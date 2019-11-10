Papa John's: Keeping Our Distance

We believe the currently discounted valuation is warranted, and would be cautious going forward.

However, an increasingly competitive landscape driven by the rise of 3Ps - which management does not see as a threat, but an ally - poses a risk to Papa John's.

With new management at the helm, the company is reinforcing their approach to menu innovation, food quality, and unit economics.

Papa John's delivered positive North America store comps for the first time in two years, seeing consolidated revenue reach $404m up 4.8% y/y.

Papa John's (PZZA) recently reported 3Q19 earnings, citing growth in North American comparable store sales for the first time in years. On top of this, the company saw growth in both domestic and international franchise revenues. The company’s shares have performed well in 2019, up over 40% year-to-date.

This quarter marked Rob Lynch’s first earnings conference call with the company, after the exit of long-time leader John Schnatter. Overall, Lynch conveys a tone of optimism in what he acknowledges is a turn around - key focus areas include food quality, workplace culture, and unit economics. We are pleased with Lynch's efforts and vision, although remain cautious on how Papa John's will fare in a rapidly shifting competitive landscape.

Looking at valuation, the firm trades at a discount to peers – we believe this is warranted given the combination of macroeconomic headwinds and operational issues on the company-level. Competitive pressures from peers like Domino’s place the company at a disadvantage. In spite of what appears to be decent results in 3Q19, we don’t see Papa John’s as a favorable investment today and would keep our distance.

Digital Reshaping Restaurants

Exposure through third-party (3P) delivery apps may have the potential to drive average ticket size for other businesses, although pizza is unique in that it has long been one of the few options for delivery. As a result, pizza is actually losing share to other food groups when it comes to delivery.

We recently wrote a piece on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), citing an increasingly competitive landscape driven by the growth of third-party delivery apps and how it's shaping food delivery. Unlike Domino's Pizza, Papa John's (PZZA) has embraced the rise of 3Ps by partnering for delivery - but mainly because it's had no other choice. Management cited driver shortages leaving them few alternatives but 3P delivery apps. We see this as a double-edged sword, with the potential to place Papa John's in a vulnerable state.

On their Q3 earnings call, management noted that a large percentage of customers already have an aggregator/third-party delivery app installed on their phone. Thus management believes they're leveraging this to drive delivery sales. While this is true, it's also outsourcing the customer relationship for delivery. By placing themselves on a third-party app, they're placing themselves on equal footing with other restaurant providers (i.e., no advantage) when it comes to delivery.

Management says "not all pizza is the same", and continues to emphasize their product differentiation - yet they're inadvertently commoditizing themselves.

Digging into the Financials

In the quarter, the company opened 75 new stores system-wide. Consolidated revenue grew by ~4.8% y/y reaching $403.7m - adjusting for the impact of re-franchising operations earlier this year, revenue growth was closer to 5.6% y/y. The growth in revenue from company-owned stores was primarily attributable to higher pricing.

Franchise revenues also increased considerably. International franchise sales grew by over 10% y/y, although this was driven heavily by increased royalties and fees, neither of which we see as sustainable.

Adjusted pre-tax income came in at $13.1 million, or 3% of total revenue. The company incurred special charges in Q3 - $6.3M in royalty reductions, $5 million invested into the marketing fund for franchisees.Primary drivers on the cost side of the business included lower workers’ compensation and automobile insurance costs, and a favorable impact from rewards expiration.

Going forward, one area we would be cautious about are fees to the 3P delivery apps. Unlike their competitor Domino's Pizza, Papa John's is at the mercy of the 3P apps. By placing their business on the network, they become submissive to potentially aggressive pricing. Papa John's needs the 3P apps, but for the 3P apps Papa John's is just one of many sellers.

This is important to note when thinking about the company building out delivery sales - the more they build the segment, the more vulnerable they become to higher delivery costs. This can be aggravated by the need to spend heavily in promotions and marketing to differentiate themselves from competitors.

Looking at the balance sheet, total cash in the business was ~$28 million, while total debt inched close to $380 million. The company managed to reduce debt considerably with funds from the issuance of preferred shares.

Valuation and Takeaways

Today, the company trades at a heavy discount to peers. Some see this as unjustified, and paint the company as undervalued. Headwinds are present industry-wide, which span from food inflation to increasing labor costs, yet issues remain on a company-level.

Some companies are able to perform well in this environment and have proven fairly wide moats - these include McDonald's (MCD), Restaurant Brands International (QSR), and Yum Brands (YUM). They're rewarded with a premium. But company's like Papa John's have recently faced obstacles on a company level (e.g., management shuffle, leverage).

On top of this, prospects are shaky at best when it comes to key areas like delivery adding to an atmosphere of uncertainty. We believe the discount is warranted. Although Q3 results did not show any signs of imminent trouble, it didn't sell us on the company's long-term prospects either.

In the time being, we continue to track Papa John's' progress - for investors looking to gain exposure to the restaurant space, we continue to see Domino's Pizza as the favorable pick.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.