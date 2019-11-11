Retirement Advisor: Is The Retirement Crisis Overstated? (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
A new report by the Empower Institute, called “The Over-Stated Retirement Crisis,” challenges the generally dim view of Americans’ retirement readiness, citing a massive growth in retirement assets over the past several decades.
This podcast (7:12) counters that a massive increase in consumer liabilities over the same period confirms there is a crisis, but argues that advisor encouragement of asset growth can compensate for today’s excess of consumer credit.