Artis Disappoints The Street, But There Is Still Meat On This REIT

We think the company is focusing on the right things and a higher price seems highly probable.

Investors were likely disappointed that it was not rushing through the second NCIB.

Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) pulled back after its Q3-2019 results as investors hoping for a rapid sale of the company were left disappointed. This is incredibly short-sighted in our view and the stock has actually become more compelling due to the value-creating initiatives in place. We go through our thinking below.

Q3-2019 results

Ever since Artis has not been paying out every penny that it makes in dividends, i.e. since the dividend cut, it has really gotten its act together. It is as if a burden has been lifted off management and it is producing the best possible results. Artis had another very good quarter with same-property Net Operating Income (NOI) moving up by 2.0%. This was lower than the year-to-date number, but still good in the context of a sluggish Canadian market.

Source: Artis Q3-2019

Same-property NOI analysis by asset class showed that industrial properties on both sides of the border were sizzling hot.

Source: Artis Q3-2019

Funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) both increased on a per-share basis even though Artis disposed a lot of properties and had higher interest costs.

Source: Artis Q3-2019

Buybacks: All Good Things...

Artis has been buying back units as quickly as feasible under its buyback program. Over 12.4 million units were retired over the last nine months.

Source: Artis Q3-2019

Investors though are no doubt worried as to what happens next in light of this disclosure.

Purchases will be made at market prices through the facilities of the TSX and all common units and preferred units acquired by the REIT under this bid will be cancelled. This bid will remain in effect until the earlier of December 16, 2019, or the date on which the REIT has purchased the maximum number of units permitted under the bid. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the REIT acquired 12,417,833 common units at market prices aggregating $138,403, resulting in contributed surplus of $23,573, which was the excess of stated capital over redemption proceeds. As at September 30, 2019, the REIT has acquired the maximum number of common units permitted under the bid. Source: Artis Q3-2019

The CEO did bring up the renewal of the NCIB, but it will not have the same breakneck buyback speed as the previous one.

We plan to continue to focus on a strong balance sheet and the overall quality of our portfolio. As I mentioned, we will be renewing our NCIB plan in December. However, our near-term goal is debt reduction. And that completes the financial review. I feel the initiatives announced last November will make Artis a better and stronger REIT and we look forward to demonstrating our results in future quarters. Source: Artis Q3-2019 conference call transcript

Why there is substantial value here

Artis updated its NAV this quarter and it increased to $15.72.

Source: Artis Q3-2019 presentation

This is a substantial premium to the current market price. We also think that it is being a bit conservative on the industrial portfolio. Considering the NOI growth rates there and considering that Colony Capital (CLNY) unloaded its industrial portfolio recently at a mid-4s cap rate, there is some substantial buffer here. We think Artis' 5.9% cap rate is likely going to prove rather conservative when the assets are sold.

Additionally Artis has been selling its properties office and retail better than its fair value markings.

Source: Artis Q3-2019

While that is not the whole portfolio, half a billion is a decent sample size on a $3.7 billion portfolio.

Special Committee

Artis has got a special committee in place and we believe that it is exploring a sale more than anything else. The conversation on the conference call gave a timeline as to when things might happen on this front.

Jonathan Kelcher Okay. Fair enough. And then just lastly on the special committee you put through $400,000 or so of charges this quarter. Was that in your G&A and then you are adding back to FFO? Armin Martens That's correct. Jonathan Kelcher Okay. And how long is the mandate for the special committee? And is that sort of $400,000 kind of how we could think about it on a quarterly basis until they're done? Or were there any one-time things in there? Armin Martens Well, that's a good question. I don't know if we got a term on the mandate. James Green Because they have an expiry date of their mandate, I guess, they are still working through it. Probably I am going to say it's a little bit cheaper going forward because some of that - the bulk of that was legal cost as they were getting going and it's probably the next quarter or so will be a little less than that. Armin Martens And we are not on the committee and we are not official spokes people. But I would expect between now and next June AGM, we will get a lot of visibility from them and get the report from them. And things will either ramp up or wind down. Source: Artis Q3-2019 transcript

We suspect at these prices or lower, the odds of a $15.00 plus deal are very high. If we see the stock move higher in the $13s range, a deal is less likely. In the former case (where share prices remain low), a part liquidation would also make sense. Starting with a NAV of $15.72 and total NAV (net of debt) of $2.17 billion, we can work out what happens in such a case.

Source: Author's calculations

For example, if Artis can liquidate half the portfolio at or above NAV in the next two years and buy back units at $12.00, the NAV improves rather dramatically.

Source: Author's calculations

Artis can buy back over 90 million with half the sales (if it chooses to keep debt to book constant). NAV jumps to $22.78 in such a case.

Source: Author's calculations

While we are generally skeptical of management completing such an aggressive strategy as almost all managements are into empire building, we actually think it can happen here as Artis has demonstrated the willingness to focus on shareholders.

Conclusion

Our 12-month target price for this is $15.00/share as we believe the stock deserves to trade at no more than a 5% discount to its NAV. This discount we believe should be there due to the high vacancies in the Calgary office portfolio. We have reduced our discount to NAV from previous levels as Artis has whittled down Calgary portfolio to under 6% of NOI and also because we believe inflationary trends should help this REIT's portfolio. We like the shares here, and although the yield is small, the potential upside is rather high.

While ARESF did not make it our Buy list, a few select REITs did make it. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 3,400 members. Our aim is to generate immediate high income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARESF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.



Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: BUY



HDO is not long ARESF, and ARESF is not a HDO pick.