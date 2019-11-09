XLK Weekly: Price Discovery Higher To New All-Time Highs, 86.12s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher, barring buy-side failure at key resistance, 82.50s-83s. This primary expectation did play out, as buy-side continuation begun in last Friday’s auction before a gap higher open developed in Monday’s auction to 85.37s. Balance developed, 85.38s-84.54s, through Wednesday’s trade before buy-side continuation developed in Thursday’s auction to 86.12s where sell excess developed halting the buy-side sequence. Balance developed, 86.12s-85.08s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling 86.12s.

04-08 November 2019:

This week’s auction saw a gap higher open to 85.37s in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers held the auction. Balance development ensued, 85.38s-84.72s, through Tuesday’s trade before buying interest emerged, 84.97s, into Tuesday’s close. Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower developed in Wednesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 84.54s.

Structural buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence at the breakout point. Price discovery higher developed to 85.05s before buying interest emerged, 85s, into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers held the auction as a gap higher open developed in Thursday’s trade, driving price higher before achieving the weekly stopping point high, 86.12s. Structural sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower developed in Friday’s auction to 85.08s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 86.12s.

This week’s auction saw a buy-side continuation from key resistance to 86.12s, new all-time highs. Within the larger context, buy-side continuation remains in play above, 82.80s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to key supply overhead, 85.80s-86.12s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key support would target new all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this key support would target key demand clusters below, 85s-84.50s/83s-82.50s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is buy-side, barring buy-side failure at key resistance, 85.80s-86.12s. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias is bullish barring buy-side failure at 82.80s.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index saw gains this week following the bullish breadth bounce from lows made in June 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are now exhibiting similar rising bullish breadth. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Market structure and breadth are both bullish. This implies potential for higher prices barring buy-side failure at the major buy-side breakout area, 83s-82.80s.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.