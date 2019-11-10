VXX: Record Bearish Bets On VIX Futures Creates Opportunity

Future contracts that track and measure the S&P 500’s implied volatility, also known as the “fear gauge”, hit record lows just last week. The net non-commercial position long contracts outstanding less short positions, sank to a minus 187,948 last week, its lowest level ever. In a nutshell, investors and speculators are betting on the VIX going lower while guessing that stocks will head indefinitely higher. As a professional investor myself, its very common to see investors pile on trades that are working in the short-term. This creates opportunity for savvy investors who understand the benefit of purchasing insurance hedges or options on the VIX to protect their assets. This article will discuss the opportunity in purchasing VIX futures right now as either a hedge against all your holdings, or just a short-term mean reversion trade.

Buying The Wrong VIX Product

When looking at buying insurance against your portfolio, google results will usually show you the popular Barclays product, the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXXB) or (VXX). There are many great articles here on Seeking Alpha why VXX declines in value long-term as the ETN suffers from long-term contango problems. Contango is when the futures price is above the expected future spot price. Because the futures price must converge on the expected future spot price, contango implies futures prices are falling over time as new information brings them into line with the expected future spot price. VXX investors will continue to pay more for contracts that are more expensive going forward, that then over time decline to current spot price. However, most VXX purchases are made not understanding this as retail investors still trade these products at record levels. The shares outstanding in the biggest ETN and ETF offerings (TVIX), (UVXY), and VXX are still growing. Lets take a look below at the year-to-date performance of these products:

Data by YCharts

As you can see from the above chart, the volatility exchange traded notes and funds have decreased (60-90%) in value. If you were new to hedging or buying volatility protection, you would never want to buy VIX as a portfolio hedge. When you compare these products to the actual VIX, you can see just how bad the contango is:

Data by YCharts

The CBOE VIX is still down -50% from January, however, not nearly as bad as the VXX, UVXY, or TVIX products. Since most investors are aware of these type of products, we need to discuss a way to hedge with VIX futures like I do with my very own portfolio.

Buying A VIX Future Instead

The biggest reason why I purchase VIX futures directly instead of VXX, is due to not trusting the actual note or product. In 2018, the popular inverse short-term product (XIV), cratered over -90% as the VXX entered backwardation and the VIX spiked. The VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN was created to give traders an opportunity to bet against a rise in volatility — the calmer the markets, the more profitable the trade. The ETN completely broke down, and went into liquidation shortly after, on February 20th. If you don't believe this could happen to any of these popular volatility ETN's, I strongly encourage you to read more on XIV and what happened.

Instead of worrying about the safety of the issuer or the note itself, its much easier to purchase a VIX futures contract itself with your brokerage account. According to the CBOE, VIX futures reflect the market's estimate of the value of the VIX Index on various expiration dates in the short-term future. VIX futures provide investors and traders with a variety of opportunities to implement their view using volatility trading strategies, including risk management, hedging opportunities, and portfolio diversification. An investor can purchase one VIX futures say expiring in December, and this contract will fluctuate $10 per every .01 move in the contract. For example, if the VIX future is trading at 14.10, and goes up to 14.20, the trader will have an unrealized profit of $100. As you can see, this attracts many traders from all over for the amount of leverage you get with such little capital. When the VIX itself drops below 13, I am usually a net buyer of VIX futures as it tends to mean reverse in the next month or so. This purchase is meant to protect my portfolio from sudden sharp drawdowns, and to trade a mean reversion in the VIX. Please note that one should have a basic understanding of contango and backwardation before trading any future contract.

Looking Forward With The VIX

Retail investors today are shorting VIX at record levels and purchasing VXX at record levels. Instead of following the herd on the record short VIX trade, I encourage you to really take a look at the VIX and what the future prices have done a month or two after a monthly double digit decline in the index. When the VIX drops below 14 or 13, it usually is a great idea to consider buying some sort of hedge as implied volatility has became cheaper. Take a look at the CBOE website, where they do a really great job of educating new hedgers or investors on purchasing VIX futures. Personally, the VIX is my go to index in measuring market conditions for my clients and my own accounts. Instead of shorting the VIX, take a look at purchasing a futures contract. They can be a great tool for investors in any portfolio hedging strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VIX FUTURES over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as advice to your own financial situation. Please consult a professional before acting on any information provided.