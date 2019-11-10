Great Western Bancorp Offering Decent Dividend Yield With Price Upside

Credit quality is expected to continue to improve as resolutions on problematic dairy segment loans are anticipated by the mid of 2020.

Modest loan growth is likely to continue in FY20, but some headwinds are expected from agricultural segment.

Great Western Bancorp's (GWB) earnings rebounded in the last quarter as the company's provisions charge for loan losses normalized. Lower provisions charge, along with loan growth, is expected to continue to drive earnings in FY20.

Management Anticipates Resolution of Agricultural Credit Issues by Mid 2020

Due to improvements in milk price, the management expects some improvement in dairy related non-performing loans. Some farmers have also started self-liquidating or refinancing at lower rates elsewhere, which will further ease credit losses going forward. As mentioned in the last quarter conference call, the management expects the majority of dairy sector bad loans to get worked out by the mid of 2020. Based on these factors, I'm expecting GWB's provisions charge for loan losses to decline by 22% year over year in 2020.

Loan Growth to Face Headwinds From Agricultural Segment

GWB's loan book growth is expected to remain low next year, partly because of the troubled agricultural segment. Due to refinancing and self-liquidation agricultural balances have already reduced by $41 million during the last quarter, and the management expects this trend to continue.

Further, in the conference call, the management commented that loans declined in the quarter due to refinancing in the secondary market where rates were more favorable, which shows that GWB is prioritizing margin over volume.

On the other hand, credit demand is expected to receive support from low interest rates. Based on these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 4% in 2020. The table below shows my estimates for loans and other key balance sheet items.

My estimate is close to the management's expectation of mid to low single-digit range loan growth for fiscal 2020.

Margin to Continue to Remain Downward Sticky

GWB's net interest margin, NIM, is not very interest rate sensitive, as proven by little movement over the past two quarters when the Fed cut its target rate by 50bps. Due to this low beta, I'm expecting GWB's NIM to remain downward sticky in the quarters ahead. I'm expecting NIM to decline by 3bps in 1QFY20 (December 2019 ending quarter) and then to stabilize thereafter, as I do not expect further rate cuts in 2020. My NIM expectation is in line with management's comments in the conference call that they expect NIM to drift down 2 to 3bps per quarter in the current rate environment.

Non-Interest Income to Remain Unchanged

I'm expecting non-interest income growth to be flat in FY20. According to the management, the acquisition of Colorado Trust Business is likely to add approximately $0.5 million a quarter in non-interest income. This incremental income is expected to compensate for the anticipated decline of derivative swap income, which had added $0.7 million to non-interest income in the last quarter. As interest rates stabilize next year there will be less opportunity for earning swap income.

Earnings to Rise by 4%

I'm expecting earnings to increase by 4% year over year in FY20, mostly driven by loan growth. Increase in non-interest expense is expected to partly counter the positive effects of rise in loan portfolio. I'm expecting non-interest expense to increase by 5% in FY20 due partly to normal growth in salary expense. The management expects non-interest expense to hover around $58 million to $59 million per quarter in FY20.

The table below shows my estimates for key income statement items. I'm expecting earnings per share to increase to $3.04 in FY20.

Rising Dividend Trend Expected to Continue

Due to the prospects of earnings increase I'm expecting GWB's rising dividend trend to continue in FY20. The company is expected to payout $0.30 in the December ending quarter, and then raise the dividend to around $0.33 for the next three quarters. In total, I expect GWB to pay $1.29 per share for 2020, implying forward dividend yield of 3.62%.

Double Digit Price Upside Estimated

GWB has traded at a Price to Book multiple, P/B, of 1.17 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $34.9 gives a target price of $40.9 for September 2020. This target implies a 14.8% upside from the November 6, 2019 closing price.

Conclusion: Maintaining Bullish Stance

In my previous report on GWB I had given a target price of $39.9 and adopted a bullish rating. I'm now increasing my target price to $40.9, and maintaining the bullish stance. The forward dividend yield of 3.62% and potential price upside of 14.8% combine to give total expected return of 18.5%. Based on this return I'm advising to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.