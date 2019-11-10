Eurozone Services PMIs And GDP Forecast - Technical Recession Ahead At Best

We should be looking to invest elsewhere, or at least differently.

There's little to no room for the European Central Bank to loosen monetary policy any more and coordinated fiscal responses aren't going to happen.

We have our second set of forward looking statistics for the eurozone and they show likely technical recession in this coming quarter.

It's looking like a eurozone recession

We should distinguish between recession - two quarters of falling output - and technical recession - a recorded fall in output. The eurozone as a whole - not just German industrial production - looks like it will meet that second definition in the near future. Manufacturing already is, Germany probably already is, it's the extension of this to the whole eurozone which is new.

What we do about it is the problem of course. The ECB doesn't really have any room left to loosen monetary policy. Fiscal policy remains the province of the nation states. It therefore has to be us changing our investing pattern that deals with it.

As I've suggested before, property in the periphery seems like the best move.

German industrial production

We have the figures for German industrial production:

German industrial production was worse than expected in September, decreasing by 0.6% m/m following an upwardly revised 0.4% increase in August. Production also fell in yearly terms by 4.4%; this was the 11th month in a row of year-on-year declines. With September’s data, the third quarter finished on a negative note, decreasing 1.1% q/q.

Note that this is a backward looking indicator. It's a recording of what has already happened. But our forward-looking indicators are worse, as we recorded when they came out a couple of days ago.

Note some statistical details. Industrial production is manufacturing plus mining and energy. And even in Germany those don't make a majority of the economy; services are still a much larger sector. But the numbers there, while better, aren't cheerful.

Germany services PMI

We have our forward looking indicator for German services:

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Germany Services PMI Business Activity Index – which is based on responses to a single question asking about changes in the volume of business activity compared with one month previously – registered 51.6 in October. This was up slightly from September's three-year low of 51.4 (and above the preliminary 'flash' estimate of 51.2), but still one of the weakest readings seen since the current upturn began in mid-2013.

That's still expansionary but only just:

(Germany services PMI from IHS Markit)

Eurozone composite PMI

If we look at the overall number for the eurozone - the composite PMI which is the services plus manufacturing ones properly weighted - we're at and about level pegging:

The IHS Markit Eurozone PMI® Composite Output Index improved during October, but remained close to the crucial 50.0 no-change mark. The index recorded 50.6, up from 50.1 in September and slightly better than the earlier flash reading of 50.2, but still signalling a rate of growth that was amongst the weakest seen in the past six and-a-half years.

(Eurozone PMI from IHS Markit)

And, given all the recent news, level pegging doesn't look so bad and it's also not a recession, technical or not.

However, GDP Forecast

We also have, from the same source, the GDP nowcast, or forecast, for the eurozone area:

The early signal from our dynamic-factor model points to a shallow fall in economic output across the euro area in Q4. If our contraction estimate for Germany in the third quarter comes to pass, we would see the recession here extend into year-end. By contrast, the robust performance in France is expected to persist, while slight growth is apparent for Italy at this early stage of the nowcast cycle. The eurozone Composite Output PMI recorded 50.6 in October, broadly signalling stagnation. However, it is within the forward-looking components where real signs of weakness lie as new business fell for a second successive month. We are currently projecting a fractional decline in economic activity of -0.03% for the fourth quarter in the euro area, reflecting the soft fundamentals seen within October survey data.

That is, technical recession, if not a full blown one.

My view

I've long said that the basic problem with the single currency is that it means, by definition, a single interest rate policy for economies at different stages in the cycle and requiring different monetary policy. This isn't the place to then insist that it's a bad economic and political idea - here we're interested in investment.

So, let us turn this to our advantage. All eurozone countries are going to have the same interest rate policy. That is going to remain considerably expansionist as we're on, across the area, the cusp of recession. However, not all economies need it.

Thus there are areas which should be having a tighter monetary policy but won't be having it. Our exploitation should thus be to invest in those places which are having monetary policy too loose for their own economic circumstances.

The investor view

I've said before that real estate in the periphery would be a good idea. Portugal and Ireland coming to mind, both economies doing well and really not requiring base rates below zero (to give an example, my own mortgage in Portugal is currently 1.5% above a negative Euribor. That tends to goose real estate values.).

We can take this further. France is doing relatively well in this environment with real GDP growth. Consumer facing stocks will do well in a low interest rate environment in such circumstances.

My point here is not the specific detail of what to invest in, rather, the logical point to be made.

The eurozone requires the same monetary policy across differing economies. The status of the whole means that monetary policy is going to be loose, expansionary, for some time yet. The trick therefore is to be investing in those places and sectors that don't need loose monetary policy but are getting it anyway.

Peripheral real estate is an example of this, not the specific and only recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.