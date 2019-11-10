Apache Is Gassed

Still, Apache is a stock investors should avoid. It will take time for the company to crawl out of the hole its dug for itself.

Cutting its Alpine High rig count from 5 to 2 rigs is a great step in the right direction. But why not reassign the other 2 rigs as well?

Apparently it took a weak Q3 FY19 EPS report for the company to finally admit its mistake in ramping up Alpine cap-ex and production.

In June of last year Seeking Alpha published an article that was critical of Apache Corp's (APA) world-class Alpine High discovery (see: Is Apache's Alpine Field All Wet?). The basic thesis was to avoid the stock because the significant investments in infrastructure and drilling required to bring Alpine online wasn't worth its predominately gassy production. The stock is down 40% since that article was published and the recent Q3 EPS report showed why:

When adjusted for items that impact the comparability of results, Apache reported a third-quarter loss of $108 million or $0.29 per share. Adjusted earnings were generally in line with expectations except for the impact of increased depreciation, depletion and amortization costs. This was primarily associated with a reduction in Alpine High reserves due to deteriorating natural gas liquids ("NGLs") and gas prices.

Apache's total adjusted production in Q3 was 391,000 boe/d. US production accounted for 266,000 boe/d. But note the press release was short on details for realized pricing (I can certainly understand why...). I even rooted around in the company's supplemental presentation and the slide below was as close as I could come to finding out what the returns were like in the Permian Basin for Apache:

Source: Q3 Supplemental Presentation

The headline on this slide is misleading because the excellent Brent margins are dwarfed by domestic production - which is ~68% of total production. The key metric for me is the reported $26/boe realized price for Permian production. That implies a domestic production profile that is very gassy - just as I predicted from the early Alpine well results. In fact, guidance for 2020 is for a domestic production split of 37%/26%/37% (oil, NGLs, and dry gas respectively). With only 37% of production being oil, that is one gassy production profile.

Unfortunately for shareholders, the company high levels of spending in the Permian and Alpine High throughout this year despite obvious expectations for very low realized pricing:

Source: Q3 Supplemental Presentation

As can be seen from the graphic above, out of a total $1.78 cap-ex spend through the first nine months of the year, 70% was allocated to the Permian Basin.

The good news is that apparently Apache management has finally gotten the message. The company had been running 5 rigs and 1 frack crew in Alpine High. But due - it says - to low gas and NGL pricing (what a surprise!) the company has reduced its Alpine rig count to 2 and will defer some Q4 completions into 2020. Those changes, combined with a reduced production outlook for a recent multi-well pad, resulted in a 5% decrease in Q4 Alpine High production guidance. From what I can tell, Apache shareholders would have been better off if the company reduced the Alpine rig count to zero and stopped completing any wells at all. But then again, that would make all the previous infrastructure investments in Alpine High look rather, well, rather foolish - right?

Summary & Conclusion

Next to overpaying for resources (ala Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)), the worst thing an energy CEO can do is to spend good money on growing production into a very weak price environment. Even worse is to spend lots of cash on infrastructure (pipelines, gas processing, etc. etc.) to do so. This is especially true if your production profile is weighted toward gas instead of oil. Yet that is exactly what Apache Corporation has done.

As they say, when you find yourself in a hole, quit digging! It will take some time for Apache to crawl out of the hole it has dug for itself. Investors should avoid the stock.

Conoco Phillips (COP) remains the class of the domestic E&P peer-group and is a superior alternative. Note COP's corporate wide realized price in Q3 was $47.07/boe ($21/boe over Apache's Permian results). The company has generated $4 billion in FCF so far this year and ended Q3 cash-rich with $8.4 billion of cash on hand ($7.40/share). COP recently raised its dividend by 38% and now yields 2.8%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much success with your investments.