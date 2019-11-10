Applied Optoelectronics: Disappointment Continues

Moreover, it's lackluster 100G revenue and dismal revenue guidance, in spite of new design wins, paints a bleak picture about its prospects.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) posted a yet another underwhelming earnings report. The company missed the Street’s Q3 revenue estimates and its management’s Q4 revenue guidance fell short of analyst expectations. But the disappointment doesn’t end there. Applied’s datacenter revenue from 100G sales continued to languish and its new design wins seemingly aren’t accretive enough to drive the overall company’s financials in the near future. I believe its weak earnings report would cause its shares to remain distressed over the coming weeks at least. Let's take a closer look at it all.

Stuck on 40G

Let me start by saying that 100G modules tend to carry higher ASPs compared to some of the older 40G and 10G modules and, so, it’s vitally important for transceiver manufacturers to pivot to this spec in volume quantities to continue growing financially. Applied’s management has been talking about growing their 100G sales for several quarters now. For instance, they had noted in their Q2 FY18 earnings call:

We continue to expect 100G volume will more than double in the second half of this year over the first half, which is based largely on the committed orders we announced in Q1 of this year... Additionally, we expect 100G volume to double again next year over this year, as data traffic continues to grow...

But Applied has so far failed to attain the much-needed 100G revenue growth momentum. Per our database, its datacenter revenue from 100G transceivers and modules accounted for just about $8.5 million in Q3. This is a sequential improvement but it marks a drastic decline on a year-on-year basis. Not to mention, the figure is comparable to its Q3 2016 levels when it came in at $7.4 million.

The disappointing part here is that Applied’s management has used a myriad of excuses to justify its weak 100G sales so far, which I've discussed in my articles over time. They initially blamed Amazon’s decision to withhold purchases, then blamed yield issues with Facebook, China’s new year holidays causing a production hiccup and then we’ve been hearing about how its customers have inventory issues which is preventing its 100G ramp.

But I came across a very interesting remark pertaining to its 100G sales. Stefan Murry of Applied Optoelectronics noted during their Q3 earnings call that the delay in 400G ramp is neutral to their business. Here’s the relevant excerpt for your reference (emphasis is mine):

We expect to be a good player a leading player in the 400 gig space as well, but the delay, if there is one to the extent that there is a delay I think it's sort of neutral for us and we'll look forward to continued strong sales of 100G and 40g until that time.

Applied Optoelectronics has clearly failed to capitalize on the 100G opportunity. The spec has become the mainstream standard and yet, its 100G revenues are comparable to its 2016-levels, when the technology was still in its infancy and being adopted by only a handful of datacenter operators. Applied, in my opinion, needs the industry to transition to 400G, as quickly as possible, so it can hope to compete once again. So, I’m very surprised that its management is calling a deferred 400G ramp as a neutral event.

Secondly, pay attention to the latter half of the excerpt:

we'll look forward to continued strong sales of 100G and 40g until that time.

This is a yet another surprising statement. Their 100G sales are languishing so I fail to understand why is their management calling it "strong". It feels like Applied's top-brass is content with their 100G sales momentum as it is currently, or maybe they’ve just given up on the particular spec altogether.

I leave readers to come to a conclusion on this one, but, overall, its management needs to push for 100G and higher spec sales to reinvigorate growth for the overall company. The company may be able to temporarily stabilize its overall revenues by posting higher 40G sales, but that’s not a sustainable solution and has two inherent problems:

40G revenue ramp while 100G languishes would just imply that Applied Optoelectronics probably isn’t competitive on the latter spec, and/or; 40G sales are eventually going to decline as the industry would continue to transition to higher speed products (100G, 200G, 400G etc.) over the course of next year. There won’t be anything to stabilize Applied’s top-line, when industry-wide consumption of 40G modules declines.

Overall Sales Momentum

Applied Opto’s Q3 revenue stood at $46.1 million. It was a modest improvement sequentially but, overall, the figure is down 18.2% year-on-year, from $56.4 million in the year ago period. Needless to say, Applied Optoelectronics is lacking in revenue growth momentum.

Its management announced during the earnings call that they secured new design wins during the quarter. They actually sounded very optimistic about the number of design wins; here’s the relevant excerpt:

...we secured 11 new design wins among 8 customers, 4 of them are new to AAOI, bringing our year-to-date new design wins to 22. As a reminder, for all of 2018, we secured a then record 26 design wins, so our total of 11 wins this quarter demonstrates an acceleration of our design win activity... we remain encouraged by the growing interest in our Remote PHY product and I'm pleased to report our report significant Remote PHY order in the quarter...

Its management didn’t reveal the size or the financial impact of these design wins. So, these extremely optimistic and upbeat statements may lead us to believe that Applied Optoelectronics might just be at an inflection point.

But there’s a catch.

Applied Opto’s management is expecting their Q4 revenue to come in between $46 million to $49 million. This would mark a sequential increase of only 3% and a year-on-year decline of over 18%. This begs the question, if Applied Optoelectronics is registering so many design wins and its management is sounding so optimistic about their prospects, then why is their revenue guidance so dismal.

This leads me to ask:

Are these new design wins of low ticket size that they’re failing to materially bolster Applied’s overall revenue? And/or; Is Applied’s existing business expected to decline at a significant rate that even adding new customers of decent to big ticket sizes is failing to materially bolster its overall revenue? Are the financial benefits of these new design wins expected to come in after a prolonged period of time?

Either of the cases doesn’t paint an encouraging near-term outlook for Applied Optoelectronics and its shareholders.

Final Thoughts

I had discussed in my last article that Applied is likely going to experience some strength in its telecom-related revenues during Q3, due to a ramp of 5G deployments (read here). The company did post a sequential revenue growth of 75.9% in its Q3 earnings report, so that’s one silver lining.

However, the chart above highlights that telecom customers still account for a minuscule portion of Applied's overall revenue. At this pace, it would take the company several quarters for its telecom-related revenues to be material to its overall financials.

Having said that, Applied’s Q3 earnings report seemed rather dismal. Its management's revenue guidance was marginally higher on a sequential basis, putting a question mark on the prospects of its new design wins. Moreover, the lack of clarity on when its 100G revenues will start to ramp, along with the absence of any new material growth catalysts, suggests that the stock could continue to suffer in the near-future.

This thesis would of course be invalidated if Applied’s management comes out with a positive news or there are reports of industry dynamics changing in favor of the optical components manufacturer down the line. But things as they stand, don’t seem too good for Applied Optoelectronics and its shareholders.

