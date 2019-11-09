Mandalay Resources Corporation (MNDJF) CEO Dominic Duffy on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mandalay Resources Corporation (OTCQB:MNDJF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Dominic Duffy - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Ross Carden - Polygon Global Partners

Joining us on the call is Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer and Director of Mandalay Resources.

This call contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the company, based on information currently available to the company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the current expectations are disclosed under the heading Risk Factors and elsewhere in the company's annual information form dated March 28, 2019, available on SEDAR and the company's website.

Thank you, Michelle, and thank you everybody for joining us today to discuss Mandalay Resources third quarter 2019 financial results.

I would like to start by saying, although we saw steady state operation at our Bjorkdal operations and improvements at the Costerfield operation, the company is still performing below expectations. This is due to continuing issues in the Brunswick vein at our Costerfield mine, which is causing us significant issues from the poor ground conditions. That’s resulted -- that is resulting in excessive dilution of the ore, more than 30% dilution we intend to be obtaining from the Brunswick lode. This has been slowing our production and lowering our gold and antimony grades from the operation.

The gold recovery at Brunswick ore has always been -- has also been significantly below our expectation levels. This is due to the refractory nature of the ore. As a result, October 17 -- as a result on October 17, we lowered our 2019 guidance at the Costerfield o mind to -- from 23,000 to 28,000 ounces of equivalent gold by year-end.

That being said we are beginning to see improvements at the Costerfield mine as we did breach the Youle vein during the third quarter. And what we’ve seen through to date has been significantly improved ground conditions. And we have processed our first batch of material, and the results were reporting slightly higher than expected recoveries for both gold and antimony.

So even though the third-quarter results were not what we were hoping for, we are beginning to see the turnaround of the operations as Costerfield transitions from the Brunswick vein to the Youle vein over the coming quarters. This will result with the Costerfield mine returning to profitability, which combined with the positive earnings of the Bjorkdal mine will be putting the company in good financial position.

I would like to move onto the financials now. For the third quarter 2019, the company reported revenue of $28.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 million and consolidated net loss of $1.4 million or $0.02 per share. I will note also that this was our highest EBITDA since first quarter of 2019. It has been helped by the gold price, although we are beginning to see the results of the improvements.

Consolidate saleable production for the quarter was 16,625 ounces of equivalent gold production with a cash cost of $1,277 and all in sustaining cost of $1,629. Both these consolidated costs continued to be high, although we will begin to see them drop -- dropping as profitable -- into profitable numbers as the high-grade Youle vein and Costerfield begins to ramp up production over the coming quarters.

At the Bjorkdal mine, we had stable quarter of protection with 11,880 ounce of saleable gold production, resulting in net revenue of $21.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million and consolidated net income of $4 million. Cash costs were $941 per saleable ounce and all in costs of $1,200 per saleable ounce of gold.

Production for the third quarter was lower than the second quarter is really not process any of the high-grade skarn material as we are focusing on drilling this material for planning purposes. We do expect to see skarn in the fourth quarter and as a result lifting production from this material.

In summary, for Bjorkdal, we are happy with where the operation is sitting and they expect to be [indiscernible] the benefits of the significant overall discovery coming into production are the cause of 2020, and improving overall production of the operation. This combined with the pause in open pit operation and subsequent lowering of costs has put the Bjorkdal operation in a very good position moving forward to improve on its current financial earnings.

Moving onto Costerfield mine. It produced 4745 ounces of saleable equivalent gold production this resulted in a revenue of $7 million and adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.7 million, and consolidated net loss of $3 million. As a result, we had very high cash costs of $1,800 and all in cost of $2,290 per ounce of saleable equivalent gold. Even though these results were poor, the positive Costerfield is that we began development on the Youle vein. We see it's a key to turn Costerfield mining to becoming a gain a very profitable operation.

We'll see over the coming three quarters a significant ramp up in ounce production has Youle begins to displace the Brunswick ore in the processing plant. Youle vein is substantially a high-grade than the Brunswick and initial development has shown the ground conditions to be significantly improved as well. As I mentioned earlier also the processing recovery from the first batch of process as we reported very positively.

In some -- sorry, in relation to the liquidity of the company, as of the end of third quarter, we had cash and cash equivalents of $23.2 million and to assure liquidity of the company and provide financial flexibility, we are looking into long-term debt repositioning options. We are currently in discussions with the syndicate of lenders in respect to potential new senior credit facility.

So in summary, for the company, even though the financial results for the third quarter were not as good as we were hoping. We have Bjorkdal performing at a stable level, with further growth expected from the Aurora zone and Costerfield at the point of transition as it begins to ramp up production from Youle -- from the Youle vein. I would expect this time next year to be reporting significantly improved operational performance -- operational and financial results as the company becomes a significant earner again.

Thanks. That's it for third quarter results. And I would like to turn it back to the moderator to see if we have any questions.

Our first question comes from the line of Ross Carden with Polygon.

Ross Carden

Hi, guys. Congrats on the results. Just two quick ones for me. At Costerfield, I was just wondering on the -- at the Youle lode, can you comment on what you see in terms of grade reconciliation? I think it's too early, just given that you're ramping that up, but any color on the grade and how that’s performing versus expectations would be good? And then my second one is on Bjorkdal, but maybe, yes, go ahead with that one first.

Dominic Duffy

Yes. Thanks, Ross. In relation to the Youle lode we have only processed to date 1,600 tons of that material. What I can say with the grades performing per block model virtually really not a -- I would say antimony maybe reporting slightly over and gold slightly on that, but that [indiscernible] out pretty much on the block model grades. I will say the upper level of the Youle lode is a more complicated area, so -- where we do have slightly lower grades as we get down into bulk of the Youle lode and little down deeper. That’s when we really do begin to see the significant uplift in grades. So we will be saying better grades over the course of Q4, but then we will [indiscernible] the significant ramp up begins in Q1, Q2 of 2020.

Ross Carden

Got it. Okay. And then at Bjorkdal, I was wondering, when you look at the grade and thinking about the split between the open pit, underground or any mill feed, what you saw in Q3, just wondered if you could give any more split around that? And then also thinking about as we go into Q4, what we might expect to see in terms of overall tons milled and what the grade feed could be?

Dominic Duffy

Yes. So I think in relation to the open pit, we haven’t really seen any impact on the grade as a result of stoping the open pit, because we’ve been able to ramp up the underground tonnage, we expect to be producing 800,000 tons from underground this year and a million in next year. So that it has always been high grade in the open pit. So as we do pull more, pulling more ton from the open pit underground now, we don’t really see -- expect to see any grade variance as a result of that. Where we do expect to see the grade variance is as Aurora ramps up, because the next year we reported the end of 2019 reserves of the Aurora zone at a little over 2 grams per ton. This was higher than the rest of the underground and generally what we’re reporting from underground production. So we do expect our production to lift as we begin starting from the Aurora zone next year. To date we’ve not started a single stop in the Aurora zone. We are currently developing five levels, but these levels have continued slightly further than we were expecting as the mineralization continues. And to date we still have not finished developing a single level on the Aurora as it continues both to the east and the west.

Ross Carden

Right. When do you think you will start stoping next year from Aurora?

Dominic Duffy

I would like to think this year, but it might be pushed in Q1 next year, if the mineralization continues both in the east and west directions. Once we find the edge of these deposit, we will begin stoping.

Ross Carden

Got it. All right. That’s all for me. Thank you.

Dominic Duffy

Thanks, Ross.

Dominic Duffy

Thank you, Michelle. Just quickly in summary, the results were slightly below what we were expecting for this quarter. But as I mentioned earlier, as we do move into the Youle lode -- lode/vein and it begins to displace the Brunswick ore passing through the processing plant. I think you will find the profitability of this company will return, and we will be looking much healthier early in 2020. Thank you everybody for joining the call, and that’s it for us.

