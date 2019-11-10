Cisco Systems: Why Software Conversion Will Increase Valuation Significantly

In my opinion, the impact of this strategic shift is underestimated. Prior examples show that such a shift can create a lot of shareholder value.

In 2017, Cisco started its most impactful strategic shift to date. The company wants to expand its business drastically from hardware to software as a subscription.

Cisco systems (CSCO) is widely seen as an "old" hardware company with very few growth. This is correct when one looks at past performance, but the company is transforming drastically. Importantly, Chuck Robbins, appointed as CEO in 2015, drew out a great plan to realize a shift from being a "dying" hardware company to become a "fresh" IT service provider focussed on software.

My contribution in this article will be twofold. First, I will provide information about this strategic shift to software. How does it fit in Cisco's business model ans how strong are software revenues growing? Second, I will explain why this conversion will create a lot of shareholder value. There are many past examples which show that the market significantly increases revenues and multiples for companies converting to a software-as-a-service ("SaaS"). Based on this software growth, I estimate 43% upside for Cisco in 3 years.

Cisco's Software as a Service (SaaS) strategy

The software as a subscription boom

The last decade, there has been a huge shift in the IT sector to software as a subscription providing both benefits for the customer and the provider. The customer does not need to pay a costly entry cost and is provided by an easy-to-use software platform for all employees which is frequently updated. The provider will receive recurring fees, making revenues less volatile and realizing greater monetization per customer. Because of these advantages, many well known companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Adobe (ADBE), Autodesk (ADSK) etc. made a shift towards this business model.

Cisco software strategy

In contrast to software companies, Cisco was a pure hardware company, making it a lot harder to transform its business model. Cisco sold (and sells) mainly routers and switches to connect electronic devices, without thinking about software. However, hardware installation projects are very susceptible to economic downturns, while software can provide recurring revenues which are a lot more interesting. CEO Robbins saw the growth opportunities in software and decided to completely transform Cisco. The company started focussing on software by executing many acquisitions and attracting talented workforce.

The picture below from the Cisco One software introduction in 2017 clearly shows how the money received from selling the device (hardware) is getting replaced by the software subscription fee they receive. In the short term, this may have a negative impact on revenues as Cisco now lowers device prices and some software discounts are given to convince new customers. In the long term, this new strategy should pay off significantly as monetization per customer is much higher due to the subscription fee.

Source: Cisco presentation

On top of the shift from hardware to software, there also is a shift from the perpetual method (entrance fee and maintenance fee) to subscription (only subscription fees), which is beneficial for monetization and recurring revenues. As of Q4 2019, subscription customers account for 70% of software revenues, showing impressive growth.

Source: Cisco Q4 presentation

Software example: DNA

Cisco has brought many new software packages on the market for cloud, enterprise networks, security, business data insights...I will briefly explain one of these software packages named Digital Network Architecture ("DNA") as it is important to understand their software functionality. DNA is an appliance that provides a graphical and programming interface to design and monitor your network and add devices. So now additionally to selling hardware that enables networking, Cisco is also selling software as a subscription which provides the company with graphical interfaces about issues in networks, feedback about how the company should handle complex network cases etc.In short, DNA can be seen as a management platform for enterprise networks.

Cisco DNA platform

Software growth

In my opinion, software revenues should grow rapidly over the coming quarters as new packages are getting introduced and customers are getting converted. Unfortunately, Cisco does not disclose software revenues seperately, which makes it hard for investors to follow up the software growth. However, CFO Kelly Kramer guided that the software transition will lead to 30% of Cisco’s revenue coming from software sales by 2020, up from 22% in 2017, and she said during the Q3 2019 conference call that Cisco is ahead of schedule on that goal. So we can assume that 2020 software revenues will be +30% of revenues of which +-80% should be subscription fees. These numbers should keep growing significantly over the coming years.

Past SaaS conversion examples

Interestingly, many companies who initiated software as a subscription in their business model, benefited largely in terms of revenues, profits and stock prices over the long term. In this section, I will give some examples from pure software companies who switched to SaaS. Based on these past examples, I will estimate future stock performance of Cisco.

SaaS conversion examples

In May 2012 Adobe Systems (ADBE) announced its creative subscription-only business model, a drastic change in its strategy. Before 2012, it sold CDs with the software program on it, implying one-time payments. After, it received monthly subscription payments which eventually led to significant growth. It is important to notice that the change from non-recurring revenues ("NRR") to recurring revenues ("ARR") does not have a positive impact on revenues in the short term. In fact, revenues began growing significantly only 2.5 years after the subscription introduction. As you can see, revenues grew exponentially over time. As of today, Adobe is constantly reporting +20% revenue growth with growing margins. Interestingly, the market did appreciate the strategic change as the stock price increased by 754% to date after the software subscription introduction.

Source: author based on company information

A second interesting company is Autodesk (ADSK) who announced to transition to a subscription-based business model in February 2016. Autodesk is the leading producer of CAD software. As you can see on the chart, it took three years for revenues to surpass the perpetual-based revenues. Again, the market really appreciated the subscription initiative, raising the stock price by 163% from the initial launch. Interestingly, analysts expect the company to grow revenues significantly (+30%) over the coming years as the benefits from subscription revenues will materialize.

Source: author based on company information

When I analysed the impact of these companies their strategic shift to software as a subscription, I was amazed. Both companies their EV/revenue multiple increased by 150% in 3 years after the subscription introduction. Both stocks performed extremely well as a consequence of their subscription strategy.

Source: author

Impact of software growth on Cisco valuation

Obviously, Cisco Systems can't be compared one-on-one to these pure software players as it still relies heavily on hardware sales. Consequently, the multiple and revenue growth will not be that significant for Cisco as in prior cases. In this section, I will perform an unconventional valuation analysis of Cisco based on different multiples for its software and hardware.

What I will do is use the EV/revenue multiple at the start of Cisco's strategic change to SaaS (end of 2017) to determine the valuation for its hardware.Furthermore, I will use the 150% EV/revenue growth after three years from prior cases to determine the software valuation, thus growing from 3 to 7.5.

Data by YCharts

I will use the following assumptions:

Revenue growth of 4%, 6% and 9% in respectively 2020, 2021 and 2022. This is higher than analyst consensus as I expect software revenue to grow significantly. In 2021, Cisco's software initiatives will be on the market for more than 3 years, which should be the turning point for revenue to grow significantly, as in prior cases. This is wat the CEO mentioned as well:

I know like three years ago, I think I made a comment on one of the earnings calls that I felt like we had figured out how we could drive a subscription business on top of networking products. And now here we are and we've got every product in our portfolio in the enterprise networking now that has mandatory subscription. And we really started showing that two years ago, so the first renewal window is really still a year away.

Software revenue to extend its % of total revenue growth to 44% in 2022. In the long term, I believe this number could reach at least 50% of revenues as Cisco undergoes significant changes to reach this software growth.

Number of shares is 4.453 bln as of the last quarterly report.

Author estimations of Cisco revenue growth; numbers in $bln

I name this impact of SaaS on stock valuation a "double impact". The first impact is the multiple (EV/revenue) growth. The market loves recurring revenues and overall margins are very high for software companies. Consequently, SaaS stocks deserve higher multiples. The second impact is revenue growth. Subscription fees are very accretive to customer monetization, which leads to higher revenues in the long term.Thus, as software revenues grow significantly and these revenues deserve a higher multiple, I see 45.31% upside in 3 years.

Conclusion

It is very important as a Cisco investor to take the company its strategic shift to software as a subscription into account. In my opinion, this business model will create a lot of shareholder value in the long term as subscription fees will increase revenues significantly. I provided a rough valuation analysis based on growing multiples as a consequence of software growth. This unconventional analysis shows that indeed shareholders could benefit substantially from this strategic shift. In a further article, I will perform a more conventional DCF analysis, on which I will rely to determine wether I will initiate a first position or not.

