PNC Financial: Improving Operating Efficiency And Exploring New Markets

Investment Thesis

Since the beginning of the year, shares of PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) have experienced a massive rally which might be about to continue as the company offers a generous dividend yield to its shareholders, significantly improved its efficiency and identified new growth areas for its development.

Corporate profile

PNC Financial Services Group is one of the largest financial services institutions in the United States with more than 160 years of history. The company’s product portfolio includes a full range of lending products and specialized services from asset and wealth management to corporate banking and real estate financing. As of December 31, 2018, PNC Financial had a little over 50,000 employees.

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through the latest quarterly earnings call transcript, the company reported positive surprises on financial statements as well as underlying day-to-day business operations and new initiatives for business development. In the third quarter, the company recorded strong deposit growth and firm credit quality, facilitating continued development and expansion in new areas of growth such as online markets. The company preserved solid operating leverage and stable capital (Tier 1 of 9.6 percent) and profitability (individual monthly returns on average common shareholders’ equity all exceeding 11 percent) ratios.

Our return on average assets for the third quarter was 1.36%, our return on average common equity was 11.6%, and our return on tangible common equity was 14.6%. - Robert Reilly, Chief Financing Officer and Executive Vice President

PNC businesses in figures

Looking at the company’s individual business lines as displayed in the company’s latest earnings presentation, approximately 55 percent of the company’s revenue was generated in the form of interest, with the rest (~45 percent) coming from fee income and other income of non-interest income. The largest contributing business division in the non-interest income revenue was asset management, followed by consumer and corporate services.

Valuation

Using the dividend Gordon growth model and plugging in assumptions about the company's next year dividend (~$4.45 USD), the market’s required rate of return (~9 percent) and the expected growth rate in perpetuity (~6 percent), PNC Financial Services Group’s intrinsic value comes at $148 USD. This is more or less in line with the current market price of PNC Financial Services Group's shares.

The bottom line

To sum up, PNC Financial Services Group is an outstanding U.S. publicly-traded financial institution, currently offering a dividend yield above 10-year treasury yield and inflation rate. With a recent adoption of blockchain technologies for international settlement (Ripple net) and other technological innovations (exploration of online channels as mentioned during the earnings call), the company seems to pose a small lead over its competition. Amid a slight deterioration in PNC’s net interest margin, the company has a durable and secure foundation for any substantive progress.

