DBB: Positive Macro And Micro Factors At Play

In this regard, we have revised slightly higher our Q4-19 forecast for DBB to $16.50 per share from $16.30 previously.

Both the macro and the micro play in favour of DBB’s metals, which should elicit positive financial flows, after intense spec selling in H1.

The collection of market signals we track to gauge the degree of fundamental tightness in DBB's metals has become increasingly bullish and therefore, signals further price strength into year-end.

DBB, which includes copper, aluminium, and zinc, has continued to grind higher since our last publication, confirming our constructive view on the base metals space.

Thesis

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

DBB, which includes copper, aluminium, and zinc, has continued to grind higher since our last publication, confirming our constructive view on the base metals space.

The collection of market signals we track to gauge the degree of tightness/looseness across the base metals (with a particular focus on the metals constituting the DBB ETF) has become increasingly bullish and therefore, signals further price strength into year-end.

Both the macro and the micro play in favour of DBB’s metals, which should elicit positive financial flows, after intense spec selling in H1.

This has prompted us to revise slightly up our Q4-19 target for DBB to $16.50 per share (from $16.30 previously), implying roughly a 6% upside potential from here.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Price performance from Orchid's macro lenses

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

DBB’s metals have rebounded strongly since late Q3, primarily owing to a gradual de-escalation of US-China trade tensions. Most recently, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced that both the US and China had agreed to remove existing tariffs proportionally. To wit:

If China, U.S. reach a phase-one deal, both sides should roll back existing additional tariffs in the same proportion Spokesman Gao Feng

In the quarter to date, LME copper is up 5%, LME aluminium is up 6%, and LME zinc is up 5.5%.

The de-escalation of the US-China trade tensions has resulted in a sharp weakness in the dollar (DXY), especially against the Chinese yuan (thereby boosting commodity demand in China) and against base metals-producing/exporting currencies like the Chilean peso (thereby constraining output).

The macro environment is bullish for the base metals space, including DBB’s metals.

Open interest

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Since the start of Q4, the open interest DBB’s metals has increased, marginally for aluminium (+0.5%), decently for copper (+2.5%), and strongly for zinc (+7%).

This means that the appreciation in DBB’s metals prices has been primarily driven by fresh buying, highlighting increased optimism over the complex (hence the willingness to add outright long positions to the market).

The signal from changes in open interest in DBB’s metals is bullish.

Exchange inventories

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

A few remarks need to be highlighted:

On average, LME exchange inventories have been broadly unchanged since the start of the year, pointing to overall stable refined market conditions. Although LME exchange inventories in copper remains highly up on the year, they have declined markedly since late Q3, which could point to renewed tightness in the market. Further, the substantial increase in H1 was not fundamentally-driven, in our view. Rather, it was chiefly the result of liquidation of inventories (~100,000 tonnes) by Tewoo, one of the largest Chinese commodity traders, due to its financial troubles. LME inventories in aluminium and zinc have dropped markedly since the start of the year, suggesting tighter refined market conditions.

The signal from LME exchange inventory flows is presently bullish for DBB.

Nearby spreads

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

LME nearby spreads across DBB’s metals have tightened since late Q3, particularly for zinc. The front-end of the LME aluminium curve has flipped into a backwardation since the start of November, a potential sign of tighter refined market conditions. The forward curve of LME copper remains in contango, pointing to no immediate shortage.

On net, nearby spreads across DBB’s metals are moderately bullish.

Positioning among the speculative community

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

According to the latest LME COT data, the speculative positioning for DBB’s metals has improved noticeably since late Q3. The average net spec length in LME copper, LME aluminium, and LME zinc (in terms of OI) is back in positive territory since the start of November.

The currently positive macro backdrop (stemming from a pro-risk rotation thanks to de-escalating US-China trade frictions) could induce the speculative community to lift further its net long exposure to the base metals space.

The notable improvement in spec positioning across DBB’s metals is bullish for DBB.

Closing thoughts

The collection of market signals we track to assess the fundamental backdrop across DBB’s metals is bullish and points to further price strength into year-end.

In addition to improving macro dynamics, refined market conditions have overall tightened, evident in the drawdown of LME exchange inventories and the increased tightness in nearby spreads. This is the perfect environment for the speculative community to boost its net long exposure to the base metals space.

Against this backdrop, we have revised slightly higher our Q4-19 target for DBB to $16.50 per share (from $16.30 previously), representing roughly a 6% upside from here.

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.