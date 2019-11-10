Top Down Dictums Measured Digitally Are Not Designed To Win - Weekly Blog # 601

There is hardly an organized force today that does not mandate total compliance with the words and power delivered from those at the top to those on the bottom.

After producing our 600th blog, I was prepared for more of the same numbers-oriented thought processes. However, life is full of surprises and mine included spending the last five days as a patient in the Overlook Medical Center in Summit, New Jersey. I was a victim of the Adenovirus F 41/42, which is somewhat like Pneumonia, but different. During my many sleepless nights, I thought about the life lessons from my experience in the US Marine Corps and as a junior analyst at a trust bank. Those experiences helped prepare me to recognize the mistakes made through top-down decision-making using digital analysis.

There is hardly an organized force today that does not mandate total compliance with the words and power delivered from those at the top to those on the bottom. Usually, this means segregating people and strategies into narrow boxes through identified digital differences. We see this in religion, political parties, non-profits, corporations and sports. In each of these human activities, we assign labels like believer, progressive, conservative, socially responsible, gender, left-handed hitter, or growth stock manager.

Organizations marshal their people and resources to deploy them in the chessboard of life using these differences. Notice, we tend to play down whether a person is particularly competent or nice, or has a good set of morals. Sometimes this leads to extreme or unwise behavior. For example, as a young father of little league children, I watched some fathers urging their children to hit left handed in baseball, because it was mathematically accurate that left handed hitters had a shorter run to first base than the more numerous right handed hitters. Not much attention was paid to the young player's skill, either at bat or in the field. Getting on base, however, more than satisfied the father, regardless of what it did to the young person.

I saw an analogous event while I was a communication platoon commander in the USMC. I commanded forty-two mostly young Marines. These marines fit into the Table of Organization of the Corps, which in theory enables every such unit to have the same capability as every other. Each Marine is also considered equivalent to any other, any place in the world. As was often the case, my young marines and their slightly older non-commissioned officers quickly showed me the different skill sets of the troops. If we were laying down a wire network, some marines were quick to use the paths and roads in the area. Others took more time and strung their lines in hiding, preventing them from being disrupted by their own or enemy movements. We had a few marines that were champion tinkerers and could make old equipment better than new.

As a junior analyst at a trust bank in a bull pen of other analysts, we produced multi-page reports for the trust officers so that they could pick out a few lines for their customers. When I looked at my fellows, I noticed a few who were quite plugged into the brokerage community and were quite good at finding promising new issues. Others recommended unexciting stocks that rarely went down more than the market. Some analysts found companies that had prior problems and had solved them, or at least largely addressed the issues.

Clearly, each of us were different and could have been used differently. Recently, I have been involved with a few non-profits and corporations who wish to appeal to clients through various ESG actions. For the most part, these groups don't have in-house investment experience, so they follow a "check the box" strategy in terms of age, gender, or ethnicity. In a discussion with a consultant pushing for more women on boards, she never once mentioned an applicable skill set. I pointed out that women have risen to responsible positions for some time and provided an example. In the 1990s, before I sold the data bank to Reuters Group, three out of our five offices were managed by women with responsibility for the bulk of the employees. They were not in these positions because they were women, but just happened to be the most qualified people for the job.

Our principal job is to select and manage a portfolio of mutual funds for clients. When we got started, there were relatively few funds and competitive leagues. We developed a large number, probably more were needed, and used those peer groups to help with investment selection. During short time periods, those portfolios with a good portion of their money in similar securities tended to lead or lag more diversified portfolios. For conservative longer-term holders, this approach may be preferable. There are times when how a fund handles significant sales or redemptions can make them attractive or unattractive. For example, if a fund that is growing needs to add new names to the roster, picking new names that are not as good as others in the portfolio may end up diluting the portfolio. On the other hand, a fund that is in net redemption can improve its long-term outlook by selling their less attractive names, increasing ownership in their better bets.

The value of particular people is more important than the labels that many put on them. People make the difference, not the labels.

