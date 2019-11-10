MKS Instruments Is Overpriced

I go into some detail about the Electro Scientific acquisition and offer a short put strategy as an alternative to buying the shares.

The problem is that when "cheap" becomes "expensive," the risk-reward potential inverts, and we need to look at the name objectively. We don't want to fall in love with stocks.

Since publishing my bullish piece on MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI), the shares are up about 61% against a 16% gain for the S&P 500. Much has happened since, so I thought I’d take some time to look in on the name to see whether it’s worth buying more or holding or selling. I think now is a good time to sell, and I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself. I’ll also focus on the recent acquisition of Electro Scientific (NASDAQ:ESIO).

Acquisition of Electro Scientific

In addition to writing about MKS Instruments, I also wrote a few articles about Electro Scientific, so I’m somewhat familiar with the name. I was certainly bullish on the shares before the acquisition, but investors need to understand that what can be a great investment at $16 (the price at which I covered the name) might be a terrible investment at $30 (the price at which Electro Scientific was taken out). For that reason, I want to spend some time comparing what MKS paid to the underlying business.

The following is a partial financial history of Electro Scientific, including the last 10-Q that the company published. For a more full financial history, please see my earlier article on the company.

Source: Company filings

This financial history reveals that Electro Scientific is in a cyclical business, and revenue and net income can rise or fall quite dramatically relatively quickly. Given that it’s so volatile, it’s hard to predict how much net income this enterprise will throw off. Thankfully, we have some clues:

ESIO management suggested that it could achieve $500 million in revenue in the next three years. Holding all else constant, this would suggest net income of ~$160 million when that goal is achieved. In the shorter term, though, management saw some softness in demand. The long-term growth drivers are positive and in place here in my estimation. The growing ubiquity of flexible circuits in smartphones and other devices require higher circuit density, which drives the need for Electro Scientific's drilling instruments. 5G networking and self driving autos are other long-term drivers here. The latest data we have on the size of the backlog is quite encouraging in my view, given that it ballooned from $69.5 million in 2017 to $149 million in 2018.

Given the cyclical nature of the industry, and given all of the above, I'm going to assume that Electro Scientific earns MKS ~$100 million on average annually. I'll also assume a fair bit of volatility, given Electro Scientific's past performance.

Per MKS Instruments' latest filings, MKS paid $1.019 billion for Electro Scientific. This represents a yield of ~9.8% on the investment, which I consider a relatively thin yield given the inherent volatility in the Electro Scientific business. I think Electro Scientific is worth ~$833 million, suggesting that I'm modelling a future writedown of goodwill to the tune of ~$170 million here.

Financial Update

Apart from fretting about a $170 million writedown in future, I'm generally impressed by the financial history here. The company has shown very strong revenue and net income growth over the years. With the recent acquisition, I think this growth will continue. Long-term debt has obviously ballooned relative to what it was last year, mostly as a result of the purchase of Electro Scientific. I'm not concerned about this increase, because in my opinion the terms of the Loan Credit Agreement with Barclays is reasonably generous. The details are laid out on page 58 of the latest 10-K.

I also like the fact that management continues to be quite shareholder friendly, as evidenced by the fact that they've paid ever growing dividends to owners over the past several years.

Source: Company filings

In sum, I'd suggest that the financial situation at MKS is quite strong. I'm worried about a future drop in goodwill, but that's an issue that's many years away in my view.

The Stock

As I've said many, many times, a great company can be a terrible investment if you overpay for it. For that reason, I need to spend some time looking at the stock itself, as a thing distinct from the business. In my previous article, I made much of the fact that MKS Instruments Inc. was trading at a multi-year low valuation of ~13 times free cash flow. In my estimation at the time, I thought the combination of low valuation and growing profitability made little sense. The market has obviously caught up, and now the shares are almost exactly twice as expensive as they were back then, per the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Given that the more an investor pays for a given stream of future cash flows, the lower will be their subsequent returns, I consider the current valuation to be problematic for investors approaching this stock for the first time. In my view, the shares are too richly priced. Given that, I couldn't recommend buying the shares at these levels.

Options to The Rescue

The combination of great company, but expensive stock puts investors on the horns of a dilemma. They can sit and wait for shares to drop to more reasonable levels, but that's boring, and it's impossible to know when reason will prevail. Alternately, investors can sell put options that present what I consider to be a win-win trade. If, after selling puts, the shares flatline or rise, the investor simply pockets the premium and moves on. I consider this a win. If the shares drop in price, the investor is obliged to buy, but they do so at a price where they see value, and is by definition a better price than someone who simply buys today pays. I consider this a win also.

At the moment, my favorite puts in this case are the April 2020 MKS Instruments puts with a strike of $90. These are currently bid-asked at $2.95-$3.70. If the investor simply takes the bid on these shares and is subsequently exercised, they'll be obliged to buy at a price that's about 22% below the current level. In my view, that's a great long-term entry price.

Conclusion

I think MKS Instruments is a fine business, with a great management team and a host of positive catalysts over the coming years. Although I think the company overpaid somewhat for the ESIO acquisition, I think it made sense to catch that growing business. That said, all of this good news is already baked into the price. For that reason, I think marginal investors would be wise to avoid the name at current levels. Rather than sit around and wait for price to return to normal, though, I think investors can sell some puts for decent premiums. If they're exercised, the investor will own a great company at a good price. If the puts aren't exercised, the investor pockets some nice premiums.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling my MKSI at these levels, and will be selling the puts mentioned in this article.