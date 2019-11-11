Retirement Advisor: Is The Retirement Crisis Overstated? (Podcast)

Summary

A new report by the Empower Institute, called “The Over-Stated Retirement Crisis,” challenges the generally dim view of Americans’ retirement readiness.

Its key argument is that, as a percentage of employee wages, retirement assets which stood at 48% in 1975 have shot up to 337% in 2017.

This is great news indeed, but I think the report suffers from a lack of analysis of the explosion in consumer financial liabilities during that time frame.