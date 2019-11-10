Axsome Therapeutics: AXS-07 And AXS-12 Approval Potential Should Aid In Its Valuation

Company Thesis

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) is a small-cap biotech company which specializes in treating psychiatric and central nervous system disorders. Aside from its flagship candidate (AXS-05), the company possesses 2 other promising drugs; AXS-07 and AXS-12 for the treatment of migraine headaches and narcolepsy, respectively. Topline data for both drugs are anticipated by the end of FY2019. After an evaluation of all relevant clinical data, investor presentations, and medical journals, the author comes to the conclusion AXS-07 is likely to be approved, while AXS-12 is likely to witness Phase 2 advancement with its eventual approval remaining unclear. At the end of the day, AXS-07 and AXS-12 are just icings on the cake as the success of AXS-05 alone will more than justify AXSM's valuation and assign the stock a buy rating. Shareholders should expect up to 3 successes out of 4 major catalysts relating to data readout for AXSM's clinical trials by the end of FY2019. Without further ado, let's take a look as to why.

Image Source: Micro Small Cap

AXS-07

AXS-07 is a synergistic formulation of 20mg meloxicam and 10 mg rizatriptan currently under development for the acute treatment of migraine headaches. Both active pharmaceutical ingredients are FDA approved to treat a variety of pain indications. Rizatriptan is a serotonin (5-HT) 1B/1D receptor agonist (triptan) indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults and in pediatric patients. Meloxicam is an NSAID that provides potent pain relief with a long duration of action for osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Both drugs have serious adverse events, including risk of heart attack, various cardiovascular disorders, and gastrointestinal disorders. Currently, both drugs are only able to demonstrate analgesia 1 to 6 hours after dosage. The company hypothesizes in such synergistic formulation, AXS-07 would possesses a shorter onset of action for the delivery of acute pain relief.

Its Phase 1 pharmacokinetics data seems to support this hypothesis. In this data release, healthy volunteers who took AXS-07 had a time to maximum concentration of just 17 to 38 minutes after dosage. Moreover, the half life of AXS-07 was found to be 18 hours, indicating significant analgesia long after dosage completes. The current standard of relief for migraine headache after onset remains that of mild analgesics and caffeine, which have significant delayed onsets of action. Hence, the innovation present in AXS-07 is a welcoming solution to this health problem.

Source: Migraine Foundation, Bloomberg Intelligence, Grand View Research, Author's Curation

Currently, the vast majority of drugs focused on treating migraine headaches, such as Eli Lily's (LLY) Emgality, Novartis' (NVS) Aimovig, and Teva's (TEVA) Ajovi, focus on prevention instead of analgesia. In its clinical trials, however, the 3 drugs have proven to reduce the number of migraine headaches by just 1-2 incidences per month vs. placebo in patients with over 8-9 monthly migraine attacks. These results are at best, modest, and should pave way for AXS-07 to capture a portion of the $2 billion total addressable market that is growing at +18% Y/Y due to its rapid pain relief for the remainder of unpreventable attacks.

AXS-12

AXS-12 (reboxetine) is a highly selective, potent norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for the treatment of narcolepsy. The drug has demonstrated proof-of-concept results in Phase 1 trials involving mice, reducing both excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy vs. basline. The drug is in Phase 2 clinical trials with results expected by December 2019. Fortunately, NRIs such as AXS-12 have a successful precedent in the treatment of narcolepsy. In March, Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (JAZZ) solriamfetol was approved for the exact same indication and has the same mechanism of action as AXS-12. In its pivotal clinical trial, narcoleptic patients witnessed 68-90% improvement in daytime somnolence across 75 to 150mg dosages, with serious adverse events such as high blood pressure; increased heart rate, and agitation being reported.

As AXS-12 largely uses the same primary endpoints as JAZZ's solriamfetol, it is very likely the drug will see phase advancement from II to III. Its ultimate approval and value proposition, however, remains questionable.

As shown above, the number of branded drugs targeting narcolepsy will likely increase from 3 in FY2019 to 13 by FY2023. Considering the $1.4 billion total addressable marketed quoted comes entirely from Xyrem's FY2018 revenues, it is unlikely AXS-12 will have any economic benefits even if approved. For years, Xyrem has been the only drug targeting narcolepsy with a list price of $246 just for one single night of treatment! However, due to the sheer number of upcoming candidates targeting this indication, the total addressable market will likely drop to $500 million to $700 million by FY2023 as competitive pricing hampers sales for all sector players. Unfortunately, AXS-12 will need to capture 10% market share from 13 other drugs to bring in just $50 million to $70 million in revenues, and this is no way justified by the company's $750 million enterprise valuation.

Valuation and Summary

With $53.8 million in cash, $20.0 million in long-term debt, and operating at an estimated annual loss of $36 million, AXSM should have enough capital to keep its research expenses in check until FY2021. Fortunately for shareholders, the vast majority of the company's cash flows are spent on organic R&D, coupled with reasonable executive compensation and negligible stock option dilution.

Source: Company Presentation

Moreover, nearly all of the company's Phase 2/3 clinical trial results are due by the end of FY2019. This poses a welcoming catalyst in addition to no risk of stock dilution before organic R&D programs are finished. For AXS-07, the drug is likely to see approval for its migraine headache indication with a total addressable market of $2 billion in FY2019. As for AXS-12, the drug is likely to see Phase advancement from II to III, but its ultimate approval is unclear. In addition, the total addressable market for narcolepsy is projected to decline to $500 to $700 million by FY2023 due to over 13 drugs pending approval to compete JAZZ's blockbuster Xyrem, which will significantly erode pricing for all sector players.

At the end of the day, the company's flagship candidate remains AXS-05 indicated for central nervous system disorders. Over 85% of the company's valuation is likely to be justified by this drug alone, which was discussed in a previous article. Overall, AXSM's shares will be a assigned a buy rating on the basis of AXS-05's approval potential, with AXS-07 and AXS-12 being just icings on the cake.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AXSM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.