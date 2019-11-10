Assessing MannKind's Q3 - What Investors Need To Know

MannKind (MNKD) reported its Q3 earnings last week, and for the most part the company metrics were in line with the projections I have outlined. The company reported revenue of $14.6 million, which included $5.7 million in Afrezza net revenue from the United States and $700,000 in Afrezza net revenue from Brazil. The company also reported cash or cash equivalents of $50.4 million.

Let's assess my projections vs. actual performance:

I had estimated gross US Afrezza revenue of $11.6 million vs. actual of $11.15 million. I was high by 4.4%.

I had projected net US Afrezza revenue of $6.4 million vs. actual of $5.7 million. I has high by 12%. The biggest factor here was the gross to net deductions. There was heavy rebating and heavy returns in the quarter, which were $700,000 more than anticipated.

I had estimated cash to be at $50.7 million vs. $50.4 million actual. I was high by one half of 1%.

The company reported two new pre-clinical candidates. While this sounds great, it is less than stellar news in my opinion. I feel strongly that the company needs to advance at least two molecules into actual clinical trials in order to gain attention. This may be blunt, but pre-clinical announcements are way too conceptual in nature.

The first new pre-clinical candidate is Sumatriptan for migraines. This would seem like a natural candidate to consider, as fast onset of action is a desirable attribute of a migraine drug. The second new pre-clinical candidate is tadalifil for erectile dysfunction. In my opinion, tadalifil for PAH is the United Therapeutics (UTHR) undisclosed molecule. Thus, MannKind would have some decent data on the drug on United Therapeutics' dime.

The first issue I see with an erectile dysfunction product is that these have all gone generic. The second issue is that the claim to fame of tadalifil for erectile dysfunction was that you take one pill a day and you are "ready to go" at any time. If you are "ready to go" at any time, speed of onset is less of a sell-able trait. There are also drugs like Stendra, which boast a 15 minute onset, which is not very long. Lastly, a pill is far more discreet than using the dreamboat. Simply stated, if the excitement over the announcement of tadalifil in the pre-clinical pipeline lasted more than 4 hours, you are likely investing with emotion rather than logic.

A big issue in the call relates to sales covenants on Afrezza tied to the MidCap loan. When the refinancing was first announced, I immediately expressed concern about reaching these covenants. If missing these covenants was not clear to others until now, perhaps this statement from the call will offer a reality check:

"We've met our revenue covenants as of September 30 and maintain an open dialog with our new lending partner about our sales trends and actions we're taking improve them, some of which I'll discuss in a high level detail in a few slides. I believe we have a strong relationship with MidCap, and we will successfully work together to resolve any issues that may rise throughout the term of our loan." - CEO Mike Castagna

It is pretty much cast in stone that the loan covenants will be missed. What exactly does that mean?

MidCap could call the loan. While I do not see this as likely, it is the blunt reality.

MidCap will charge an additional 2 points on the loan. This is very likely.

MidCap can refuse to fund tranche 2 of $10 million and tranche 3 of $25 million. I do not think that MidCap will refuse these, but they will likely extract a pound of flesh in order to fund them. I look for MidCap to keep a tight leash on MannKind, and essentially structure things such that MannKind will need to come to the table on a regular basis. If you followed the actions of Deerfield previously, you saw first hand the several pounds of flesh extracted along the way. The added 2 points is still very serviceable by MannKind, but does mean that each passing quarter will be a bit more lean than it otherwise might have been.

Should MannKind wind up in a pickle and need to tap the credit market again, the stage has been set for higher interest rates. Any new player will want better terms than the older player. It is simply how the Street works.

The issue with the December warrants becomes more critical. On one hand, MannKind would love the added cash so as to buy itself time, but on the other, it needs the shares back (or needs more shares authorized) to have flexibility.

The other interesting dynamic of the quarter was that MannKind seems to now be shifting the focus to Type 1 diabetics. The big question is whether this is the right strategy, or whether it is the new shiny object for investors to focus on, buying more time to see if this latest strategy is the one that will finally take root. In my opinion, Type 1 has always been in the mix, and indeed, half of Afrezza patients seem to be Type 1. Personally, I lean toward this being yet another attempt to find the secret recipe to driving more sales on a bit of a shoestring budget.

In my opinion, I think that this company needs a shift in a big way. One potential shift could be following the HFM activist movement, but I actually view that as essentially the exact same strategy MannKind is doing with new players. Both MannKind and HFM want to continue to try to market Afrezza. Both MannKind and HFM talk about generalities and seem to avoid drilling down into specifics. Both MannKind and HFM seem to engage in the game of distraction and diversion over specifics and true shifts in direction. It is little wonder that I really do not favor either. Where I will land is with the side that takes the most steps in the direction I view as the correct one.

In my opinion, MannKind should sell off Afrezza for whatever upfront cash it can get. Even if that is only $40 million. In exchange, the acquirer takes over the Amphastar (AMPH) liability, issues an exclusive manufacturing contract to MannKind, and pays MannKind a modest royalty on net Afrezza sales that will be enough to cover the Deerfield milestones plus put a bit of money into the coffers of MannKind. MannKind should then trim the sales force and concentrate on pipeline advancement.

These moves would accomplish the following:

Remove the costs of maintaining a sales force.

Remove the losses associated with each Afrezza script sold.

Remove the $90 million liability which is the Amphastar contract.

Ensure that the Deerfield milestones are covered.

Keep the manufacturing facility going, which could in turn bring about more toll manufacturing capabilities.

Bring in manufacturing revenue and a modest royalty to help fund new candidates.

Give MannKind a bit of a fresh start with the Street.

Make MannKind as a company more attractive to potential buyout as well as more attractive to the Street.

Remove the expenses of collecting more data on Afrezza and the cost of ongoing clinical trials.

In my opinion, Q4 is going to be a bit of a roller coaster for MannKind investors. The 23.3 million warrant shares will be in play until the very end of the quarter. MannKind should finish the year with about $46 million in cash. There is potential for $10 million from tranche 2 on the table as well as $25 million in United Therapeutics milestones during the year. Following that is another $25 million in tranche 3 sometime early in 2021. MannKind has a pathway to cash flow breakeven, but at this stage, it is still more of a bumpy dirt road than a paved road. This is certainly an improvement from the previous path, which would have been best described as a game trail through the woods and bush.

My stance is simple. Get the pipeline moving and get Afrezza moved in order to gain credibility, excite the Street, and take things to the next level. There is no Type 3 diabetic that the company can shift focus to. Open the pipeline vault and move on to the next chapter! Stay Tuned!

