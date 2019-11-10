Archer Ltd (ARHVF) Management on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Archer Ltd (OTCPK:ARHVF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Thank you, Dimitri. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for Archer's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

Moving to Slide 2. I would like to note that the information provided in today's call includes forward-looking statements as well as non-GAAP financial measures. I will summarize Archer's highlights from the third quarter before Dag will review operation and the financials. Before ending the call, I will open the line for questions.

Next slide, please. We continued to deliver strong margins. EBITDA once again landed above 10% for the fifth consecutive quarter, along with an EBIT of 5%. During the quarter, both our modular rigs were contracted for work starting in 2020. The market for modular rigs is growing as operators are entering a phase of final plugging and abandonment on certain assets. As recently announced and related to fourth quarter, we have signed a new 5-year contract for 3 rigs with YPF in Argentina. This contract ensures the upgrade of the rigs to 7,500 psi and puts us in a very competitive position. Further we secured a 15-month extension to Archer's existing platform drilling and maintenance services contract for Aker BP's Valhall and Ula platforms on the Norwegian continental shelf. The new contract commence 1st of October 2019 as a direct continuation of the existing contract. This extension ensures continuity of platform drilling operations and maintenance management services in the Aker BP platforms until the end of 2020.

Thank you, Kjell-Erik. Moving to Slide 4. Operating revenue in the quarter was $227.6 million, an increase of $13.9 million relative to the same quarter last year. EBITDA ended at $23.5 million or 10.3% of revenue. We reported a positive EBIT of $11.1 million versus $8.6 million in the same period last year. Despite a positive EBIT, we reported a net loss in the quarter of $57 million. This loss is mainly explained by a $32 million write-down of the book value QES as the slowdown in the U.S. shale market continues in addition to currency translation effects with no cash impact.

Next slide, please. Moving to Slide 5. Platform Drilling & Engineering revenue was in line with the previous quarter ending at $125.6 million. This represents an increase of $26 million relative to Q3 2018 or a 26% increase in the period. This revenue increase reflects the growth in number of operated platforms for Equinor in Norway, partly offset by abandoning platforms in the U.K. and the cessation of operation by Energean in Greece. EBITDA increased by $1.5 million relative to Q3 2018 and $1 million relative to the previous quarter.

CapEx spend increased in the quarter and was mainly related to getting the Archer Emerald ready for operations in New Zealand. As mentioned in the beginning of the call by Kjell-Erik, we are happy to announce a signed contract for the Modular Rig Archer Topaz. I will give more details on the contract in the next slide.

Furthermore, in the quarter, we managed to renew the contract with Aker BP for operations on the Valhall and Ula platforms for another 15 months. We are particularly excited by having Aker BP on our client list. As we participate in the working group, who are developing the rig of the future with increased automation. We are working on the engineering for the rig including establishment of new effective and safe processes and procedures. We have recently received notification from clients in Norway to man up for operations on 2 additional platforms, and we will hire about 200 new employees over the next 2 to 4 months. 2020 will be a very active year for Archer in Norway.

Furthermore, Engineering is experiencing a steady growth of activity on the back of increased activity offshore in the North Sea. Next slide, please. As mentioned, the Archer Topaz is now contracted to go back to work on the Heimdal platform, where we previously successfully worked in 2014, '15 and 2016. The fixed part of the 2 well contracts for Equinor is expected to start drilling in July next year, completing the P&A program within 4 months. Furthermore, 2-month additional periods could extend operational period with a further 4 months, bringing the total time on-site into 2021. The rig will then be warm and ready for other client engagements.

Next slide, please. Well Services delivered a 12% increase in revenue compared to the third quarter of 2018, ending at $29.8 million and roughly in line with previous quarter. EBITDA ended at 17.8% of revenue. New technology accounted for 22% of revenue for our Oiltools division, up marginally from the previous quarter. CapEx of $2.6 million is used to support further activity growth over the next months and years. Oiltools performed a record number of runs in the third quarter. One should note that increase in number of runs not directly translate into increased revenue. Wireline experienced a soft Q2 and Q3. Firstly as a result, our planned shutdown of client platforms in the North Sea and subsequently less client activity offshore as our main client in Norway are conducting a Coiled Tubing campaign. The average number of offshore hours in third quarter was reduced by 40% relative to the average in the first half of the year. We do expect Q4 activity to increase and be more in line with the first part of the year.

Wireline is working on several initiatives to reduce the cost base, which we are starting to see benefits from. Logging revenue, on the other hand, was solid, with an increase in number of runs in the quarter of 45% relative to the previous quarter. Next slide, please. Revenue was down 9% relative to the same quarter last year and 10% down relative to the second quarter. The quarter has been characterized by a large drop in currency value following the national primary election in August. And during the third quarter, the Argentine peso depreciated 26% versus the dollar. The currency drop, along with lower revenue, due to strike blocking accessing to the rig site in the South, has led to declines in revenue. EBITDA in the quarter was negatively impacted by country turmoil by approximately $2 million in the quarter. For more details, see Slide 15.

During the quarter, President, Macri initiated a freeze on fuel and crude price to consumers following a sharp depreciation of the peso following the primary election. The threshold price was subsequently increased somewhat. The freeze has had a negative impact on the appetite for drilling across the country as operators had to sell their production at below-market rate. With a new President being voted in to office last week, we are closely following what effect this will have on the activity level and foreign investment appetite in Argentina. We currently expect the volatile situation to continue into 2020 until the new government lays out its priorities.

Direct impact on Archer is 3 less rigs were in the fourth quarter in the North with 1 less drilling rig in the South. This is offset by an expected new pulling unit and work over rig becoming active in early 2020. In order to rightsize the organization to lower activity levels, we expect to book a restructuring charge of $5 million in the fourth quarter.

Next slide, please. On a positive note, the recently announced three recontracts with YPF in Vaca Muerta ensures the upgrade of three of our high-capacity rigs to 7,500 psi working for another five years. The contract opens up for two additional rigs that we -- that have been working for YPF for the last few years. With three rigs working, the estimated contract value is approximately $200 million.

Next slide, please. We move to Slide 10, we see Archer's development in key financial metrics over the last few quarters. Note the stable revenue and EBITDA over the last 5 quarters and EBITDA once again above 10%.

CapEx spend increased by close to $9 million in the quarter, ending at $14.8 million. The increase in CapEx is related to upgrade our rigs in Argentina for $8.1 million. Archer Emerald reactivation of $2.4 million and growth in new equipment in Oiltools totaling $2.6 million. We expect CapEx in the fourth quarter to be at similar levels. The large investments we are making now will drive profitable growth and also make sure activity for the 3 upgraded rigs.

Net debt increased by $26.8 million in the quarter, now at $606.8 million as a result of high CapEx investments and negative development in the working capital committed during the third quarter. The weak development in working capital during the third quarter is largely expected to be reversed in Q4.

Next slide, please. Third quarter revenue is 6.5% higher than a year ago. The volatile situation in Argentina necessitated some exceptional items in the quarter. This relates to the large currency movement, the strike and first step of redundancy payments. In total, these account for approximately $2 million in third quarter.

Reported EBITDA ended at $23.4 million, in line with the previous quarter, but down $1 million compared to last year. We report a positive EBIT of $11.1 million, which is in line with the previous quarter. As mentioned, the net loss of $56.6 million in the quarter can be explained by the large negative financial items in the quarter. The majority relates to a $32.4 million reduction in our carrying value of our investment in QES while $12.9 million related to a currency impact on an internal loan. All of these have no -- have 0 cash impact. The remaining losses are attributed to negative currency movements in the markets we operate, mainly unrealized noncash foreign exchange losses in Argentina. As explained previously, we are largely naturally hedged with our contract structure and the structure of our balance sheet, but volatile changes in the currency can have positive and adverse impacts.

Turning to the balance sheet on Slide 12. Total current assets decreased by $27.8 million in the quarter, mainly coming from a decrease in the cash balance as a result of negative working capital development during the quarter. The increased working capital commitment relates to high vendor payments during the third quarter in addition to increased project receivables on some large clients, especially in Argentina where clients have been slow to pay.

Total noncurrent assets decreased by $50.7 million, mainly related to the impairment and share of loss in QES of $32.4 million. In addition to the currency adjustment of goodwill resulting to a decrease of $10.3 million in the goodwill for the quarter.

Current liabilities increased by $449.7 million in the third quarter due to the reclassification of our main loan facility as short-term interest-bearing debt in the third quarter. The reasons for the reclassification of the facility is that our main facility has final maturity date end of September 2020. We have advanced discussions with our lenders on renewal of our facility.

Current liabilities decreased as a result of high vendor payments reducing accounts payable by $8.5 million and other current liabilities by $13.9 million in third quarter.

Noncurrent liabilities decreased $519 million in the quarter due to reclassifications mentioned above.

Thank you, Dag. Summing up, we expect strong, stable performance in Eastern Hemisphere, which accounts for 60% of our reported EBITDA. Lower activity and extraordinary costs related to reduction in workforce to match new activity level in Argentina will negatively impact results in Q4. Extraordinary items in the quarter is expected to be $5 million.

CapEx is still expected to be around 4% revenue over the full year 2019 following the contract awards for the modular rigs and the upgrade of the land rigs in Argentina.

Going into 2020, although it's too early to guide on, we expect strong cash flows to support that service. As such, we currently have advanced refinancing in discussions with our lending group.

With that, I will hand the call over to the operator for any questions. Dimitri, will you please open the line?

Okay. We appreciate everybody joining us for this quarter call, and we look forward to speaking to you next quarter. Thank you, and have a good day.

