Box Remains Troubled

I’ve written two skeptical articles about Box, Inc. (BOX) on this forum, where I outlined my reasons for avoiding the name. The recommendations have worked out well enough, because since my first bearish piece, the shares are down about 33% versus a 7% gain on the S&P 500. In my second piece, I characterized the stock as merely “ridiculously expensive, and no longer morbidly expensive." The stock is down about 6% since then, versus a gain of 4% for the S&P 500.

I want to look in on Box again at this point, because the risk of ownership is much lower now than it was initially. In other words, what may have been a terrible investment at $25.20 may be a great investment at $17. I’ll make this determination by looking at the financial history here, and will look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I also want to assess whether the "switch to calls" advice I offered earlier worked out or not, so I'm going to explore the results of my earlier calls to switch to calls.

Financial Update

In one way, the financial history here has been impressive, given that revenue has grown at a CAGR of ~23% since 2015, and demand for the service seems to be as robust as ever since revenue in the first half of FY 2020 was about 16% higher than the same period in FY 2019. Unfortunately, that’s where the good news ends in my view. In spite of ever growing sales, the company has failed to turn a profit. Worse, in my view, is the fact that there seems to be nothing in the offing that will cause a turnaround on that score. In fairness, net loss declined by $1.66 million in the first half of FY2020, on a $46.8 million increase in revenue. If huge sales growth barely budges the needle, it prompts me to ask, “what will it take to make this consistently profitable?”

Also troubling in my estimation is the continued dilution investors have suffered over the years, as share count increased by fully 3.5% in the first six months of FY2020, and just under 5% in the first half of 2020 relative to the same period a year ago.

The bright spot is the capital structure in my estimation. The company has a cash hoard that is about 5 times the level of debt outstanding and represents ~18 months of net losses. For that reason, I think there’s little reason to worry about a credit or solvency crisis here anytime soon.

In sum, I think the financial problems that I identified in my previous two missives on this name are still present. The company can't seem to generate net income in spite of very impressive revenue gains, and shareholders have been diluted fairly dramatically over the past few years in my view. On the bright side, there's little risk of a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I’ve said it so often that I can foresee a future date, many years from now, that I might start to grow bored of the phrase “a great company can be a terrible investment, and a troubled company can be a great investment.” The idea is that we must judge the stock as a thing distinct from the actual underlying business. Although Box is financially troubled in my estimation, it still may be a great investment if we can buy the shares at a discount to their worth.

There are a few ways that I measure whether the shares are trading at a discount to their worth. The one thing all of these approaches have in common is that they're all trying to answer the question of how optimistic or pessimistic the market is about a given name at a given time. If the market is optimistic (i.e., if investors are paying ever higher prices for the company's future cash flows), that's a bad sign in my estimation. The reason for this is the fact that at some point a company will make a misstep. If the market expected perfection, that disconnect between expectations and reality will cause the shares to fall.

One of the first things I look at is the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash, etc.). On this measure, the shares of Box Inc. remain very expensive in my view, trading at just under 60 times free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

When I first wrote about this company, 33% ago, I was concerned that the shares were trading at the exact same valuation. The price has dropped about a third, and the shares are trading at the same multiple, so there's been a huge drop in free cash flow. Thus, in my view, the shares are as expensive now as when I first encountered this stock, in spite of the 33% drop in price.

Options

In my previous articles, I recommended that shareholders who insisted on remaining long sell their shares and buy call options. The reason for this is that, in my view, calls offer much of the upside at far less risk than shares. It’s worth assessing the impact of this advice, to see if it's still worthwhile trying to convince bulls to sell their shares and buy calls as proxies.

At the time I published my first article on the name, the shares were trading around $25, and I suggested that investors who remained long sell their shares and buy the January 2020 calls with a strike of $25. These were bid-asked at $2.60-$2.95. My thinking was that for ~12% of the capital at risk, the investor would enjoy much of the upside from the stock. On the day the calls expired worthless, the stock was down ~22% to ~$19.50. In this instance, the “switch to calls” approach worked in my view because the results for the call holder were objectively less bad than for the stock holder. If the investor held the shares, they lost about $5.50 per share. The calls represented a loss of ~$2.95.

I made the same recommendation in my second article here, when the stock was trading for just under $18 per share. I specifically recommended the December Box calls with a strike of $20, which were bid-asked at the time at $1.10-$1.20. The shares have flatlined since my second article, so the calls are currently bid-asked at $.15-$.25, representing a loss of $1 per share. As of this writing, the shares have also dropped by about $1. So in this case, investors in both instruments have lost an equivalent amount. In my opinion, the benefit from calls remains, though. The investor controls the same number of shares with much less capital deployed. This offers diversification benefits and allows the investor to invest with far less capital and therefore far less risk.

Although I only have a sample size of two in this document, I think calls as replacement for shares makes sense for shareholders in this dividend free stock, so I’ll recommend the approach again for investors who remain long in spite of my very compelling case against Box Inc. At the moment, I think the March 2020 Box calls with a strike of $17 represent the best value. They are currently bid-asked at $1.70-$1.90. Just like with my previous recommendations, these calls give an investor most of the upside with only 11% of capital at risk. The investor can diversify into something else with the remaining 89% of their wealth not tied up in the stock.

Conclusion

I think Box Inc. remains a troubled business because it can’t seem to manage to translate rising sales into rising earnings. At the same time, the market remains as optimistic about the shares as ever (i.e., it's still willing to pay $60 for $1 of next year's cash flow). For that reason, I strongly suggest that investors continue to avoid this name. That said, for people who remain optimistic here, I recommend call options in lieu of shares. These offer much of the upside as the shares at a fraction of the price. In my view, risk minimization is critical, and paying 11% for the same upside is by definition a lower risk trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.