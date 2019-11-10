Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Nov. 11

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

After what was a busy one last week, the pace of dividend growth slows as we inch closer to bank earnings season. This week, there is only one Canadian Dividend All-Stars that is expected to announce a dividend increase. Before we jump into this week, let’s look at last week’s results which didn’t exactly go as planned.

Of note all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week – Results

Last week was mixed at best. InterRent REIT (IIP.UN)[TSX:IIP.UN], Granite REIT (GRP.U)[TSX:GRT.UN] and Canadian Tire Corp (OTCPK:CDNAF)(OTC:CDNTF)[TSX:CTC.A] all came through with their annual dividend raise. Telus (TU)[TSX:T] also announced its second raise of the year.

Unfortunately, that is where the good news stops. Manulife Financial (MFC)[TSX:MFC] and Inter Pipeline Corp (OTCPK:IPPLF)[TSX:IPL] kept their dividend steady, while it was radio silence for Magellan Aerospace (OTCPK:MALJF)[TSX:MAL].

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV InterRent REIT* 7.59% $0.0216 6.9% $0.02 $0.31* Granite REIT* 5.00% $0.14 3.73% $0.10 $2.90* Canadian Tire 12.77% $0.1325 9.64% $0.10 $1.1375 Telus** 7-10% $0.04-$0.056 7.00% $0.04 $0.5825

*Reflected as an annual payout.

** Reflected as an annual increase

First, the disappointments. Manulife Financial and Inter Pipeline both failed to raise dividends. Is this a surprise? Not entirely. Last week I discussed how Manulife Financial had a spotty dividend raise history. Although it has a five-year dividend growth streak, the timing of the announcements have not been consistent. Look for the company to next raise the dividend in February.

Inter Pipeline’s lack of dividend growth is also not surprising. The company has a heavy debt burden and the primary focus is to get Heartland operational. As of end of third quarter, the project remains on track to become operational by the end of 2020.

Magellan Aerospace didn’t announce quarterly results and there is no indication as to when it will release. As such, it remains to be seen if Magellan will deliver for income investors.

Telus announced its second $0.02 per share dividend raise of the year. In total, Telus has raised dividends by 7% in 2019, at the low end of its 7-10% targeted range. It expects to maintain dividend growth in this range through 2022. It has the highest dividend growth rate in the telecom industry.

InterRent’s $0.02 per share (6.9%) raise was inline with my expectations for a raise around 7%. The annual dividend rises to $0.31 from $0.29 per share.

As for Canadian Tire and Granite REIT, their dividend raises were slightly below expectations. For the first time since its dividend growth streak began, Canadian Tire’s dividend raise failed to reach double-digits. It raised dividends by 10 cents or 9.64% for a new quarterly payout of $1.1375 per share.

Granite raised its annual dividend by 10 cents per share or 3.64%, which is below its historical averages yet above last year’s 2.64% raise. The REIT’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio dipped below 80% in the quarter and currently sits at 81% through nine months. Should the full-year ratio dip below 80%, investors could be receiving a special dividend later in the year.

Expected Increases

Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.CA)[TSX:BYD.UN]

Current Streak: 12 years

12 years Current Yield: 0.28%

0.28% Earnings: Wednesday, November 13

What can investors expect: Boyd Group Income Fund is a leading owner and operator of automotive collision and glass repair shops. The company pays out its dividend monthly, and typically raises its dividend along with third quarter results.

Although it has an impressive dividend growth streak, Boyd has the dubious distinction of having the lowest yield among all Canadian Dividend All-Stars. Unfortunately, it also has one of the lowest dividend growth rates.

Over the past one, three and five-year periods, it has only raised dividends between 2% and 3%. The company’s last few raises were exactly $0.001 per share. The company is a leading industry consolidator and prefers instead to deploy cash towards acquisitions.

Although investors won’t generate a ton of income from Boyd Group, it has rewarded investors with significant capital appreciation. The company’s share price is up 84% in 2019 and it has averaged 65% average annual growth over the past five years.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 2-3.3% $0.001-$0.0015 $0.046-$0.0465

If you would like to receive updates for any of my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFC, CDNAF, CDNTF, IPPLF, TU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.