XLU Weekly: Price Discovery Lower To 61.48s As Structural Breakdown Unfolds From All-Time Highs

This week’s auction saw a sell-side breakdown from balance at all-time highs before breaching major structural support at 63s.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLU price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for sell-side activity within the context of last week’s late sell excess, 64.50s-64.30s. This week’s primary expectation did play out as price discovery lower developed to 63s, major support, into Monday’s close. Buyers trapped there amidst selling interest as a sell-side breakdown developed into Thursday’s trade, driving price lower to 61.48s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling 61.75s.

04-08 November 2019:

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 63.04s, near major support where buying interest emerged into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a sell-side breakdown attempt developed early in Tuesday’s trade. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 62.45s, where minor buy excess emerged amidst buying interest, halting the sell-side sequence. Minor price discovery higher developed to 62.85s before large, two-sided trade emerged into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction, albeit briefly, as retracement higher to 63.12s developed, re-testing the prior major support area. The buy-side failed to drive price higher back through the breakdown area, developing balance, 63.12s-62.69s, before buying interest emerged into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a gap lower open developed in Thursday’s trade, driving price aggressively lower, achieving a stopping point, 61.60s. Minor buy excess developed there as sellers trapped, halting the sell-side sequence and developing balance, 61.60s-62.10s, into Thursday’s close where selling interest emerged. Thursday’s late sellers held the auction as price discovery lower developed to 61.48s ahead of Friday’s close, settling 61.75s.

This week’s auction did see the primary expectation play out as last week’s sell excess held before a sell-side breakdown developed through major support to 61.48s. Within the larger context, this week’s auction sees a sell-side breakdown through major structural support, 63s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to this week’s unsecured low, 61.48s. Buy-side failure at this key area would target key demand clusters below, 60.50s-60.13s/59.20s-58.70s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this key area would target key supply clusters above, 62.60s-63.10s/64s-64.50s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is sell-side. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) is now sell-side barring sell-side failure at 64s.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Utility Sector Bullish Percent Index has seen the beginning of a downtrend from all-time highs formed in Aug-Sep 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have seen recent rising bullish breadth. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Intermediate term structure shifts sell-side as bullish breadth declines amidst what is likely sector rotation out of utilities.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.