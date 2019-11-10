KLA: Strong Metrology/Inspection Performance As Onto Innovation Slumps

In metrology/inspection business, Onto will hold less than a 7% share in 2019 with little chance of increasing its served available market.

Onto Innovation, formed from the merger of Rudolph Technologies and Nanometrics, significantly underperformed peers and the WFE market.

KLA (KLAC) recently reported its FY Q1 2020 results: GAAP EPS of $2.16 beat by $0.24. Revenue of $1.41B (+29.4% YoY) beat by $60 million.

Now that all pure-play metrology/inspection competitors have announced earnings, I wanted to present readers with the headwinds and tailwinds facing the company, and analyze its competitive strength among peers.

At the same time, I am initiating coverage of Onto Innovation (ONTO), which is the new name of a company formed by the merger of two companies: Rudolph Technologies and Nanometrics. Back on June 27, I discussed this merger in a Seeking Alpha article, “Nanometrics And Rudolph: A Merger For Survival.”

KLAC

KLAC manufactures and sells equipment used to monitor many of the 400 to 600 processing steps in the manufacturing of semiconductors, starting with a bare wafer, such as silicon, to a completed device. The company makes metrology systems used to measure parameters such as thin film thickness or linewidths, and inspection systems used to detect defects and monitor abnormalities in production.

Except for a small percentage of sales of non-metrology/inspection equipment that came with the acquisition of Orbotech, KLAC generates nearly 80% of revenue from metrology/inspection.

Tailwinds

One of the key factors that investors need to understand is that KLAC sells systems based on either capacity or technology purchases made by a semiconductor customer. In a capacity purchase, as a customer expands production of a particular chip, it would need to buy more of the same equipment to maintain consistent capacity utilization within a fab (in terms of wafers per minute).

With a technology purchase, a semiconductor company moving to the next technology node, say from 10nm to 7nm, would need to purchase more sophisticated equipment to measure and inspect the smaller dimensions.

The technology purchase is a key to KLAC, putting the company in the same category as ASML (ASML) and differentiating it from processing equipment companies such as Lam Research (LRCX) and Applied Materials (AMAT).

As semi companies move from 10nm to 7nm, they can choose between staying with DUV lithography and utilizing multiple patterning techniques of moving to costly EUV lithography and avoiding the costly multiple patterning. Both DUV and EUV lithography systems are made by ASML. For KLAC, it doesn’t matter (in a general sense) what lithography system to customer is using. It sells metrology/inspection for either methodology. This is a key tailwind, because as long as the semis move to smaller nodes, more sophisticated equipment is required.

Sales of LRCX and AMAT processing equipment, on the other hand, are impacted by whether customers are staying with DUV or moving to EUV lithography. The multiple patterning process required with DUV requires deposition and etch equipment. The need is eliminated with EUV.

Readers can learn more about DUV and EUV lithography and its impact on processing equipment sales in my March 19 Seeking Alpha article, “Canon's Nanoimprint Lithography: A Chink In ASML Holding's Armor.”

Another tailwind, noted by LRCX CEO Tim Archer in his earning call, was:

And finally, continuing strengthening in the China WFE as we've, kind of, seen increased strength throughout the year. So a combination of all those things, lead to our upward revision in WFE.

According to The Information Network's report, "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts," semiconductor equipment sales to Mainland China increased 42.4% QoQ while decreasing 11.3% YoY.

Total 3Q 2019 imports into Mainland China were $2.94 billion, up QoQ from $2.55 billion, but down YoY from $3.3 billion in 3Q2018.

Headwinds

Two headwinds impacting the sales of metrology/inspection equipment are:

Memory chip spending will be lackluster in 2020. The memory market has been in a period of oversupply throughout most of 2019. Further, chip prices started dropping, and memory manufacturers such as Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) curtailed investments in processing equipment and plant construction. As days of inventory have dropped for memory chip companies, as chip prices have stopped dropping, and as demand from 5G and cloud server companies resumes, we expect memory capex spend to drop just 5% in 2020.

Significant headwinds remain at the macro level with the China trade/technology embargo, which is negatively impacting global economies.

ONTO

Chart 1 shows that market share for these companies in 2018 is almost at the noise level of the $6 billion market, according to The Information Network's report, "Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing." Factor in KLAC with a 50% share, and Hitachi High Tech (OTC:HICTY) and Applied Materials with 10% each, and it is implausible for ONTO to increase its served available market (SAM) in the overall metrology/inspection market.

Chart 1

3Q Results

Chart 2 shows metrology/inspection system revenue growth for the current quarter results, and compares revenues for nine months of 2019 with those of 2018.

KLAC metrology/inspection revenues grew 1.0%, making it the only company to show positive growth YTD 2019 over 2018. ASML was next with -12.3% growth. ASML’s CEO Peter Wennink reported in the company’s recent earnings call:

HMI shipments were largely focused on the Memory business as voltage contrast applications in the 3D NAND space. That of course has been lackluster as we all know and especially for 2019. So, yes, that recovery of that sales number will of course happen when the Memory market and especially the 3D NAND market, comes back.

Nova Measuring (NVMI) was next with YTD systems revenues -17.1% over 2018. QoQ revenues were up 3% but decreased 17% YoY.

ONTO had YTD revenues of -17.6%. If we look at the individual components, Rudolph reported metrology/inspection revenues down 0.2% QoQ and down 21.3% YoY. Nanometrics fared somewhat better. Revenues were up 14.5% QoQ but down 31.6% YoY.

Chart 2

Table 1 shows data for Nanometrics and Rudolph from 2013 to 2018, and for the combined revenues for ONTO for YTD 2019. A key focal point is a comparison of YoY growth for each company versus YoY growth for the entire wafer front end (WFE) market to see how these companies performed against the overall semi cap industry.

Nano metrics (NANO) beat the WFE in three out of the five years while Rudolph (RTEC) beat WFE on only two of five years. Equally important, the WFE average YoY growth was 15.2%. This compares with NANO’s average five-year growth of 21.8%, while RTEC has been erratic with an average five-year growth of just 0.9%.

For YTD 2019, OPTO is down -17.6% YTD, as has been shown in Chart 2 above. But most important, besides underperforming most of the metrology/inspection competition, the company underperformed the WFE YTD of just -10.9% (preliminary).

Investor Takeaway

As semiconductor manufacturers continue to introduce chips with smaller dimensions (10nm/7nm/5nm) the metrology/inspection market will benefit, regardless of whether the lithography system used to produce the chips is DUV or EUV. Additional headwinds for the sector are improved foundry capex spend, improvements in China 2019 spending although 2020 may be flat, and the possibility of improvements in NAND spending. But don’t tell that to Micron longs because of a recent cut in earnings from UBS.

KLAC is the only company that showed positive YTD revenues. ONTO continues to underperform, despite the merging of Rudolph Technologies and Nanometrics to form ONTO. Hence, my June 27 Seeking Alpha article: “Nanometrics And Rudolph: A Merger For Survival.”

That is also why I question this merger - because Nanometrics had the more competitive products and better financials than Rudolph. Nano metrics would have been better served by an acquisition. In the above referenced article, I noted:

There are several startups gearing to compete against market leader KLAC. FemtoMetrix (Irvine, CA), uses Optical Second Harmonic Generation, a non-destructive, contactless, optical characterization method to characterize surfaces, interfaces, thin-films, as well as bulk properties of materials. Already, FemtoMetrix has completed its first round of equity financing in a deal led by Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) Venture Division and SK Hynix Ventures (OTC:HXSCL), and announced a license agreement with Boeing (BA). This type of new technology will eventually compete against KLAC.

