% 1.31% 8 Aircastle Limited (AYR) 11/27 12/13 0.3 .32 6.67% 3.97% 9 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 11/21 12/9 0.62 0.64 3.23% 4.11% 8 Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) 11/18 12/13 0.11 0.12 9.09% 1.69% 9 Cedar Fair LP (FUN) 12/3 12/17 0.925 .94 1.62% 6.82% 9 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) 11/27 12/13 0.86 1.03 19.77% 1.64% 8 Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 11/18 11/27 0.5 .52 4.00% 1.04% 6 KLA Corp. (KLAC) 11/15 12/3 0.75 0.85 13.33% 1.95% 10 Snap-on Inc. (SNA) 11/19 12/10 0.95 1.08 13.68% 2.59% 10 United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) 12/13 1/6 0.17 0.18 5.88% 2.29% 7

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday November 11 (Ex-Div 11/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 11/20 3.5 70.12 Special 7 BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) 11/29 0.1 13.81 2.90% 6 Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) 12/4 0.25 31.17 3.21% 6 Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) 12/4 0.13 18.89 2.75% 9 Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) 11/27 0.275 38.1 2.89% 6 RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) 11/27 0.21 37.3 2.25% 6 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) 11/20 0.3 35.66 3.37% 9 Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) 11/27 0.1 15 2.67% 6 Unitil Corp. (UTL) 11/27 0.37 59.05 2.51% 5

Tuesday November 12 (Ex-Div 11/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) 12/2 0.27 71.79 1.50% 8 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) 11/27 0.23 32.25 2.85% 5 Community West Bancshares (CWBC) 11/29 0.055 10.39 2.12% 6 Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) 12/9 0.134 27.21 1.97% 9 PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) 11/26 0.52 21.52 9.67% 6 Pool Corp. (POOL) 11/27 0.55 202.09 1.09% 9 Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) 12/2 0.29 37.45 0.77% 7 Zions Bancorporation (ZION) 11/21 0.34 51.07 2.66% 7

Wednesday November 13 (Ex-Div 11/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 12/2 0.3 15.42 7.78% 8 AGCO Corp. (AGCO) 12/16 0.16 79.82 0.80% 7 Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) 11/29 0.39 53.17 2.93% 9 Allete Inc. (ALE) 12/1 0.5875 79.86 2.94% 9 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 12/6 1.45 221.11 2.62% 9 Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) 11/29 0.125 15.81 3.16% 9 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) 11/25 0.13 28.73 1.81% 5 Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 11/29 0.415 45.18 3.67% 5 Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) 12/6 1.1 86.28 1.27% 8 Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 11/29 0.67 35.14 7.63% 5 First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 11/22 0.22 31.27 2.81% 9 Corning Inc. (GLW) 12/13 0.2 30.37 2.63% 9 Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) 11/29 0.3 35.83 3.35% 5 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 12/6 0.9 181.21 1.99% 9 Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) 11/29 0.18 12.04 5.98% 6 Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) 12/13 0.43 161.64 0.53% 9 Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) 12/10 0.645 113.53 2.27% 5 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 11/27 0.68 245 1.11% 6 Neenah Paper Inc. (NP) 12/3 0.45 73.55 2.45% 9 Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) 12/10 0.35 49.53 2.83% 6 Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) 11/29 0.23 25.11 3.66% 9 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 12/6 0.55 117.34 1.87% 9 Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 12/2 0.23 68.66 1.34% 6 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) 11/29 0.15 37.05 1.62% 8 Sturgis Bancorp (OTCQX:STBI) 12/13 0.15 22.5 2.67% 6 TCF Financial Corp. (TCF) 12/2 0.35 43 3.26% 8 Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) 11/29 0.1 27.76 1.44% 7 Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) 12/15 1.2 154.77 3.10% 9

Thursday November 14 (Ex-Div 11/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) 11/27 0.1 23.2 1.72% 5 HNI Corp. (HNI) 12/2 0.305 39.88 3.06% 9 KLA Corp. (KLAC) 12/3 0.85 174.21 1.95% 10 Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 12/2 0.3 90.07 1.33% 7 Phillips 66 (PSX) 12/2 0.9 119.7 3.01% 8 US Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) 12/13 0.3 117.5 1.02% 9 Woodward Inc. (WWD) 12/2 0.1625 111.23 0.58% 5

Friday November 15 (Ex-Div 11/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) 12/5 0.35 71.17 1.97% 7 Brunswick Corp. (BC) 12/13 0.24 60.84 1.58% 7 Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) 12/13 0.12 28.42 1.69% 9 Expedia Inc. (EXPE) 12/12 0.34 101.32 1.34% 8 Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 11/27 0.52 99.9 1.04% 6 Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 12/19 0.25 19.74 5.07% 6 Vulcan Materials (VMC) 12/5 0.31 136.44 0.91% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apple Inc. (AAPL) 11/14 0.77 1.18% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 11/15 1.07 5.02% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 11/15 0.32 1.53% AES Corp. (AES) 11/15 0.1365 3.10% Alexander's Inc. (ALX) 11/18 4.5 5.58% Aon plc (AON) 11/15 0.44 0.90% Ames National Corp. (ATLO) 11/15 0.24 3.54% Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK:BORT) 11/15 0.16 2.22% Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 11/14 0.19 2.75% Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) 11/13 0.36 3.74% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) 11/12 0.16 2.89% Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) 11/14 0.4025 2.80% Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) 11/12 0.88 10.83% EPR Properties (EPR) 11/15 0.375 6.16% EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM) 11/13 1.16 17.60% First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) 11/14 0.15 2.44% First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) 11/15 0.25 3.14% First Community Corp. (FCCO) 11/15 0.11 2.35% F&M Bank Corp. (OTCQX:FMBM) 11/15 0.26 3.65% First Republic Bank (FRC) 11/14 0.19 0.69% FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) 11/15 0.2 1.34% GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) 11/13 0.55 12.15% Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) 11/14 0.44 12.21% Independent Bank Corp. MI (IBCP) 11/15 0.18 3.18% Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) 11/14 0.25 1.76% Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) 11/15 0.6 2.14% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) 11/15 0.125 2.96% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 11/15 0.205 5.85% Masco Corp. (MAS) 11/12 0.135 1.17% MPLX LP (MPLX) 11/14 0.6775 10.95% Morgan Stanley (MS) 11/15 0.35 2.85% NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 11/14 0.5175 4.06% New Media (NEWM) 11/12 0.38 20.16% OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) 11/15 0.17 2.84% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) 11/12 0.15 2.78% PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) 11/15 0.29 2.42% Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 11/13 0.865 6.34% People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) 11/12 0.13 1.75% Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 11/14 0.445 8.74% Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) 11/12 0.6675 15.29% South State Corp. (SSB) 11/15 0.46 2.27% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 11/15 0.119167 4.76% SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) 11/18 0.56 3.15% Service Properties Trust (SVC) 11/14 0.54 9.00% Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) 11/14 0.55 12.13% USD Partners LP (USDP) 11/14 0.3675 15.00% Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) 11/13 0.62 12.38%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

