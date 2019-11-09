Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (11/01/19)

We took a brief hiatus from our weekly series Open Insights to update our oil thesis, recently published here, but we’re back now back to looking at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of November 1, 2019.

EIA reported a build of 7.9M barrels for the week as crude exports plummeted by close to 960K bpd, which offset the 620K bpd decline in imports. The export figure appears questionable based on what we see from tanker tracking and satellite coverage. We think the lower figure represents a timing difference between how the EIA measures exports (using customs database information that lags) vs. the near real-time tanker tracking and satellite measurements we have access to. Eventually, the EIA data should catch-up because these are physical VLCCs that comprise the difference. What’s more surprising about the week was the decline in refinery utilization, puzzling given the multitude of refinery announcements that operations have resumed. Again, likely another timing issue, although the fall (and lack of increase) refinery utilization is more important as lost demand per week has a cumulative effect for where inventory storage is heading. Nevertheless, refinery utilization should begin to rise as turnaround season (TARS) winds down.

Lower refinery throughput is again translating to higher gasoline and diesel draws. Gasoline inventories fell by 2.8M barrels and diesel by 600K barrels, and both are projected to stay flat despite refineries returning because of the PES refinery outage. Overall petroleum products declined by 4.1M barrels as NGPL declines were offset by a slight propane increase.

Total crude and products increased by 3.8M barrels for the week, bearish compared to the 5-year average of a flat figure.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

We’re missing some barrels and by that we mean US crude inventory figures are higher than we forecasted. Some of it is refinery throughput, we simply overestimated how quickly those refineries would come back after Fall maintenance. It’s been slower than projected. On the other hand, the last two weeks were also misses because we anticipated much higher exports. This makes the coming weeks fairly critical because inventories not only have to hit our anticipations of a draw but also “catch-up” if our read of exports are correct. We’ll know soon enough by Wednesday whether we’re on the right path. The second thing we’re looking at is the international picture. We need to see products and crude tighten further outside of the US. Much of the recent draws have been happening in the US, and much of it on the petroleum products side. Globally, it’s a bit muddied depending on whether you count (or not) the recent builds in high sulphur fuel oil, which is backing up as shippers begin to transition to IMO 2020. Take those builds out and you have a much tighter products picture, add those in and not as much, so something to keep watch. So US crude and non-US products, two things worth keeping an eye on.

This is what global inventories have looked like in the past weeks. Using weekly inventory figures (summary of October in box).

