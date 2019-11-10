Bank Of Georgia: A Well-Run Bank In A Rapidly Expanding Economy

This is something to tuck away for the long term.

The Bank of Georgia being a well run bank embedded in an economy I think is going to be one of the growth stars of the next couple of decades.

This is really a prediction about the growth of the Georgian (the country, not the state) economy.

It's difficult to invest in an entire economy

While there have been academic ruminations about issuing GDP bonds and the like there is no particular way to invest in an economy as a whole. Some sort of choice has to be made about the specific company or organisation that will be invested in.

A well run bank is a useful way of doing that as a strongly growing economy will, over time, make the bank considerably more valuable.

Georgia

True, there's a certain element of my think tank and academic background in this. I'm with Adam Smith in that peace, easy taxes and a tolerable administration of justice are all that is required to life from barbarism to plenty. Those grander development plans just don't work - it's free markets and capitalism within the rule of law that work.

As with the Baltics, Georgia has not only learnt this lesson it has enacted the necessary background. Being in the Caucasus with an arrogant Russia sniffing around (I have actually been to Abkhazia, the breakaway and Russian backed region. Jeez is the place both corrupt and poor.) and the general aura of gross corruption over the whole region doesn't help.

Yet the World Bank is right to call Georgia a "star performer":

Over the past decade, Georgia’s economy has grown robustly at an average annual rate of 4.5 percent. This was despite numerous shocks, including the global financial crisis of 2007-08, the conflict with the Russian Federation in 2008, and the drop in commodity prices since 2014 that has impacted key trading partners. Poverty declined from 32.5 percent in 2006 to 16.3 percent in 2017. The poor have benefited considerably from the Government’s social policies, as well as from new economic opportunities. Although inequality remains high by regional standards, it has been declining in recent years, thanks to strong improvements in the welfare of households in the bottom 40 percent of the income distribution. Deep reforms in economic management and governance have earned Georgia a reputation of “star reformer.” To bolster the private sector, the country has introduced rules and regulations that make it easier to do business, and the country’s international ratings on governance and the investment climate have soared.

Note that while I have very strong free market beliefs I am not naive enough to think that laissez faire works entirely. There are things government must do, things that must be done and which only government can do. Georgia's government is doing them which is the trick.

Future growth

Now this is me making a prediction but I am insistent that if the right basics are being followed - see above about Adam Smith - then significant and long lasting economic growth is possible. There is no reason why a country cannot move from poverty (with GDP at $4,000 per capita or so that's a reasonable description of Georgia currently) to rich in a generation. We can see that it has happened in fact. Japan did it in the 50s and 60s, S Korea from the 80s to 2010. China is going it right now.

No, this isn't restricted to East Asian countries either. Portugal and Spain went from fascist and near feudal poverty to the OECD in a generation. Nor does it require some vast treasure trove of natural resources or anything as Hong Kong and Singapore (and, actually, the four countries mentioned above) have shown.

There is no reason why Georgia cannot, in this next few decades, move from its current poverty to something approaching Western European levels of wealth. Certainly Central European levels are possible. It just needs that Smithian minimum of good government to allow it to happen.

My prediction is that it will.

Bank of Georgia ( BDGSF:US, BGEO:LN )

It's not possible to "invest in an economy", some choice must be made as what, exactly, to invest in. Which brings us to Bank of Georgia. It's London (and OTC) listed which gives us some comfort over accounting issues. It also means it's easy enough to trade.

(Bank of Georgia stock price from London Stock Exchange)

We can see that strong price rise just recently.

(Bank of Georgia stock price from London Stock Exchange)

This is a result of their, well, their results. Which, in a nutshell, are rather good:

Bank of Georgia, which is based in Tbilisi, registered a 30% rise in third-quarter pretax profit to GEL157.0 million. The company's net interest income was 1.8% higher at GEL188.7 million, while there was a 22% rise in net fee and commission income to GEL48.0 million. Operating income was 5.9% higher at GEL285.0 million. Bank of Georgia's cost to income ratio was 37.9% in the quarter from 38.3% in the second-quarter,, while the net interest margin was 5.1% from 5.4% quarter-on-quarter. Its common equity tier 1 ratio, or CET1, was 11.1%, from 11.0% in the second quarter.

A well managed and strong bank in an economy which I predict will grow strongly for a decade or two.

My view

Yes, of course, this depends upon my analysis of how economic growth happens and all that. It's true that I am disturbingly free market about that. Government has to do the few necessary things and do them well then get out of the way. Which is what the government of Georgia is doing.

Then there's the selection of the specific investment. It is possible to run a bank badly even in a swiftly growing economy. But this is I think a good selection.

The investor view

I suggest that over the long term Georgia has the ability to become a breakout economy. Investing in a well run retail and commercial bank seems like a sensible method of capturing some of that growth.

We can be comforted by the manner in which the CEO agrees with us. He's buying stock even through the recent price rise as his purdah period before the results ends.

I suggest tucking some of Bank of Georgia away for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.