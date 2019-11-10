Vodafone: Dump The Dividend, Invest In Value

We see this as an opportunity for Vodafone to restore growth and reduce debt.

Vodafone is about to create the largest telecommunications network in Europe.

Thesis

Vodafone (VOD) is in a great position to increase its growth due to its plan to create a separate company with its Tower communications assets.

With the revenues from this operation, Vodafone can strengthen its financial position and profitability. Therefore, we think Vodafone should slash its dividend completely in the short term and focus solely on the company. At a current price of $22, we could see Vodafone appreciate by 30-50% in the short/medium term.

We think Vodafone offers a good investment opportunity, not for the dividend, but the potential capital appreciation.

Company Overview

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Source: SA overview

Latest news and filings

As early as July 2019, Vodafone announced its plans to spin off its mobile mast business worth as much as $20B in assets into a separate company called Towerco.

The news was well-received, but it came with a price since Vodafone had to cut its dividend by 40% this year to alleviate leverage concerns.

In more recent and more positive news, Vodafone has reached an agreement with Virgin Media to supply the company with mobile services, including 5G.

How did Vodafone get here?

When seeing the evolution of Vodafone’s share price, the first thing an investor should ask himself is; what is wrong with this company?

There are a few reasons why Vodafone is trading at such a low price.

High debt

Even when financing is cheap and readily available, large amounts of debt are a strain on earnings and also put into question the long-term sustainability of a company.

Vodafone has been struggling with increasing debt for a long time.

Net Debt:

Source: SA

As we can see, Vodafone holds over $50B in net debt and has a total equity of $71B. While the company is quite indebted if we look at Debt/EBITDA, it is worth mentioning that Vodafone has improved the quality of its debt by consistently reducing current liabilities year after year. On the other hand, long-term debt has increased its weighting on the balance sheet from ~18% to around 35%.

Low profitability

Another reason for concern is the reduction in profitability in the company over the last 10 years. A quick look at gross profit margins and ROA will reveal this.

Source: SA

Furthermore, Vodafone also lags behind its peers in terms of net income margin and EBITDA margins.

Dividend cut

Lastly, the most obvious reason behind Vodafone’s latest price slash can be attributed to the latest dividend cut. Over the past 10 years, EPS and free cash flow have followed a downward trend. The company has been forced to slash the dividend 40% in order to maintain financial stability.

Why I like Vodafone

Even though Vodafone has its problems, and it hasn’t been performing well in the past 10 years, I still believe this presents a buying opportunity for value investors.

Creation of separate tower company

The biggest piece of positive news here is the creation of a separate company, named Towerco. This is an effort by Vodafone to spin-off its telephone towers into a separate entity. This will bring value to investors, as companies in the industry trade at much higher EV ratios. The operation is estimated to bring over 900 million in yearly earnings and is valued at around $20B.

Furthermore, this comes as a kicker to the purchase of Liberty Global’s (NASDAQ:LBTYA) German and Eastern European assets. The purchase is set to help Vodafone maintain an edge in an ever increasingly competitive market.

Improving cash flow debt reduction plan

These latest rounds of investments by Vodafone have set the company up for a period of improved earnings, which will greatly help Vodafone reduce its debt. The added earnings and valuation from Towerco signify the end of an investing cycle, which will allow Vodafone to deleverage, regain financial health, increase its valuation and restore the dividend in the medium term.

Change in trend

Vodafone has been working hard to increase its profitability, and this can be seen in the latest changes in the trend of some indicators since 2015.

If we take a closer look at profitability over the last 5 years, we can see an improving trend.

Source: SA

Indeed, the charts above show a clearly increasing trend in EBITDA margins and Return on Assets

A cheap giant in a great sector

Vodafone, with a market cap of $55.6B, is one of the largest telecom companies in the world.

Furthermore, with the advent of 5G networks, the industry is looking increasingly interesting in recent times. And lastly, Vodafone represents a safe value on a defensive stock. With recession fears in the air, owning Vodafone could help balance out your portfolio.

Conclusion

As mentioned in the thesis summary, we believe that at today’s price, Vodafone offers a buying opportunity in terms of value. With Vodafone set to deleverage its balance sheet and increase profitability, we believe the stock could appreciate by near 100% within the next 2-3 years.

Currently trading at a Price to Book value of 0.81, against the industry average of 2, we know there is ample room for Vodafone’s stock to appreciate. If Vodafone focuses on reducing its debt burden and increasing earnings, it can appreciate and recover its dividend yield within the next 5 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.