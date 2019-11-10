Sogou's Q3 2019 Operating Metrics Continue To Improve

(Sogou's Mobile Keyboard App boasts 464 million daily active users.)

Despite playing second fiddle to Baidu (BIDU) in China's online search market, Sogou (SOGO) has done an excellent job managing its business during challenging macro-economic conditions. As mentioned in my prior article, Sogou's operating metrics had already indicated the company was past a business trough. Recently released third quarter earnings further showed Sogou's businesses were slowly regaining positive momentum. Sogou's high cash position, positive cash flow, and accelerating earnings make it a relatively low-risk long-term play on China's still developing internet industry.

Third Quarter Earnings

Relative to Wall Street expectations, Sogou's third quarter non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beat estimates by $0.03 while revenues marginally surpassed analysts' estimates by 2%. Sogou's results were reported in USD, which undercut the strength of its recent business turnaround. Since Sogou conducts business in RMB and does not consume USD, it would be more relevant to evaluate its revenues in RMB currency. The following tables shows the growth rate difference between reported USD revenues and actual RMB figures.

Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Search Revenues USD $255.30 $276.80 $234.20 $276.20 $288.23 Y/Y Growth 13.16% 12.02% 6.26% 2.07% 6.52% Search Revenues RMB 1738.59 1912.69 1578.51 1883.68 2014.73 Y/Y Growth 15.71% 17.10% 12.61% 9.11% 16.70%

(Data taken from SOGO's quarterly results. Revenue figures in millions. USD/RMB exchange rates based on Sogou's stated rates in each respective earnings report.)

As the table above shows, Sogou posted almost 17% annual revenue growth in its core online search business. In contrast Baidu's core business adjusted revenues were only up 2% annually. Typically during economic slowdowns, market leaders gain share at the expense of their smaller competitors. Sogou's ability to outgrow Baidu during a challenging macro-economic period suggest Chinese internet users have accepted Sogou's platform as a viable online search alternative.

In the mobile ecosystem, Sogou actually has an edge over Baidu. Baidu's mobile app posted impressive 25% annual growth with daily active users [DAU] reaching 189 million. Sogou's Mobile Keyboard saw 14% annual growth with DAUs reaching 464 million. In Sogou's Q3 earnings conference call, management stated voice requests rose 67% annually to 830 million daily making it the largest voice app in China.

Continued Operating Metrics Improvements

While beating headline numbers is nice, Sogou's under the hood results were even more impressive. First traffic acquisition costs[TAC] continued to decline as a percentage of search revenues to the lowest levels since 2018. Furthermore, management stated that TAC would continue to trend down in the fourth quarter.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 TAC $111.90 $135.70 $135.20 $149.90 $143.10 $146.30 $143.70 TAC/Search Revenues 50.77% 50.15% 52.96% 54.15% 61.10% 52.97% 49.86%

(Data taken from SOGO's quarterly results. TAC figures in millions of USD.)

One positive arising from Sogou's business slowdown during the past year has been the company's focus on keeping costs under control. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses have continued to trend lower since the year ago quarter. Combined with lower TAC ratios that lifted gross margin, operating margin rose to the highest level in two years.

Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Total Revenues $276.57 $297.79 $252.72 $303.62 $314.89 Revenues Ex. TAC $141.37 $147.89 $109.62 $157.32 $171.19 Gross Profit $102.95 $111.72 $68.07 $107.75 $125.61 Gross Margin 37.22% 37.52% 26.93% 35.49% 39.89% Operating Expenses $109.74 $99.34 $80.05 $96.12 $98.24 Operating Expense Percentage 39.68% 33.36% 31.68% 31.66% 31.20% Operating Margin -2.46% 4.16% -4.74% 3.83% 8.69%

(Data taken from SOGO's quarterly results. All dollar figures in millions of USD.)

Final Thoughts

Sogou still has a lot of potential earnings growth moving forward. As noted, operating metrics should continue to improve slightly which will lift its net income margin. With the monetization of its mobile app just starting, it would be difficult to gauge how much incremental revenue and margin improvements could be realized in the next several quarters. The company's hardware segment also just entered into a new product cycle which resulted in 25% annual growth. Since current Wall Street estimates are apparently only assuming constant operating metrics, there is a lot of potential for Sogou to continually surprise to the upside.

However, investors need to keep in mind the global macro-economic picture has not improved to the degree all time highs in US market indexes suggest. While most of the world's major economies are still growing, rates are still decelerating. The mere deceleration of Chinese GDP growth from 6.6% in 2018 to 6% in the third quarter 2019 has wreaked havoc for many Chinese company's financials.

Although there may be some agreement between the US and China to essentially enter into a near term trade truce, it is clear in my opinion both economies have entered into a period of unavoidable economic decoupling. Uncertainty regarding future relations between the world's two largest economies will undoubtedly affect business investments and cap any potential “V” bottom recovery witnessed in past cycles. For this reason, investors should remain cautious and not pay premiums for any investment.

With around $3.00 per share in net cash position and a year to date cumulative free cash flow of $0.36 per share, Sogou is trading at roughly 7x free cash flow at the enterprise level. Based on current $0.31 in non-GAAP EPS estimate for 2020, its forward P/E ratio is about 17. Relative to the US stock valuations, SOGO is undervalued given its potential long term growth. However, relative to US-listed Chinese peers that have been equally punished by escalating US/China trade tensions, Sogou is fairly valued as a long-term investment for those who believe the company's ability to monetize its assets will be greater than current macro-economic headwinds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.