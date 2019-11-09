Grain Prices Should Continue Trading Rangebound, Though Corn Has Most Upside Support With WASDE Report And Weather Weighing

Record cold temperatures next week could pose some risks to corn and soybean harvest; temperatures do begin to moderate late next week amid a pattern change.

Investment Thesis

Grain prices overall should continue trading within a range. Corn has the best chance for upside support after a disappointing WASDE report and with the cold weather putting crops at risk.

Grain prices finish Friday mixed with corn trading higher and soybeans/wheat trading lower

On Friday, the U.S. December corn futures finished up 0.43% to $3.7662, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 0.61% to $9.3025 and the U.S. December wheat futures finishing lower 0.20% to $5.1000. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished higher on Friday, up 0.48% ($0.07) to $14.75, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.54% ($0.09) to $15.69, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 0.73% ($0.04) to $5.42.

Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

On Friday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 2.6 cents to $5.096, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 4.2 cent to $4.204. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was down $0.002 to $5.184.

Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Thursday's net export sales report strong (well above expectations) for soybeans; corn and wheat in line with expectations

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending October 31, Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending October 31, 2019, came in at 360,600 metric tons. These came within, albeit on the lower end, traders' expected range of 350,000-600,000 metric tons. The 360,600 metric tons were down 27% from the prior week and 14% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 wheat crop last week were from the Philippines (64k), Thailand (45k), unknown destinations (40k), Mexico (40k), and Taiwan (37k).

The 2019/20 corn export sales for the week ending October 31, 2019, of 487,900 metric tons exported came within traders' expectation range of 300,000-650,000 metric tons. The 487,900 metric tons were down 11% from the prior week and up 15% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 corn crop last week were from unknown destinations (228k) and Mexico (187k).

The 2019/20 soybeans export sales for the week ending October 31, 2019, of 1,807,400 metric tons exported came in well above traders' expected range of 600,000-1,200,000 metric tons. The 1,807,400 metric tons were up 92% from the prior week and 41% from the four-week average. The main buyer of the 2019/20 soybean crop last week was China (956k metric tons).

Friday's WASDE report dismal for corn with cuts in production, yield, and stocks; soybeans and wheat show better results

On Friday, the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report showed that the USDA trimmed U.S. 2019/20 corn yield and production, while soybean yield, production, and harvested area remained unchanged. U.S. corn yield decreased from last month's (October) 168.4 bushels per acre to 167.0 bushels per acre. Corn production decreased from 13.779 (last month) to 13.66 billions of bushels this month. The harvested area for corn remained unchanged at 81.815 millions of acres. Corn yield (167.0 bushels per acre) came in just less than trade consensus of 167.5 bushels per acre. Corn production (13.66 billions of bushels) and harvested area (81.815 millions of acres) came in more than the trader consensus of 13.643 billions of bushels and 81.455 millions of acres, respectively. Corn yield and production came in less than last year's 176.4 bushels per acre and 14.42 billions of bushels, respectively. Corn's harvested area came in higher than last year's 81.740 millions of acres.

As for soybeans, everything (yield, harvested area, and production) remained unchanged month over month at 46.9 bushels per acre, 75.626 millions of acres, and 3.550 billions of bushels, respectively. Soybean yield (46.9 bushels per acre), production (3.550 billions of bushels), and harvested area (75.626 millions of acres) all came in more than trader consensus of 46.6 bushels per acre, 3.510 billions of bushels, and 75.422 millions of acres, respectively. Soybean yield, production, and harvested area were all lower than last year's 50.6 bushels per acre, 4.428 billions of bushels, and 87.594 millions of acres, respectively.

World ending stocks for the 2019/20 corn crop of 295,960,000 metric tons came less than trade average of 300,310,000 metric tons and less than USDA's October report of 302,550,000 metric tons.

World ending stocks for the 2019/20 soybean crop of 95,420,000 metric tons came in more than the trade average of 93,850,000 metric tons but less than USDA's October report of 95,210,000 metric tons.

World ending stocks for the 2019/20 wheat crop of 288,280,000 metric tons came in more than the trade average of 287,030,000 metric tons and more than USDA's October report of 287,800,000 metric tons.

There were month/month declines in the U.S. corn stock, but slight increases in the soybean and wheat ending stocks for the 2019/20 crop.

U.S. ending stocks for the 2019/20 corn crop of 1.910 billions of bushels were more than the trade average of 1.817 billion of bushels, but slightly less than USDA's October report of 1.929 billions of bushels.

U.S. ending stocks for the 2019/20 soybean crop of 0.475 billions of bushels were more than the trade average of 0.428 billions of bushels and more than USDA's October report of 0.460 billion of bushels.

U.S. ending stocks for the 2019/20 wheat crop of 1.014 billions of bushels was less than the trade average of 1.035 billions of bushels and less than USDA's October report of 1.043 billions of bushels.

Here's a link to the full WASDE Report.

Record cold set to envelope the eastern two-thirds of the nation next week; persistent cold pattern coming to an end after the record cold temperatures late next week and beyond

A cold pattern will continue to be the theme for the eastern two-thirds of the country over the next week as upper level ridging remains situated over western North America with downstream troughing in place east of the Rockies. Currently, much of the country is blanketed under cold/below normal temperatures after the first of two surges of Arctic air moved across the central and eastern U.S. Temperatures will briefly and quickly moderate this weekend amid a flux of mild Pacific air as winds/jet stream turns more zonal. On the heels of this brief moderation of temperatures will be a second stronger surge of Arctic air as the aforementioned upper level pattern supports a cross-polar flow pattern. This will allow for air to flow across the Arctic southward into Canada and into the Lower 48 giving a true Arctic air mass feel. The arrival of the Arctic front over the central, southern, and eastern U.S. will span from late this weekend through mid next week (Sunday through Wednesday). This will undoubtedly bring in the cold air mass of the season. Anomalies are expected to run 20-30+ degrees below average east of the Continental Divide. To further put things into perspective, next week's cold will be one for the books with more than 360 sites spanning across as many as 35 states at risk of record breaking cold temperatures.

Beyond Wednesday of next week, forecast models continue to suggest temperatures moderating and the potential for this persistent cold pattern to start breaking.

Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (November 10-15) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (November 16-21) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (November 19-24) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

From a precipitation standpoint, accumulating snow along and just ahead of the leading edge of the Arctic front will fall across the northern Rockies into the Midwest/Great Lakes and into the Northeast. The lake effect snow machine will be activated across the Great Lakes as Arctic cold air moves over warmer lake waters. Despite the snow that's on the way, the pattern overall over the next week will be dry as the Arctic air to come will come with dry continental air helping to dry out much of the atmospheric profiles across many locations east of the Rockies. Additionally, there will not be any organized weather systems that will be moving across the country over the next week.

Figure 8 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Saturday morning to next Saturday morning) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 9 is a map from the 06z GEFS depicting a drier-than-normal pattern across much of the country in the 2-8 day time frame (November 10-17).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 10 is a map from the 06z GEFS depicting a normal to drier-than-normal pattern across much of the country in the 8-14 day time frame (November 16-23).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Corn prices have the best shot of going up with the cold weather weighing on the ongoing harvest as well as a dismal WASDE report. Soybeans and wheat should trade within a range to downside.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

