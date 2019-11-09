USO: Buy The Bottom In Crude Oil

Roll yield is currently slightly negative for USO, but given the near-flat structure, we can largely ignore it at this time.

The current trajectory of fundamentals will bring crude into outright draws in 2020 – and when we see draws, we tend to see gains in price.

Crude inventories started the year strong, but we have continued to see erosion in the strength of gains.

Over the last month, the United States Oil Fund (USO) has finally caught a bid with the shares increasing by 10% in one of the largest price moves in several weeks. In this article, I will make the case that I believe crude oil has bottomed and that we will see several more months of upside in the future.

Crude Markets

Let’s start this discussion by jumping straight into why I believe crude oil will rally. In this piece, I do not have the available space to do a full dive into all of the fundamentals of crude oil, but if you’d like to see my latest fundamental walkthrough, it is located here.

The basic fundamental story for crude oil this year is that crude inventories started the year on a strong note against last year’s figures, but we have since seen erosion in inventories.

The reason why we are seeing crude stocks decline largely has to do with the supply side of the balance. Mainly, while we have continued to see production grow…

…the rate of production growth has consistently slowed over the last year.

In addition to slowing production, we are also seeing incredibly weak overall imports with the majority of all weeks of 2019 being reported as under the 5-year range (a highly unusual condition).

As I have pointed out before, this is OPEC’s doing:

OPEC agreed in the middle of this year to extend its production cuts through March of 2020, and in December, it will meet again to decide if further action is needed. It is my belief at this time that OPEC will extend its cuts further into next year (depending on what happens to the price of crude over the next month) and that we will continue to see upside in shares of USO as a result.

As long as we continue to see slowing crude production coupled with a decrease in OPEC imports, we are almost certainly going to see stocks of crude oil continue to weaken on a year-over-year basis. This is an important figure to watch because the last 25 years of data shows a strong correlation between changes in stocks and changes in crude price.

Given the current trajectory of inventories coupled with the fact that the fundamentals driving inventories are likely not going to change for several months, I believe that we will continue to see inventories draw down and shares of USO rise as a result.

From a technical standpoint, I believe the bottom is in as can be seen in the following chart.

In early October, the market attempted to trade towards new lows on the back of an incredible selloff. This attempt failed and we immediately saw a strong price response. The location of this price response (post-selloff and after a test of multi-month lows) indicates that we are likely seeing short covering and longs trapped out of crude entering into the market in desperation. I believe we will continue to see this momentum to the upside and that we will see an upside breakout within a few weeks as the fundamentals continue to become more bullish. It really is a great day to be long USO.

Understanding USO

USO is a very straightforward ETF in the oil ETP space. This is both a benefit in that it provides an easy-to-grasp methodology as well as a detriment in that its simple approach can lead to a few reasons to favor it less than other funds. Let’s start with a discussion of its methodology and what exactly USO does and holds.

USO is one of the oldest and most-liquid oil market ETPs and it has very simple methodology. The entire methodology can basically be summarized by this – it holds the front month of crude futures and then two weeks before the expiry of this contract, it rolls exposure into the second month contract. As you can see in the table of rebalance dates, we are currently 3 days into USO’s rolling cycle which means that exposure is currently being shifted from December futures into January futures as can be seen in the following table.

While this methodology is very simple, it is important to understand why other oil products attempt to give a more sophisticated method of approach. Put simply, this simple method of shifting exposure to the next month in this specific time window ignores the structure of the futures curve. And structure is directly responsible for if traders will see gains or losses from roll yield as time progresses.

To understand roll yield, here is the current forward curve of WTI futures.

It’s slightly hard to see, but December futures are currently slightly under January futures – a state which is known as contango. There is a general tendency of financial markets in which contracts at the back of the curve will trade towards the front of the curve as time progresses.

This means that if you are holding exposure in January futures (the month USO is rolling into at the moment), the contracts you are holding will generally be declining in value in respect to the front month contract. While the current level of contango is very slight and therefore roll yield is negligible at this moment, it is important to understand that historically speaking, the market is generally caught in a larger degree of contango in these front two contracts.

As long as the market remains in contango, roll yield for USO will be negative, but given that the market is currently in a very weak level of contango, I believe that investors can generally ignore it at this point. However, if you chose to invest in USO, I would encourage you to monitor the spread between the front two contracts as a potential signal to switch your holdings to a more roll-adaptive approach (and see my recent post history for several ideas along those fronts).

Conclusion

Crude inventories started the year strong, but we have continued to see erosion in the strength of gains. The current trajectory of fundamentals will bring crude into outright draws in 2020 – and when we see draws, we tend to see gains in price. Roll yield is currently slightly negative for USO, but given the near-flat structure, we can largely ignore it at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.