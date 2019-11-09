Capstone Mining Corporation (CSFFF) CEO Darren Pylot on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Capstone Mining Corp (OTCPK:CSFFF) Q3 2019 Results Conference Call November 6, 2019 10:30 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Capstone Mining Corp Third Quarter Results 2019 Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jerrold Annett, Vice President, Strategy and Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Thank you. I would like to welcome everyone on the call today. The news release announcing Capstone's 2019 third quarter financial results is available on our website and if you are logged into the webcast we will be advancing slides, which are also available on our website.

With us today are Darren Pylot, President and CEO; Raman Randhawa, Chief Financial Officer, Brad Mercer, Senior Vice President of Operations and Exploration and Mike Wickersham, General Manager of Pinto Valley mine. Following our brief remarks there will be an opportunity for questions.

Comments made on the call today will contain forward-looking information. This information, by its nature is subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today. For further information on these risks and uncertainties, please see Capstone's relevant filings on SEDAR. And finally, I will just note that all amounts we discuss today will be in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise specified.

I will now turn the call over to Darren Pylot.

Darren Pylot

Thanks, Jerrold. And good morning, everybody. We appreciate everyone dialing into our call an hour earlier than usual. And for those not on the webcast, we are on Slide 3 of the presentation. Overall, the third quarter met our expectations. Importantly, we made good progress in further distilling our organic growth opportunities, particularly at Cozamin, which we will expand on later in the call.

Focusing on Q3 results. Overall we produced 39 million pounds of copper at a C1 cash cost of $1.85 per pound. We expect to finish the year within our guidance on both production and costs. At Pinto Valley, increased waste stripping allowed us flexibility to access higher grades of the mine averaging 0.34% copper within the quarter.

At Cozamin, our team delivered another strong quarter, producing over nine million pounds of copper at cash cost of $0.94 per pound. We are able to increase throughput to over 3200 tons per day and we continue to increase our operating development meters to prepare the mine for increased mining rates in 2021.

I will now turn the call over to Raman to give you a brief update from a financial perspective. And then he will forward over to Brad Mercer to expand on Cozamin’s drill results announced yesterday.

Raman Randhawa

Thanks, Darren. Moving on to Slide 4 of the presentation. Operationally, we had a solid quarter on production and costs. On a financial results perspective, the timing of sales in Q3 affected revenue and operating cash flow, plus the negative provisional pricing adjustment a quarter of $3.4 million, which resulted in a net loss of $10.7 million or $0.03 a share.

We reported adjusted EBITDA of $14 million. If you add back the lower sales of approximately eight million pounds at a margin of $0.50 a pound that equates to additional EBITDA of $4 million, plus the negative provisional pricing of 3.4 plus the EBITDA normalized for lower sales and provisional pricing for a total of approximately $23 million in-line with contempt. The timing of sales also resulted in a draw of $10 million on our revolver. Our balance sheet is still strong in a low copper price environment with peer leading net debt to EBITDA of 1.5.

Next slide, Slide 5. I'm pleased to say that Capstone has now renewed 25 million of sustainable annualized costs out of the business, achieving our target of 25 million to 30 million. In the quarter Pinto Valley achieved additional 2.5 million bringing their year-to-date total to 12.5 million. There to a target of 15 million to 20 million. And at the corporate level, we saved additional 2.5 million from improved trends on our credit facility as well as optimized cash management to minimize interest.

These cost reductions have us on-track to hit the low end of our costs guidance for the year. Also as part of prudent capital management, we have reduced our 2019 capital guidance by $8 million, at least half of which has been eliminated.

Before I pass it over to Brad to discuss the drill results from Cozamin from my perspective to have a first quartile low-cost mining at Cozamin with production now growing to almost half the size of Pinto Valley is very exciting. This mine generates substantial free cash flow at all points of the copper cycle, it is great to see that Cozamin will remain a core asset for Capstone for the next decade.

Brad Mercer

Thank you, Robin. For those following on the webcast slides were on Slide 6. Yesterday Capstone announced some high grade copper, silver drill results over 100 holes, as well as an extension in successful program well into 2020. We have added another rig, we are now drilling with six rigs and expect to deliver about 10 holes per month mid to late 2020.

We are really excited with the drill results to-date. And since the last mineral resource, we have drilled over a 100 holes. I think there is 103 in the press release, and we are adding an average of 10 per month as I said. As well we acquired the Portree claim block, which is located in the middle of our mine and we have been negotiating on that for over a decade and finally acquired it. So our patients has paid off.

Our first test into the middle of the Portree claim block, U499 was a successful, a large step up from a resource model. So it is not in the previous core assessments. And I have asked you to note the high grade results on the periphery of the claim block.

For example, hole 384 intersecting 4.5 meters of 3%, 3.6% copper, the hole 498 intersecting 12 meters of 5% copper. We expect Portree to be a target of significance in the next 12 months and we will continue to announce more drill results on a regular basis going forward.

In addition to opening up more blue sky, the Portree acquisition also simplifies our mine plan. As we no longer need to mine around it since we now own it. Thereby reducing future development and mining cost and streamlining haulage. We are currently mining on both sides of the block.

I would ask you now to following on the webcast, to turn to Slide 7, which is beauty. We have used a heat map to illustrate the copper and silver grades times true with. And then recent step out are returning better grade times thickness than the current reserve. Basically what you will see there is more heat outside of the reserve area than inside.

By comparing the warm orange and red colors in both diagrams, you will notice a very strong correlation between the copper and silver minerals. So as well as having high grades, the vein is approximately 60% wider in this area outside the reserve than areas inside the reserve.

As I said earlier, we intend to drill with six drills, keep them busy in filling and further expanding this high grade resource. It is open in two directions. So anything in the white space you see there is a step-out.

Our strategy is to both in-fill and step-out equally as we move through the program. And as I said, we plan to release strong results as we lead into a re-estimate of the mineral resources and the mineral reserves and a technical report at Q4 of 2020.

I will now turn the call back over to Darren to explain our near-term organic growth opportunities and upcoming catalysts.

Darren Pylot

Thank you Raman and Brad. We are now on Slide 8 for those of you following along. I'm looking ahead to the rest of this year and into the beginning of 2020. At Pinto Valley, we are evaluating potential expansion scenarios to take advantage of nearly one billion tons of mineral resources that are currently not in the PB3 pit-shale. For the remainder of 2019, PB4 study activities will be focused on further evaluating alternatives infrastructure options.

At Cozamin, development of the one-way ramp remains on-track for the end of 2020. Our level of confidence and expected post expansion production as Brad has outlined has increased due to the high-grade drill results that Brad just spoke about. We now expect to produce between 50 and 55 million pounds of copper and 1.5 million ounces of silver, beginning in early 2021 and beyond.

Based on the recent drill results, we have added another drill rig and we are now currently up to six as Brad spoke about, and that has really maxed out; we are trying to hit this program as hard and aggressive as we can. And as I said over my - since 2006 when we began the property, I have never been more excited about the potential at Cozamin than I see now.

And more specifically, we are targeting a 30% increase in throughput, which equates to a 50% increase in copper and silver production, and we also want to demonstrate a mine life extended approximately out to 2030. But, there is expiration upside as Brad mentioned the long straight both to the East and West and we will be releasing an updated mineral resources and reserve estimates by the end of 2020.

Moving on to Santo Domingo, we continue to see significant interest in the strategic process, which is ongoing. But due to the current uncertainty with the copper price direction, the process is moving more slowly than we originally anticipated.

A key for us is to find a strong strategic partner to advance the project and in the meantime work continues to update the 43-101 to include the current permit status, new power costs, better gold recovery as well as developing the preliminary business case for producing battery grade cobalt. We are targeting the release from the updated technical report in Q1 of next year.

On to the next slide. In conclusion, I hope we demonstrated our enthusiasm to Capstone's organic growth in the coming years. We are focused on execution to position Capstone as a leading mid-tier copper producer with strong and sustainable free cash flow at all points of the copper price cycle. We will continue to look for opportunities to flex each of our operations and maximize profitability. And lastly, we will always look for ways to surface value for our shareholders.

With that, we are now ready to take questions from the floor.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] comes from Dalton Baretto with Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Dalton Baretto

Thank you. Hey, good morning guys. Congrats on finally committing to upgrading the secondary present circuit at Pinto Valley. Can you talk a little bit about what drove this decision now whether are you going to take any downtime when you are actually doing the switchover and what you are expecting in terms of improvement and availability?

Mike Wickersham

Thanks for that question. This is my Mike Wickersham. We are pretty excited about this opportunity. One of the challenges that we have faced is the unreliability and a plant that have aging infrastructure and aging equipment. So this represents a low capital intensity opportunity with very little disruption because the crushers that we have targeted can be adapted to the existing concrete structures that we have inside the building.

Both for fairly small amounts of downtime, we can install crushers that have more installed horsepower capacities are more efficient. They deliver a final particle size, which makes sure the mills are fed with the right material to run at full capacity in the ball mill circuit.

And this was a culmination of several studies that have taken place for the last couple of years. I think the time was exactly right for us to make this investment while mining is in a bit of a down cycle. And we have access to these pieces of equipment with relatively low lead times.

Dalton Baretto

Thanks, Mike. So what do you expect in terms of improve reliability? And like how comfortable are you with guiding to 57,000 pounds per day?

Mike Wickersham

But we are very confident. What we see is we look at the [Indiscernible] chart of downtime events, both planned events and unplanned events. This investment in the primary bottlenecks in the value chain starting with a fine crushing plant. There are also some bottlenecking activities that are taking place in the ball mills. We are very confident this is the solution that the value chain needs to run at full capacity reliably.

Dalton Baretto

Okay, great. And then just maybe switching gears to Cozamin, some pretty splashy drill results there last night. On the site - you started guiding to 50 to 55 million pounds in 2021 onwards. Can you tie the two together for me? Just how much of the 50 to 55 is based on some of the new drill results, do you see upside to that number, maybe mine life extension?

Mike Wickersham

Well, I think first and foremost, with the opening of the ramp, we know we can hit 50, 55 with the current reserve. What the drill results really give you is then sustaining that throughput for a longer mine life. And I think key to that is where we are drilling now the vein is approximately 60% wider than - so we expect to have a lot bigger scopes in the future.

And if you look at the heat map on Slide 7, as I alluded to earlier, there is a lot more heat outside of the reserves than it is inside of the reserves. So we are going to attain the 50 million to 55 million pound output by only increasing the throughput to 30%. And that is not - we believe is not even coming close to stressing our mill. So it is just a matter of breaking - surface.

We are head on all of the access, and all of the capital projects. The ventilation to support this, the ramp to support it. We currently have the highest inventory of developed access to ore bodies in the mines history. So I think we are well settled.

Dalton Baretto

Okay, great. Thanks. And just maybe one last one on Santo. Darren, can you give us some sort of a sneak peek in terms of what you are looking at in terms of shared infrastructure? How much CapEx you are looking to trade for OpEx that sort of thing?

Darren Pylot

Yes, infrastructure sharing. We have been working on and is ongoing is around port sharing, water delivery sharing, we are looking at different options in terms of lowering CapEx by trading off the - as I said the CapEx to OpEx in terms of user fees imports, obviously you would be looking at a turnkey build with a fixed price contract.

So all those things are in the works and whatever comes to fruition will be included in the technical report that will be as I mentioned on the call, coming out in Q1, which will reflect better power costs and some other savings and as well as the cobalt project.

Dalton Baretto

Perfect. That is all for me guys. Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Craig Hutchison at TD Bank. Please go ahead.

Craig Hutchison

Hi guys, a few questions for me. Just in terms of the production ramp up at Cozamin that the target of 50 million pounds and when do you guys think you can actually be there, is that a target for 2021 or you think there will be some more ramp up time and were looking more like 2022?

Raman Randhawa

Crag I think it is going to be fairly quick, because really as Brad spoke about all of this is a traffic exercise underground. Right now we currently have our ramp going down the deepest part of the mines and the truck have to go up and down in the same time ramp.

And so what we are really creating is just a one-way loop for the same amount of trucks to do the same amount of haul just in a much more organized fashion. As we said, the mill is already sized and ready to go for up to 4000 tons per day, really what we are doing now is, we are not just operating the mill for the first five or six days of the month and the difference will be we will be filling the mill every day.

So there will be a little bit of I guess maintenance practice upgrade, because we are going to have to do maintenance more efficiently than they have and there will be a traffic exercise underground, but we don't see a large ramp up, because there is really not a lot to do to achieve that difference other than just deliver the ore from underground.

So maybe it will be a couple of months Maxx to get kind of get things organized and we are hoping to get the schedule completed a little earlier and give us that time at the end of next year, so we can hit it fairly close to the start of the year at the full rate.

Craig Hutchison

And just in terms of that target of £50 million to £55 million based on what you guys have seen in the drill results to-date, how many years you think you could produce at those levels. I mean I know your target is to extend the reserve here up to 2030, but is it realistic to think you could be an asset production range for that period of time.

Raman Randhawa

Absolutely, we have run mine plan on the resource and the reserve treating it equally as an internal exercise to support this capital investment we are making. And we see eight to 10 years, no problem. If you look at the Slide 6 there is a lot of white space there that doesn't include any of the drill holes that are outside of the colored areas. So we are aiming obviously to push it beyond 10 years.

Craig Hutchison

And that is at the £50 million to £55 million.

Raman Randhawa

Yes. At that sustain rate.

Craig Hutchison

And just in terms of you are going to be producing a fair bit of silver there, I think 1.4 million to 1.5 million ounces, would you guys consider a silver stream at today's prices, do some of the proceeds of perhaps buy back stock to funds some of your organic growth potential into the valley.

Brad Mercer

We are definitely going to evaluate what a stream would bring in for proceeds what it is worth. Absolutely there is tier one asset as you guys know very low cost profile and it is one of the few assets around that can afford to do this over stream.

So I’m not going to commit to one, but definitely we are going to evaluate with this new resource and reserve and these drill results that what that value could be, because when we look at silver streams out there and the amount we see in excess of $100 million upfront in terms of silver proceeds, and our market cap isn't much more than that. And that really only equates to 8% of our overall revenue for Capstone. So something we definitely have to look at.

Craig Hutchison

And then one last question for me, I think you guys trimmed your CapEx for this year. Could you just provide some context to what was cut out?

Raman Randhawa

From a capital guidance perspective, I think our guidance for the Cozamin ramp up had both six to eight million as you know, and then it is fed into 2020 as well. So the Cozamin expansion project now is going to total five million to six million total, there is some savings there. And on Pinto Valley we reduced and deferred some capital, between PCRs something that we can push out into next [indiscernible] for placements.

Craig Hutchison

Thanks guys. Alright thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Orest Wowkodaw at Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Orest Wowkodaw

Hi good morning. Just digging a bit deeper on the Cozamin expansion. I just want to make sure I understand the parameters a little bit better. When you talk about this £50 million to £55 million a year. Does that assume the expanded mill throughput rate of 3,800? And I guess where I'm going with that, I mean, in order to get that kind of production, we need to see I think a sustainable copper grade above 1.8% maybe even close to 1.9%. Am I missing something here or you got confident in the higher grade?

Brad Mercer

No, Orest, you are not missing anything, that is exactly what we need to do. And because you will see by the resource and there is two things, one that all of the drill results are higher grade than what is in the current reserve. And secondly, remember, right now we are mining zinc to fill the mill. And the zinc is obviously lowering the copper grade.

Well, we won't be mining any more zinc, we will be putting the mill through with just all copper. So that copper grade comes out because although we are doing the same copper content, the greatest diluted with the zinc that is going to be milled currently. So that is the one piece you are probably missing is the zinc will be displaced by more copper.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. But even when I look at your current resource grade, I think it is only 1.5%. So you are basically been expecting to - that the current drilling is going to significantly improve that?

Brad Mercer

That resource includes all resources for the mine and that includes the zinc, ore body as well.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. So then post 2021 should we assume effectively zero zinc, zero lead?

Brad Mercer

It is not exactly zero, but it would be, I think, much less impact. The byproduct credits are going to be mostly silver. It will certainly always be some zinc in this but much, much less and very minor amounts of lead.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. Do you think you would get paid? Is there enough to even get paid on the zinc or lead?

Brad Mercer

Yes, absolutely. In our internal calculations, we are looking at I think -.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. Thank you very much.

Darren Pylot

Orest, just to go on one more thing, if you remember we had discovered San Rafael, which is a zinc rich zone. And we took advantage of trying to mine more zinc, while prices were elevated. And essentially it was a three-year program that will be coming to an end. But if you look back historically in the mine. We have always produced a copper con, zinc con, lead con. And that the zinc production will be back down to a much more lower level. Because there is some things with the copper and we always have produced three different concentrates that goes into it.

Raman Randhawa

Okay, great. Thanks for the color Darren.

Your next question comes from Stefan Ioannou at Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

Stefan Ioannou

Great. Thanks very much guys. Great to see the cost reduction programs bearing fruit. Just wondering though, that the cost - the quarter-over-quarter cost increase at Pinto Valley, how should we be thinking of that and is it just sort of one-time blip stuff or is it ongoing additional unscheduled maintenance that we may see until that crushing upgrade is fully in and so on and so forth.

Darren Pylot

What you saw in third quarter is exactly the opportunity we are focused on with this capital investment. The challenge that we have is if we try to Push more tons without making this improvement in buying more modern crushing equipment, what we will see is increased costs overtime. So now is the time for us to bring in this new kit that has better reliability and runs at lower costs.

And we had a really good cost performance in first quarter and second quarter. And the mine has been below budget for costs and above budget for tons the entire year. But that is the area we need to focus on, in processing with this low intensity capital investment that really hits on the bottom line for delivering more tons reliably, and lowering maintenance costs.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay, got it. Thanks very much, guys.

There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Jerrold Annett

Well, thank you everybody for all your questions and for joining us today. Please don't hesitate as always to contact us with any further questions. Have a good day.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines.