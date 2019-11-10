Big Play Potential For Natural Gas Bears As Persistent Cold Pattern Shows Signs Of Finally Breaking Down

Second surge of Arctic air to bring record-breaking cold temperatures to eastern two-thirds of the nation next week; warmer pattern in play afterwards.

EIA post bullish, less-than-expected inventory build for the week ending November 1; build of 34 BCF, more than 10 BCF less than the trade average of 45 BCF.

Investment Thesis

With there being stronger support of warmer changes/pattern change in the medium range, downside risk will outweigh upside potential for the week ahead.

Natural gas futures settle higher on Friday as investors weigh supply/demand balance

On Thursday, the December contract settled higher about 0.65% or 1.7 cents ($0.017) to $2.789/MMBtu. Further down the strip, the January contract settled up 1.4 cents ($0.014) to $2.873/MMBtu, the February contract settled up 0.5 cents ($0.005) to $2.822/MMBtu, and the March contract settled up 0.7 cents ($0.007) to $2.661/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month December contract over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished unchanged to $22.05.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 0.38% and 0.48% at $18.59 and $14.61, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 0.36% and 0.24% at $95.64 and $24.90, respectively.

EIA natural gas storage report shocks with a bullish, less-than-expected inventory build of 34 BCF for the week ending November 1

The Energy Information Administration released its weekly natural gas storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 34 BCF for the week ending November 1. This fell within, though in the low end, of the trading range of 35-51 BCF, and less than the consensus estimate of 45 BCF. The build of 34 BCF for the week ending November 1 is compared to the 63 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year average build of 57 BCF. Stockpiles now stand at 3,729 BCF vs. 3,199 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 3,700 BCF. The bullish or less-than-expected build decreased the surplus of current levels vs. last year and the five-year average. Stocks are now 530 BCF higher than last year and 29 BCF higher than the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of October 28-November 1.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Natural gas supply remains flat week over week while demand increases led by the increase in residential/commercial demand courtesy of colder weather

The EIA also released its weekly supply/demand data on Thursday afternoon for the week ending November 6. The data revealed that the average total supply of natural gas remained flat or the same as in the previous report week, averaging 99.5 Bcf/d. That put the year/year surplus at 7.8 BCF/d (99.5 BCF/d vs. 91.7 BCF/d). Meanwhile, total demand increased week over week 6.1 BCF/d from 87.3 BCF/d to 93.4 BCF/d for the week ending November 6, with the year/year surplus up 9 BCF/d (93.4 BCF/d vs. 84.4 BCF/d).

Marketed and dry natural gas production remained constant week over week. Meanwhile, demand rose sharply in residential and commercial sectors and fell across all other sectors. Total U.S. consumption of natural gas rose by 8% compared with the previous report week. In the residential and commercial sectors, consumption increased by 40% as generally below-average temperatures prompted widespread demand for space heating for the first time this season in the Lower 48 states. Natural gas consumed for power generation declined by 4% week over week, industrial sector consumption decreased by 3% week over week, and natural gas exports to Mexico decreased 1%. Figure 4 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas supply report for the week ending November 6.

Source: EIA

Figure 5 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas demand report for the week ending October 30.

Source: EIA

Figure 6 below is a graph showing the natural gas supply/demand balance over the past year.

Source: EIA

Record cold coming next week, but a pattern change with a warmer/milder outlook in the 8-15 day time frame (mid to late November) spells trouble for natural gas bulls

A cold pattern will continue to be the theme for the eastern two-thirds of the country over the next week as upper level ridging remains situated over western North America with downstream troughing in place east of the Rockies. Currently, much of the country is blanketed under cold/below normal temperatures after the first of two surges of Arctic air moved across the central and eastern U.S. Temperatures will briefly and quickly moderate this weekend amid a flux of mild Pacific air as winds/jet stream turns more zonal. On the heels of this brief moderation of temperatures will be a second stronger surge of Arctic air as the aforementioned upper level pattern supports a cross-polar flow pattern. This will allow for air to flow across the Arctic southward into Canada and into the Lower 48 giving a true Arctic air mass feel. The arrival of the Arctic front over the central, southern, and eastern U.S. will span from late this weekend through mid next week (Sunday through Wednesday). This will undoubtedly bring in the cold air mass of the season. Anomalies are expected to run 20-30+ degrees below average east of the Continental Divide. To further put things into perspective, next week's cold will be one for the books with more than 360 sites spanning across as many as 35 states at risk of record breaking cold temperatures.

Beyond Wednesday of next week, forecast models continue to suggest temperatures moderating and the potential for this persistent cold pattern to start breaking. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (November 10-15) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (November 16-21) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (November 19-24) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

Given the stronger support of this persistent cold pattern, breaking down/weather pattern change in the 8-15 day time frame suggests that major downside risk/selling pressure could be applied to natural gas especially since the market is heavily weighted net short positions, despite the record cold/strong demand that's anticipated next week. Look for prices to gap down to start the next week.

Expect a price range between $2.40 and $2.70 over the next week for the front-month December futures contract. UNG will trade between $17.50 and $21.50.

Figure 10 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 10: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 11 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 11: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 12 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 12: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.