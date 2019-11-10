Activision-Blizzard: Classical Beat, Focus On 2020

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported a beat on EPS and an in-line revenue for 3Q19. The company guided Q4 EPS of $1.15 (vs. consensus of $1.27) and full-year 2019 EPS of $2.17 (vs. consensus $2.20) to factor in the investments in Call of Duty Mobile, the ongoing shift to digital and increased headwinds from FX.

The key takeaways from the quarter can be summarized as 1) Call of Duty franchise remains solid with Black Ops 4 in-game spending trending up and CoD: Modern Warfare kicking off to a good start with sell-through at the high teens percentage, 2) World of Warcraft Classic saw a surge in its quarterly subscriptions, which was the highest in its 15-year history, 3) solid ad booking from King, We believe that most of the revenue will come from the CoD franchise (Mobile and Modern Warfare) given that WoW Classic subs may not be sustainable as the nostalgia for the classic will eventually wear off.

However, a few concerns are worth flagging: 1) implied Q4 revenue was lower which we believe could be due to the delayed monetization of CoD Modern Warfare, 2) King MAU decelerated to +6% YoY driven by the web and smaller titles.

Although Q3 was a non-event, we think the bigger focus should be on 2020 when ATVI’s portfolio is expected to ramp as we have seen with the recent BlizzCon that showed promising pipeline with Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, WoW Expansion: Shadowlands, and Hearthstone Battlegrounds.

We note that Diablo 4 is really taking the franchise back to its root with blood, gore, and darkness that allowed this franchise to attract a large gamer and fan base. The latest version has brand new graphic details and much more fluid character movement, as well as more social interaction built-in in which many players can interact with one another at any given point compared with the prior games that only allowed 3 or 4 players to interact. Overall, we believe this title could become a key driver but the question is the timing of the game release which is not yet known. If history is of any indicator, we expect the end of 2020 the earliest.

Overwatch 2 was another promising product with player vs. environment mode that make room for a solid co-op experience. We do not expect PvE mode to have a big replay value amongst gamers in that the most exciting part of most of the games is its multi-player function. However, we do expect PvE mode to attract some new OW gamers given that the first OW was too action-packed (and we would argue too confusing) for first-time MOBA-based shooter (we have a top-ranked PUBG North America player that found OW to be quite confusing initially).

Hearthstone Battlegrounds was interesting because it fills a void within ATVI’s portfolio given the lack of presence it has in the auto battler genre. To remind everyone, the auto battler is a strategy game that allows players to recruit their army and battle against each other automatically. Dota Underlords is currently one of the popular auto battler games on the market and ATVI’s Hearthstone Battleground is the response to this genre.

Besides the solid pipeline, we like ATVI’s rich IP portfolio which is arguably the biggest among the large game publishers. As we mentioned in our Tencent note (see: Tencent: The Ailing Penguin), we believe that the gaming business is largely driven by hit games and sustainable IPs, and these two characters are largely due to the quality of the developer team within the firm. ATVI certainly has a proven track record in creating blockbuster IPs, and this allows the company to expand its portfolio beyond its existing platforms and enter other verticals for expanded monetization. For example, Overwatch Mobile could potentially be a hit similar to Call of Duty Mobile that was launched recently that saw 100m downloads in the first week, which is more than that of Mario Kart mobile.

Finally, we believe that ATVI is the only serious publisher with a strong commitment to eSports. Although eSports was the hot topic back in 2017 and has since then cooled down due to lack of a clear path to monetization, ATVI continues to invest in the Overwatch League and the CoD Leagues by driving professionalization. We believe that ATVI is better positioned than Asian peers such as Tencent and NetEase (NTES) for the eSports trend once it regains momentum given its existing investments in the theme and eSports-qualified IPs. Although Tencent’s League of Legends has been the hallmark of global eSports, we note that LoL eSports are mostly run by Riot Games, a subsidiary of Tencent, rather than from Tencent’s gaming division, and Tencent has been less aggressive than ATVI when it comes to promoting the LoL professional leagues in terms of franchising, attracting investments and signing media rights.

The bottom line is that we remain positive on ATVI following a much in-line quarter. Expect the stock to trade up as more positive news on CoD Modern Warfare starts to surface around the holiday season.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.