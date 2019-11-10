It's Not Too Late To Get On Board With PaySign

Shares are not cheap, but not nearly as expensive as just a few months ago.

There is also a significant amount of operational leverage, so profits grow even faster than revenues.

The company leverages its core capabilities in new segments and expands the capabilities, leading to leverage and rising gross margins.

PaySign is fast growing, profitable and generates cash, and the growth is set to continue for the foreseeable future.

Early September, we bought PaySign (PAYS), the card and payment processor for the SHU portfolio, when there was a little panic, with the company announcing some plasma clients would postpone onboarding.

As a result, the FY revenue guidance was lowered and the shares sold off, even if the FY EBITDA guidance wasn't taken down even an inch. We could not understand the size of the selloff, as basically all that happened was just a quarter of delay with no consequences for EBITDA; some might even take that as good news.

The revenues will come anyway and the company apparently is increasing margins, otherwise how to explain the same EBITDA guidance on lower revenues?

So we bought the shares (500) at $9.76 which seemed a very good deal to us, but in the proceeding months, there wasn't really much of a recovery, and the shares stayed range bound.

But we have a feeling that a recovery is still in the cards after the company produced very good Q3 results, with GAAP EPS coming in at $0.05, which was 2 cents above expectations.

And guess what, those postponed plasma clients with delayed onboarding all onboarded in Q3; problem solved. Should the stock, now unburdened by anything, revisit the former highs?

Well, that remains to be seen. Those former highs in July were really quite high with the stock sprouting some astronomical valuations (see chart below) with shares on nearly 30x sales at one time.

We don't expect things to get quite that extreme. There is a bit of a correction ongoing in high-multiple valuated growth stocks, but we are quite optimistic about the prospects for the company.

The company started out by conquering the plasma center market where its cards are used by blood donors. But more recently, it has moved into the broader pharma market (now 22% of revenue, up from 20% in Q2), and it has introduced its Premier Card, which is much more than just a prepaid card. From its November 2019 IR presentation:

This is a classic strategy of applying capabilities into adjacent markets and improving capabilities to open up cross-selling opportunities like with its Premium Card. The core capabilities are situated in its payment processing platform (November IR presentation):

This is the flexible motor that allows PaySign to customize it depending on the requirements of the client. What we admire about the company is the logical stepping stone strategy based on leveraging existing capabilities to adjacent markets and developing new ones.

Not only does this lead to a significant amount of growth, but it also expands gross margins as the pharma market often has more sophisticated requirements than the relatively simple pre-paid loading cards used in the plasma market, and of course, its Premium Card is a whole different beast altogether.

So this strategy should lead to an expansion of gross margins, but not just because the increased sophistication of solutions, but also because the same payment processing platform (largely fixed cost) handles more customers, and below you'll see that gross margins have indeed displayed an impressive rising trajectory.

Further expansion plans seem logical (Q2CC):

We are evaluating the expansion of our premier card offering to other corporate incentive industry verticals. Lastly, we are making considerable progress in evaluating several opportunities on the M&A front; however, there is nothing definitive to share at this time.

The Premier Card will start to contribute to revenues next year.

Q3 results

Here a summary of the results. From the November IR presentation:

The company added 54 new card programs year to date, 45 in plasma, 7 in pharma and 2 in other corporate incentive programs with the total number of card holders rising to 2.86M.

Guidance

The guidance remains unchanged, with revenue between $35M and $37M and adjusted EBITDA at $10-12M.

Margins

Data by YCharts

We noted above that the strategy of leveraging capabilities and expanding them leads to gross margin expansion as:

Leverage of existing capabilities

Creating higher value-added additional ones

And indeed that is exactly what happened (Q3CC):

Gross profit increased 76.3% to $5.4 million or 59.6% of revenues compared to $3.0 million and 47.4% revenue in 2018. The 1216 basis point improvement was primarily driven by a favorable mix towards higher margin card programs. The operating expenses were $3.1 million down from $3.4 million from the prior quarter and compared to $2.3 million in 2018.

The favorable mix shift seems to indicate another valuable element here, where the same capabilities applied to a different market (pharma) can in and of itself lead to higher margin. This could be because the cards are used more often in pharma (blood donations in the plasma market are on a monthly basis at best) and/or the market might tolerate higher margins.

However, there potentially is a third effect in play. From Q3CC:

We signed four new programs on the Pharma business this year in the actual third quarter and three of those are regular prepaid as we see in the revenue the other is actually a co-pay Pharma program.

It is likely that this single co-pay program is more complex, hence earning higher margins.

However, management indicated that in Q4 gross margin is likely to reverse a bit due to the onboarding of these plasma clients, so there will be a bit of a negative mix effect. Longer term, management expects gross margins in the 60s though.

You also see a great deal of operational leverage in the model, with operating margin doubling in a year or so. Indeed, even in dollar terms, operating expenses were lower in Q3 ($3.1M) compared to Q2 ($3.4M), although well above Q3 2018 ($2.3M). The Q2 number was a little inflated though with some one-offs.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The figure here both includes restricted cash (which is for customer cards) and the company cash, and the decline the last two quarters is in the restricted cash, the result of out-of-pocket expenses by pharma card holders, which will revert itself early in the next years when cards get reloaded. This shouldn't concern investors as the company's cash-generating capabilities are growing.

The company has $8M in cash and $33.2M in restricted cash (funds held for card customers) and no debt. Share-based compensation isn't large by any means, and there has been some dilution, but nothing to worry about:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analyst expect an EPS of $0.16 this year and rising to $0.30 next year.

Risk

With a profitable and cash-generating company spoiled for expansion opportunities, a business model full of leverage and retaining 100% of its customers, the risks seem fairly minimal.

We therefore think that the main risk is market sentiment and valuation multiples. These are already in some kind of correction phase for the type of high-growth stocks like PaySign.

Conclusion

What is not to like at PaySign for investors? The company sprouts high growth, with plenty of growth opportunities left, and it is already profitable and generating cash, with a strong balance sheet to boot.

Add to that multiple signs of leverage and opportunities to extract greater returns from more sophisticated products like its Premier Card and perfect customer retention and you have a solid, long-term growth stock.

Given the market correction in the valuation multiples for these kind of growth stocks, you can buy them at less exorbitant prices compared to a couple of months ago, which is why we pounced on the opportunities, and we feel it's still not too late to do the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAYS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.