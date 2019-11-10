American Eagle Outfitters: Mr. Market Has Already Priced In Lower Margins And Why It Could Be A Buy Signal

Source: ae.com

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is a cheap value stock. The company has an impressive record of generating shareholder value and is very conscious about returning cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

The stock is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 10.32. The retail industry has an average forward P/E ratio of 19.3 based on research by Yardeni Research or 14 times using data provided by NYU’s Stern School of Business. Either way, AEO is being heavily discounted by the market.

To get an idea about market expectations embedded in AEO’s share price, we can perform a reverse DCF using data from analysts’ forecasts. Getting to know the value driver having the most influence on share price will helps us in making an informed investment decision.

A market re-rating with a normalized P/E multiple of 15x would price American Eagle at $23 per share, in-line with analysts’ price targets.

The Strength Behind American Eagle

American Eagle has focused its resources in building a positive body image brand within its core customers, mostly in the age group of 15 to 25 years old. This strategy has paid off by showing consecutive quarters of positive same -store-sales growth and two important trends within their product mix: Aerie and American Eagle Jeans.

The Aerie growth story is the main driver for revenue growth. Aerie has shown a constant upward trend for the last 5 years.

Aerie was established in 2006. In its FY 2012, store count for Aerie reached its highest point by having 158 stores in operation. Disruption in the retail sector driven by an increase in e-commerce affected store growth. Headwinds made management to close non-performing stores. In total, 61 Aerie stores were closed in a 4-year period:

Source: company filings

Growth in store count has remained muted even after favorable growth trends in the Aerie brand with a total of 115 operating stores, well below the peak in 2012, as of the last reported numbers on the annual report.

Recent google trends highlights the positive momentum behind the Aerie brand name, achieving the impressive feature of beating Victoria’s Secret in search results:

Source: google trends

That has translated into very solid operating store performance for Arie, generating more revenue per store in comparison to American Eagle stores:

Source: company filings (numbers in thousands)

Management has set the goal in achieving $1B in sales for Aerie in the short term:

Beyond that, we have visibility to exceeding $1 billion in short order and see great potential for Aerie over the longer term. - Q2 2019 conference call

How likely is such revenue target?

We can get an idea about the probability of management’s goal in Aerie sales by looking at historical results and trends:

Source: company filings (numbers in thousands)

Revenues have grown from $239M in 2009 to $751M on a TTM basis. On a 5-year rolling period, revenue growth has compounded at a rate of 19%:

Source: company filings

If we use a more conservative growth rate of 10%, Aerie can achieve its sales target in 3 years. That would put total revenues for American Eagle at $4.5B within analysts’ estimates.

To achieve that kind of revenue growth, American Eagle would have to invest in opening new stores. As of this writing, Aerie has 115 stores. Each store generates on average $5.6M in sales. If store revenue remains constant, Aerie would have to grow stores by 80 units for a total of 190 stores.

Disclosed in its most recent 10Q filing, the company has guided the following:

The planned opening of 15 to 20 American Eagle stores, 35 to 40 Aerie standalone stores, and the opening of 25 to 35 Aerie side-by-side format stores with new or existing American Eagle stores in North America during Fiscal 2019

Management’s sales target for Aerie seems highly probable.

The strength in American Eagle jeans has also helped the company in achieving consecutive years of same-store-sales growth.

The strength, popularity and market penetration of American Eagle branded jeans can be observed by looking at historical search terms in google:

Source: google trends

Management has also made comments about the strength in its brand:

First, we continue to consolidate our leadership in jeans, where we are the undisputed destination for customers. The second quarter represented our 24th consecutive quarter of record sales, and we delivered strong double-digit growth in both our men's and women's assortment. We are proud to remain the Number 1 women's jeans brand in America, Number 1 men's jeans brand in our core 15- year to 25-year-old age group, and the Number 2 jeans brand overall. We are committed to extending our leadership and expanding share through continued innovation and an emphasis on inclusivity. – Q2 2019 conference call

With favorable headwinds, it is puzzling to see the market discounting the shares of American Eagle by pricing them at a forward P/E of 10.32x.

Share Price and Market expectations

We use share price as an important data point about market implied expectations. By doing a reverse DCF analysis, coupled with analysts’ estimates of revenue growth, EBITDA, margins and capex, we can reverse engineer the value driver implied by the current share price.

The below table shows analyst’s estimates about future profitability for American Eagle:

Source: Interactive Brokers

To get to a current share price of $16.55, we adjusted the operating profit margin until such price was achieved by the reverse DCF model. In this case scenario, operating profit margin is the main value driver, impacting share price the most:

Source: author estimates (Note: debt is the result of capitalizing operating leases, the company has zero financial debt)

If the consensus view for American Eagle to achieve revenues of $4.5B in three years, a share price of $16.55 implies the market is pricing-in a decrease in operating margins from a current 8% to 5.2%.

In a 10-year historical view of financial performance, an operating profit of 5% was only achieved in 2014:

Source: company filings

An investment in American Eagle shares should be based on the idea about the resiliency of operating profit margins.

Recent pressures in operating profit margins are the result of increased promotional activities and tariffs. The company produces about 30% of goods in China and plans to bring down that production level to slightly below 20%.

On promotional activities, the company has increased advertising spending to support brand awareness and growth.

If there is margin contraction, I believe it is temporary in nature. A strong momentum in Aerie with expected store count growth can help the company to mitigate SG&A expenses by achieving economies of scale. Spending more resources to build brand awareness makes sense in the long-term, even if GAAP accounting treats marketing as an expense and not as an investment in future growth.

There is also an important point about growing the Aerie brand which can help expand American Eagle as explained in the following interaction:

Westcott Rochette Thanks, guys. I have a question on the interplay between the Aerie and the American Eagle customer. And as you grow brand awareness at Aerie and as you move into apparel, and especially -- maybe if you go into new markets like Texas and California, do you see that Aerie customer and the brand awareness translating over to Eagle, an opportunity to go over to Eagle and how is that customer kind of interact between the two brands? Chad Kessler I think we have a really virtuous circle with the customer base. We have two really strong brands that appeal their customers from 15 to 25 and maybe even a little higher in Aerie. And Aerie brings a lot of excitement with AerieREAL campaign and bringing new customers to the brand that, yes, we actively work to migrate into the AE business and we still have a lot of AE customers who only shop in AE and we work to build Aerie brand awareness and help inspire those customers to shop in the Aerie business. So I think it's a really positive thing to have these two brands working together and a positive thing that we share a website. And we see even with Aerie's apparel business growing, as Jen and I have said on earlier calls, we try to make sure that Aerie apparel is more lounge, AE apparel is more jeans based, and we try to not compete directly with each other and we find that in total. It lifts the entire business, and that we can use both brands to attract new customers and then retain those customers and migrate those customers between the brands. It's really a positive thing to have, two such strong brands under the same umbrella.- Q2 2019 conference call

At current levels, an investment in American Eagle has a good risk/reward profile. If margins begin to show improvement in the long term, we could see the market re-rating American Eagle shares to a normalized P/E multiple of 15x, in-line with analyst’s average price target of $23 per share.

Risks

The business is highly cyclical and consumer driven. Changes in clothing trends can shift rapidly with consumer taste. It is also very dependent on the health of the economy. A slowdown in the economy would translate into less consumer spending on clothing items. These risks would affect revenues and profit margins, which would have a significant impact on share price.

