Pennon: One Man's Waste Is Another Man's Gold

The value of its fast-growing waste management business is just starting to be realized, thanks to increasing importance of recycling in the UK.

Income investors have traditionally looked to utility stocks, thanks to their predictable and often regulated returns, and this is no different in the UK. But with the threat of nationalization and a potentially tougher regulatory environment in 2020 hanging over them, UK utilities have until recently been quite out of favor. Sentiment is slowly changing, and National Grid plc (NGG) is up about 10% since I wrote about it in September.

There is another UK utility dividend play I like and that is Pennon (OTCPK:PEGRF). It offers something a bit different than the other UK utilities. The group is a combination of regulated water through its South West Water core and Viridor, its high-value but underappreciated non-regulated waste management growth engine.

Viridor

Viridor contributes more than half of the company's overall revenue and a third its underlying EBITDA. Underlying EBITDA from Viridor grew almost 20% to £179m in financial year 2018-19.

There are two important factors at play for waste management growth in the UK. First, the UK landfill is approaching capacity, and two sites have closed this year. This means there is a greater emphasis on recycling in the UK. Second, last year, China banned imports of waste, which in turn caused the price of recyclable materials to crash. Businesses with waste management processing capacity have thus started to reap the benefits. Viridor has been in a prime position, benefiting from the £1.5bn invested in facilities which turn waste into power and heat. Underlying EBITDA from such facilities surged from £34m in 2014-15 to £155m in 2018-19. Viridor's growth is set to continue as three plants ramp up and its Avonmouth plant comes on stream. A further three facilities are in the pipeline as management expects an annual gap of 7m tonnes between combustible waste and waste-energy capacity until 2035. This is a real growth industry, and investors will look to load up as this perfectly fits the "E" for Environment in ESG requirements.

Fantastic plastic

Viridor's £65m plastic processing plant aims to monetize manufacturers' demand for recycled plastic pellets, as the UK government considers taxing plastic packaging. Viridor will be expanding capacity by 80,000 tonnes. At present the majority of Viridor's plastic waste is sold to third parties, but this will soon be processed internally with gross margins from the reprocessed plastic estimated to be around 100%. With around 85% of inputs and 75% of offtake already contracted, the facility provides clear visibility on earnings growth from 2021.

A water business that shouldn't be ignored

Viridor's waste management growth is impressive, but the South West Water business provides the foundation upon which Pennon is built. Pennon is achieving an impressive double-digit "Return On Regulated Equity" - RORE - during the latest five-year regulatory pricing cycle which ends early next year. The 11.8% RORE in 2019 was driven by lower-than-expected interest costs and delivering £237m in operational efficiencies.

The next five-year pricing period which starts next year is expected to be tougher. Ofwat (the economic regulator of the water sector in England and Wales) is due to announce new pricing in December and the allowed profits are expected to fall. A draft determination suggested a base return of 4.6% on capital, down from 6%. According to UK media reports, RBC Capital Markets expects Pennon to remain a top RORE performer in the UK's water sector. Thanks to Pennon's track record, its plans have been fast tracked, reducing the waiting time around the price review outcome of its water pricing regime for the next five-year regulatory pricing cycle. Ofwat intends to publish its final determinations for Price Review 19 at 7am GMT on Monday 16 December 2019.

With the UK facing an election on December 12th, a risk is that Jeremy Corbyn wins power. He has said he wants to nationalize many sectors of the economy including the country's water utilities. But the Global Investor thinks the chances of this happening now to be quite low now. However, Pennon is trying to improve its social standing or, to put it another way, "the issue of misaligned interests between customers and shareholders". Subject to shareholders' approval, the company has proposed a "New Deal" that would return up to £25m worth of outperformance benefits from the current price period back to customers. Luckily for shareholders, this isn't a unilateral public relations exercise; they can get to decide if this social investment is worth the cost.

Free Cash Flow

Pennon's recent investment of £208m in waste-to-energy plants pushed net debt to £3.1bn for the year ending March 2019, up 10% year on year. On the other hand, investment in South West Water fell to £154m. This caused its ratio of debt to regulatory capital value to drop down to 59%, below that of Ofwat's leverage target of 62.5%, but in line with the regulator's likely future target of 60%. Management has guided that spending on energy-recovery facilities has peaked, and the company is forecast to produce positive free cash flow from next year.

Maximizing Shareholder Value

Management has also identified ways to maximize shareholder value by trying to better monetize Viridor. Following a review of its strategy in September, Pennon has stated it could sell a stake in its energy-recovery portfolio or even split its water and waste businesses. Analysts at Deutsche Bank have suggested Viridor alone is worth £3.2bn, close to the market value of Pennon's market capitalization. Selling a stake in Viridor or spinning it off would give greater visibility around its true value, and as this plan gains traction, this hidden value should start to be better appreciated by the stock market ahead of time. A regulated water supplier may be boring, but it's certainly not worthless. As the market starts to realize the true value of Pennon's "sum of parts," current investors should be handsomely rewarded.

Dividends

Regardless of what happens with Viridor in the short term, management has committed to maintaining its 10-year policy of increasing payouts by 4% above the UK's Retail Price Index inflation to 2020. Currently, the UK RPI is 2.4%, so this implies a dividend growth of around 6.4%. Even if regulated water returns are pressured, Viridor's growth is likely to more than make up for this, meaning the next year's planned dividend growth is quite safe.

Conclusion

Year to date, Pennon's stock price is up about 25% and it trades at 17x consensus earnings for 2019-20. The Global Investor believes this is a very reasonable multiple given the probable income and earnings growth available to investors, not to mention the potential ESG-related multiple expansion. This is a buy and hold stock, which is to be revisited once management's Viridor monetization plans have been confirmed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PEGRF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.