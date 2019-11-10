Occidentally Shot In The Foot (Except It Was On Purpose)

The broad energy sector has certainly been bad enough, but investors should avoid any company that overpays for resources in an age of energy abundance. That includes OXY.

The company had one of the best balance sheets in the business, but the current high debt level may have put the dividend in jeopardy.

Like Exxon (XOM), Cenovus (CVE), and EQT (EQT) before it, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) overpaid for energy resources in an age of energy abundance. In fact, the energy sector is littered with companies that have made this crucial mistake. And their shareholders all paid a heavy price. The question is: with all those examples before it, why did OXY CEO Vicki Hollub think her deal for Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) would be any different?

Fact is, Occidental seems to have intentionally shot itself in the foot because it isn't "different this time". OXY's weak and messy Q3 EPS report proves it.

Back in May, I cautioned investors about the biggest mistake a CEO can make in the age of energy abundance (see OXY: Overpaying For Resources In An Age of Energy Abundance) but was told in many of the comments that I just didn't understand that big synergies in the combination of Anadarko and OXY assets would unleash tremendous value for shareholders. Well, the stock was at $54 then, and it is barely above $40 now (near a 20-year low). Sure, it's early days, but I don't see much value in that.

Source: Yahoo Finance

OXY has now positioned itself to compete head-on in the Permian Basin with two big and efficient competitors: Exxon and Chevon (CVX), both of which are now in full-on "manufacturing mode" in the play. And as I suggested in my earlier review of OXY's takeover of Anadarko, the resulting rise in Permian oil production has led to lots of associated gas production - and the bottom is falling out of dry-gas and NGLs pricing in the play.

Note that OXY's price realizations - especially for NGLs and dry gas - were down substantially yoy:

OXY's Commodity Price Realizations Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Worldwide oil ($/bbl) $62.67 $56.26 Worldwide NGLs ($/bbl) $29.55 $14.96 Domestic Gas ($/Mcf) $1.58 $1.25

Source: Q3 Report

Hard to make good returns in the Permian with $15/bbls NGLs and dry gas going for $1.25/Mcf. And note that of OXY's 835,000 boe/d of US production in Q3, only 486,000 bbls/d was oil (58%). That's down from 67% in Q3 of last year (i.e., before the merger). The point is, OXY is now producing lots of domestic NGLs and dry gas, and that is obviously a big drag on returns. And - despite growing domestic LNG export capacity - I don't see that changing for many years to come. Because the fact is: we live in an age of energy abundance and there are simply too many producers producing too many molecules. And there are lots of associated gas molecules being produced when all producers really care about is oil.

Meantime, the winners in the OXY/Anadarko transaction are clear: Chevron walked away with a $1 billion break-up fee that it used to buy back shares. And of course, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is earning 8% annually on a $10 billion investment. According to Barron's, Carl Icahn said that CEO Warren Buffett outmaneuvered the relatively inexperienced Hollub - writing that it was like “taking candy from a baby.”

Barron's also reports of rumors the $3.16/share annual dividend will need to be cut. Note that in addition to the $800 million of annual preferred dividends to Buffett, the current dividend obligation on 845.7 million fully diluted shares equates to an additional $2.67 billion. And of course, that doesn't even include the interest fees on OXY's additional debt obligations. At the end of Q3, OXY reported total long-term debt of $47.6 billion ($40 billion at OXY and $7.6 billion at Western Midstream Partners (WES)). WES's units have also been hit hard:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The point is that OXY has lots of debt to service. That is likely the primary reason the company was forced to cut the 2020 capital budget to a $5.4 billion midpoint from $9 billion in 2019. Investors should worry about what comes next - a big dividend cut? Sale of the chemicals operations?

Summary & Conclusion

To be fair, OXY is making the prudent moves one would expect. The company completed the $3.9 billion sale of Mozambique and divested Plains interests for $650 million. The company used those proceeds to repay $4.9 billion of debt, including all 2020 debt maturities. But there is obviously a long... long... way to go. And it certainly is not clear that the "Permian Premium" the company paid for Anadarko will be worth it given the relatively gassy production it gained in a low gas price environment.

Bottom line: Investors should avoid any energy company that overpays for resources in an age of energy abundance. That list includes OXY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much success with your investments.