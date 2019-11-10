The Best Dividend Aristocrats To Buy In November

XOM and MMM represent the highest yielding and most undervalued cyclical aristocrat and king, respectively. Each is likely to deliver high-single to mid-double-digit annual total returns over the next five years.

In November, ABBV and MO still represent the highest yielding and most undervalued defensive aristocrat and king, respectively, likely to deliver safe 5.8+% yield and double-digit total returns over time.

But no matter how high the market climbs or how overvalued the aristocrats become some companies will always be reasonable to attractively priced.

The stock market is back to record highs, about 10% overvalued, and dividend aristocrats and kings are even more richly priced.

Even At Record Highs, In An Overvalued Market, You Can Still Find Reasonable To Attractive Dividend Aristocrat Deals

Many investors are naturally wary of buying any stocks when the market is at all-time highs. Is the stock market overvalued? With the exception of the earnings yield risk premium (earnings yield minus 10-year Treasury yield), the answer is yes by most historical measures.

I personally consider the 25-year average forward PE of the S&P 500 (16.2) to be a reasonable proxy for overall market valuation. Today, it stands at 17.9, about 10% historically overvalued.

What about dividend aristocrats and kings, the bluest of blue chips and generally a great source of safe and exponentially growing income in all economic and market conditions? After rallying almost 24% this year, the answer is most definitely yes.

average dividend king yields 2.3% and is 23% overvalued.

average dividend aristocrat yields 2.4% and is 16% overvalued.

But as my fellow Dividend Kings co-founder Chuck Carnevale likes to point out, something good is always on sale... if you know where to look.

For anyone looking for top quality aristocrats and kings at reasonable to attractive valuations, here are the top four names the Dividend Kings can recommend in November.

Top Defensive (Recession-Resistant) Dividend Aristocrats And Kings

There are several kinds of income investors who may be seeking defensive dividend aristocrats and kings:

High yield-focused investors

Deep value-focused investors (seeking maximum total returns and have the patience to wait out irrational pessimism for many years)

To help you make the best long-term investment decisions, I provide the top aristocrat and king for each strategy, both traditionally defensive and economically sensitive ones.

Investor Seeking Company Ticker Sector Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Highest Yielding Defensive Aristocrat AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 5.8% $82 $125 35% 13-21% Highest Yielding Defensive King Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 7.3% $46 $63 27% 12-24% Most Undervalued Defensive Aristocrat AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 5.8% $82 $125 35% 13-21% Most Undervalued Defensive King Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 7.3% $46 $63 27% 12-24%

AbbVie

Realistic growth range: 3% to 8% CAGR

Historical fair value: 14 to 15 PE

Wall Street Loves AbbVie Again

AbbVie has been one of the hottest stocks since it bottomed in mid-August, but it was so irrationally undervalued that it remains the most undervalued and highest yielding dividend aristocrat you can buy today.

Q3 earnings once more proved AbbVie bulls right and the bears wrong.

Revenue up 3% vs. 2% expected and despite 32% decline in global Humira sales.

Raised 2019 EPS growth guidance 0.6%, to 12.6% mid-range.

Fifth consecutive quarter of beating and raising its own guidance.

15th quarter out of 27 since spin-off that AbbVie has beaten and raised.

10.3% dividend hike (why the yield is still so high).

Oncology sales up 38%.

Skyrizi and Rinvoq rollouts and indication expansion trials going well, combined sales of $11.5 billion expected by 2025 (a risk-adjusted estimate that factors in trial failure probability).

AbbVie at its August lows was trading at just 7 times 2019's earnings. According to Ben Graham, the father of value investing, that kind of PE multiple is only appropriate for a company expected to grow at -3% forever. Here is AbbVie's actual expected growth rate, per FactSet Research.

2019: 13%

2020: 8%

2021: 10%

2022: 9%

What kind of returns can you expect if you buy AbbVe for its safe 5.8% dividend? Using a very conservative 3% long-term growth rate, that factors in Humira biosimilars hitting the US in 2023, and less than any consensus estimate from Reuters', FactSet or Ycharts, AbbVie is likely to return to its historical PE range of 14 to 15.

For the conservative end of the Dividend Kings' total return model, which Ben Graham's fair value formula says supports a 14.5 PE, I used 14, the low end of the company's historical range.

AbbVie remains so undervalued that even minor growth, lower than any analyst estimates expect, still generates 13% CAGR total return potential. If AbbVie beats expectations (as it has done so consistently) and grows at 8%, the high end of its realistic long-term range, then a return to a 15 PE could generate 21% CAGR total returns for investors.

Altria

Realistic growth range: 3% to 8% CAGR

Historical fair value: 14 to 18

Altria's Worst Bear Market In 10 Years Appears To Be Over

Altria hit a low of $39.4 on October 2nd and has rallied nicely since then. Not even a $4.5 billion Juul writedown that I warned Dividend Kings' members was likely coming or reduced long-term guidance was enough to send this stock tanking as some bears thought it would.

(Source: earnings presentation)

The power of good value investing is margin of safety.

My thesis on Altria was based on 3% to 9% growth. That low end of potential growth range was baking in Morningstar's worst-case scenario in which US vaping gets banned entirely (FDA Commissioner Norman Sharpless says this will NOT happen).

Management lowering the high end of growth potential by 1% means that even if Altria's lowest PE in a decade were to persist forever, anyone buying at near $42 would be looking at total returns of 8% yield + 3% growth = 11%.

What kind of returns can you expect with Altria at $46?

Ben Graham's fair value formula says that even Altria growing at 3% is still worth at least 14 times earnings. In fact, it would be worth 14.5, but to be conservative, I model the low end of the company's historical fair value range, using a 14 PE.

If Altria grows at the upper end of its new guidance and returns to its higher-end PE, which it has frequently achieved growing at 8%, then it could nearly triple your investment over the next five years.

A safe 7.3% yield that grows at 5% to 8% is still an attractive investment opportunity, as long as you are comfortable with the company's business model, risk profile, and use proper risk management for your needs when sizing your position.

Top Cyclical (Economically Sensitive) Dividend Aristocrats And Kings

Investor Seeking Company Ticker Sector Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Highest Yielding Cyclical Aristocrat Exxon Mobil (XOM) Energy 4.8% $73 $91 20% 4-20% Highest Yielding Cyclical King 3M (MMM) Industrials 3.2% $175 $188 7% -5-19% Most Undervalued Cyclical Aristocrat Exxon Mobil (XOM) Energy 4.8% $73 $91 20% 4-20% Most Undervalued Cyclical King 3M (MMM) Industrials 3.2% $175 $188 7% -5-19%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, Ycharts, management guidance, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Exxon

Realistic growth range: 2% to 9% CAGR

Historical fair value: 7 to 10 times EBITDA

Due to expectations of lower oil prices, Exxon's expected growth rate has come down a lot in recent weeks.

However, management continues to pursue its ambitious plans to increase production 25% by 2025, and as long as oil prices remain above $40, its best in class balance sheet will allow the dividend to be safe and growing steadily as it has since 1982.

(Source: investor presentation)

Even if oil prices were to stay at 10-year lows ($30), the safe dividend thesis wouldn't like break, and an easing of trade tensions should help boost both global growth and oil demand growth in 2020.

Brent crude (the global oil standard management plans around) is $62 today, and rising off recent lows.

At current global oil prices, Exxon is likely to generate $190 billion in free cash flow, $90 billion retained after dividends, through 2025.

Given that the trade conflict seems to be easing, and 12-month recession risk is now down to about 24% according to the bond market, it seems likely that Exxon's total returns from its 20% discount to fair value will likely be at the higher end of the total return potential range.

3M

Realistic growth range: 1% to 11% CAGR

Historical fair value: 18 to 20 PE

Possible fair value: 10.5 to 20 PE

Industrials Are Having A Good Month

Since cutting guidance and falling up to 6% on earnings day, 3M has rallied strongly as trade tensions ease and recession risk has fallen by half. However, that rally means that 3M is now just 7% undervalued, and the range of possible growth outcomes has widened significantly.

Whenever I update my return potential range, I take into account that consensus long-term growth rates, especially for cyclical companies, can be very volatile.

(Source: Ycharts)

Various sources will disagree, including Ycharts, Reuters and Factset. Management's guidance of 8% to 11% growth following the success of its restructuring remains intact for now, but Reuters is saying 1.3% CAGR five-year growth is expected for 3M, FactSet 4.7%, and only Ycharts says that management's guidance is realistic.

Investing requires a sufficient margin of safety to accommodate an uncertain future. The average of all consensus growth estimates is 5%, but looking at the next few years, per FactSet's consensus estimate of 17 analysts, looks a more bullish.

2018 growth rate: 9%

2019 consensus growth rate: -9%

2020 consensus growth rate: 7%

2021 consensus growth rate: 8%

2022 consensus growth rate: 6%

Here is the full range of possible return potentials on 3M, ranging from very conservative, to realistically bullish.

If 3M grows at 1% CAGR over the next five years, say due to a recession triggered by a collapse of trade talks (unlikely but possible), then the Ben Graham fair value formula baked into F.A.S.T Graphs estimates its fair value PE would be just 10.5.

That would mean investors in this grim scenario would see -19% total returns over the next five years. In contrast, if management delivers the upper end of guidance, 11% growth, then a return to the upper end of MMM's fair value PE (20) would be reasonable and investors could see 18.4% CAGR total returns.

What is a realistic base case? I happen to agree with Morningstar that 3M's ability to grow at historical rates isn't permanently impaired.

Despite market skepticism over its restructuring initiatives, we think these initiatives are clearly paying off for the firm. ...Market sentiment has turned against 3M stock for three reasons: 1) slowing organic growth as the company matures; 2) recent weakness in the auto, semiconductor, and Chinese markets; and 3) litigation risks related to PFAS. As a result, bears now maintain 3M's model is irretrievably broken. We disagree." - Morningstar's Joshua Aguilar

Why do I and Mr. Aguilar remain bullish on 3M? Because new CEO Mike Roman is a 30-year company veteran, the former COO, and oversaw all five of its global business segments and helped achieve $17 billion in cost cuts since 2001. In three of its four business segments, margins are already starting to improve.

Can a company cost-cut its way to growth? Not over the long term, but 2019's negative growth are mostly trade war-related (China sales fell 10% due to retaliatory tariffs for example). Thus, I consider it way too early to declare 3M's thesis dead, though it certainly might grow at the lower end of its historical range.

The slowest growth rate 3M has had was over the last two decades was over the previous 12 years when operating earnings per share grew 5.4% CAGR. That is similar to the average of all the long-term consensus estimates so that can provide a reasonable baseline for our base case.

3M growing at 5.4% CAGR was valued at 18.2 times earnings by investors over that time, meaning that 5% growth would likely earn it the low end of its historical fair value range, an 18 PE.

Even if 3M merely grows at 5%, that would still likely be good enough for high single-digit returns. That might not excite some people, but keep in mind the S&P 500's historical return is 9.1% CAGR, and over the coming decade, most asset managers expect 2% to 7% annual returns from the broader market.

3M is not nearly the bargain it was when I bought it at $160 following the earnings crash. But it's still a reasonable purchase today, in a world where the average dividend king trades at a 23% premium to fair value.

Bottom Line: Even At Record Highs, There Are Still Undervalued Aristocrats And Kings Worth Buying

Yes, the market is at all-time highs, and about 10% historically overvalued. The dividend aristocrats and kings are trading at even greater premiums (making the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) a relatively risky choice right now).

But no matter how overpriced the broader market gets, something good will always be on sale.

That's why I created the Dividend Kings' valuation lists which include

All the dividend aristocrats.

All the dividend kings.

47 Super SWANs (11/11 quality companies, as close to perfect dividend stocks as exist on Wall Street).

All safe midstream corporations/MLPs.

All our portfolio companies (for four portfolios).

Our Master List of 266 companies, average quality score 9.2/11 blue chip (average aristocrat & king is 9.6).

The average company on our Master List yields 3.3% and is 3% overvalued. 123 companies are fair value or better, including 17 aristocrats and five dividend kings.

The point is that quality dividend-paying companies will ALWAYS be reasonable or attractively priced, and thus a good source of generous, safe and exponentially growing income, no matter how overvalued the broader market gets.

AbbVie, Altria, Exxon, and 3M represent just four examples of great aristocrats and kings worth buying today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, ABBV, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.