NeoPhotonics: Avoid It

The company has a number of risk-factors attached to it which make it an extremely risky stock to own.

However, these gains and its newfound growth momentum may not be sustainable.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN) posted a blockbuster Q3 earnings report. Its revenues surged by 13% both sequentially as well as on a year-on-year basis and the company finally managed to meaningfully diversify its customer base during the quarter. To top it all, its management issued a rather strong guidance for Q4, with revenues expected to rise by about 6.5% year on year. But while NeoPhotonics may seem like a fantastic investment opportunity on the face of these headline results, its growth story, deep down, is riddled with risks.

Fueled by Fear

NeoPhotonics has historically had a significant revenue exposure to Huawei. The latter’s purchase trends have largely determined how the former’s revenues fared every quarter. So, naturally, NeoPhotonics shares collapsed when Huawei was put on the entity list by US regulators back in May. It meant a major portion of NeoPhotonics’ revenue stream would dry up immediately.

But things haven’t moved in a linear manner and a few things have happened over the last quarter that bolstered NeoPhotonics’ financials.

NeoPhotonics’ management explained during their Q3 earnings call that Chinese enterprise clients ramped up their purchase orders, in a bid to stock inventory, fearing that escalating trade tensions between US and China would disrupt their supply chain.

...we believe certain key customers in China and in the west have a desire to build additional inventory to deal with surges and/or to mitigate their perceived supply chain risks..

Management also acknowledged that NeoPhotonics’ Western Customers started to ramp purchases, also in a bid to build inventory, out of fears that their supply chain would dry up because the Chinese were buying everything they could. Again, from the earnings call:

Question by Michael Genovese: ...North American or western customers, are building inventory because of demand surges? Or are they also concerned about the trade tensions? Answer by Beth of Eby of NeoPhotonics: It's potential demand surges or perceived supply chain risk if other customers, because of geopolitical tensions, are going to buy extra inventory of certain parts.”

Not to mention, a sudden increase in demand that’s not matched with a proportional increase in supply, eventually impacts pricing trends. NeoPhotonics management acknowledged this during the earnings call that pricing was indeed impacted:

Question by Richard Shannon: What does that suggest for the potential price negotiations as you go into next year? Could it be better than normal, or is it too soon to tell? Answer by Beth Eby: It's always too soon to tell, up until we get through most of the fourth quarter. But we are -- I give it in the historical range of 10% to 15% price decline. I think there's maybe a little less pricing power this year on behalf of our customers, but a little early.”

So, NeoPhotonics basically registered healthy revenue growth and enjoyed a favorable pricing environment thanks to fear-driven demand from its Chinese and Western customers. It’s good to see that several customers have chosen NeoPhotonics over its peers to plug their supply shortfall. However, there are a few risk-factors attached to the optical components manufacturer's growth story that make it a risky stock to own.

Risk Factors

While this jolt in the demand for NeoPhotonics products boosted its financials during Q3, I must warn investors that this isn’t a sustainable spurt of growth. For instance, NeoPhotonics stands to benefit in this case if its customers remained stricken by fear and uncertainty going forward as well.

There are three scenarios that can happen from here on out, that can dictate NeoPhotonics’ growth prospects:

The moment US and China announce a trade deal, although nobody can guess if and when that’ll happen, the fear-driven demand would vanish and immediately limit NeoPhotonics' non-Huawei revenues. Granted that its Huawei revenues can potentially ramp again, but in this case, NeoPhotonics may no longer enjoy the favorable pricing environment that it’s currently operating in for the time being, due to widespread demand from multiple non-Huawei customers.

The other scenario is that trade tensions between US and China escalate further and US regulators tighten the noose around the EAR list. In this case, NeoPhotonics’ shipments to Huawei and maybe to other Chinese firms as well, could fall under the EAR list and eventually come to a grinding halt. This can potentially result in an oversupply situation for NeoPhotonics and its channel partners.

The third scenario is that trade tensions between US and China stay as they are, in a state of limbo. In this case, my guess is that NeoPhotonics’ Chinese and Western customers would continue to build inventory for the next quarter or two, until they hit a saturation point and decide to slow down on their purchase orders. NeoPhotonics may be able to post a prolonged phase of material growth rates but it would inevitably and eventually be struck by a slowdown due to inventory buildup at customers.

The thing here is trade talks between US and China are volatile and the turn of events have become unpredictable. Sure, the third bullet above may project a favorable operating environment for NeoPhotonics but nobody can say with certainty that the other two bullets won’t come into play. This makes NeoPhotonics an extremely risky stock to own. Its prospects are more of a gamble on trade-relations between US and China, than being about the company's product portfolio or about its fundamentals.

Not to mention, NeoPhotonics’ financials would also be susceptible to currency fluctuations. Per our database, NeoPhotonics generates a sizable amount of revenue from China and, so, its financials will be impacted based on how volatile the CNY-USD pair is, and the direction in which it trends.

One may argue that companies hedge the currencies they majorly transact in, to mitigate the impact of FX fluctuations. But that’s not necessarily applicable in the case of NeoPhotonics. Unlike a lot of the companies that engage in international trade, NeoPhotonics does not hedge its FX. Per its 10Q filing:

While we generate a significant portion of our revenue in U.S dollars, a significant portion of our cost of goods sold are in RMB and JPY. Therefore appreciation in RMB and JPY against the U.S. dollar would negatively impact our cost of goods sold upon translation to U.S. dollars...Beginning in the second half of 2018, we temporarily discontinued entering into foreign currency forward contracts. This may increase the risks to us arising from the short-term impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

This sets NeoPhotonics investors up for another major risk factor, currency fluctuations, which in itself is incredibly difficult to forecast.

Final Thoughts

NeoPhotonics management is forecasting Q4 revenue to come in between $94 million and $100 million, equating to a mid-point figure of $97.5 million. This would mark a year-on-year and a sequential revenue growth of 7% and 5.5%, respectively. But the risk factors attached to NeoPhotonics make it very difficult for anyone to reliably predict where the company, its financials or its shares would be headed next over the coming quarters.

If NeoPhotonics' management felt that its growth momentum was sustainable, it would have announced some sort of a capacity expansion plan to meet the supply shortfall in order to take full advantage of the current industry dynamic. But the absence of such a statement during its Q3 earnings call shows that management lacks conviction in the longevity of this fear-driven demand.

Therefore, due to the unpredictable nature of its risk factors, I would reiterate that risk-averse investors avoid NeoPhotonics altogether. This, however, does not constitute to a call to short the stock. Good Luck!

